Greek baby names: 150+ choices for girls & boys 2022

Jayne Cherrington-Cook
    • Greek baby names are beautiful and full of history, culture, and meaning from a place that is known for its beauty, architecture, food, and traditions. 

    While there are the classic Greek-inspired baby names such as Catherine, Zoe, Andrew and Alexander, there’s also been a nod towards the more authentic Greek baby names, especially those that relate to the Greek gods and goddesses, such as Aphrodite, Selene or Damon.

    Top ten Greek baby names for girls

    1. Adrasteia
    2. Callista
    3. Daphne
    4. Georgia
    5. Hermione
    6. Ophelia
    7. Phoebe
    8. Sophia
    9. Thalia
    10. Zoe

    Top ten Greek baby names for boys
    1. Alexander
    2. Balthazar
    3. Christopher
    4. Gene
    5. Hector
    6. Indigo
    7. Jude
    8. Sebastian
    9. Theodore
    10. Xander

    If your drawn to Greek baby names, you’re not alone. One mum, Ellen, tells us she loves them as they are unique but also have some fantastic meanings. “I’ve always loved myths and fairy tales so I think that’s why Greek baby names were top of my list,” she said.

    “There are some really pretty names out there for girls, but they also come with such strength – a lot of these goddesses were real warriors! I called my little girl Athena in the end as she was a truly mighty goddess!”

    She continued: “I’m now pregnant with a little boy and am going to choose a Greek name for him as well, as I think it’s so fabulous to have such a great story behind your name” If you’ve feel inspired and want to give your baby girl or boy a Greek name, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular – as well as the more unusual ones – to help you choose.

    Greek baby names for girls

    Adrasteia
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Aa-dhraa-stea
    Meaning: Adrasteia was originally a Phrygian mountain goddess and this unusual Greek baby name means inescapable.

    Alexandra
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: A-leks-an-dra
    Meaning: It’s a name with rock and roll approval as Keith Richards chose this for one of his daughters. The female version of Alexander, it means defending men.

    greek baby names alondra

    Credit: Canva

    Alondra
    Origin: Greek, Spanish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: A-lond-ra
    Meaning: A Spanish diminutive of Alexandra, this pretty Greek baby name means lark.

    Amaranth
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Am-uh-ranth
    Meaning: Amaranth is a seed, a bit like quinoa. It was revered by the Aztecs and Incas, who believed that it had supernatural powers.

    Anemone
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-nem-oh-nee
    Meaning: A pretty floral name, it means daughter of the wind.

    Angel
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ayn-jel
    Meaning: No Christmas tree would be complete without an angel at the top so this angelic name would be good for any Christmas-born baby. It means divine messenger.

    Angelina
    Origin: Spanish, Italian, Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: An-jel-ina
    Meaning: A diminutive form of Angela, derived from the Greek angelos, which means messenger of God.

    Anthea
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: An-thee-ah
    Meaning: Antheas are pale yellow flowers that are known to attract butterflies, so it’s no surprise that this pretty name means flowery. Anthea was another name for the Greek Goddess Hera, the goddess of women, marriage and childbirth.

    Amaryllis
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Am-ah-rill-iss
    Meaning: A flower commonly associated with Christmas, it means fresh and sparkling.

    Aphrodite
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Af-ruh-die-tee
    Meaning: Aphrodite was the mother of Eros and was the Greek goddess of love. Her Roman equivalent Venus, has become more used for modern baby girls so perhaps it’s Aphrodite’s turn next!

    Ariadne
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: A-ree-ad-nee
    Meaning: Ariadne was the Cretan goddess of fertility and means most holy. Can be abbreviated to the very modern-sounding Ari.

    Astraea
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ast-tray-ah
    Meaning: Astraea was the Greek goddess of justice, who became the constellation Virgo. This pretty Greek name means star.

    Athena
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ah-thee-nah
    Meaning: If you want to give your baby girl a Greek name that’s truly mighty, choose this one. In Greek mythology, Athena was born fully grown and wearing armour – go girl! She was the goddess of the wisdom, wisdom, warfare, the arts, mathematics, and courage, to name a few, and she was so revered that Athens was even named after her. The name is derived from ‘ath’ which means sharp, and ‘aine’, meaning praise.

    Atlanta
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: At-lan-tah
    Meaning: Atlanta is a variant of the Greek name Atalanta, who was a speedy young woman who refused to marry men who lost to her in a race! It means secure and immovable.

    Berenice
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Buhr-nees
    Meaning: Berenice was the name of the wife of Ptolemy I of Egypt and was also the moniker of a fourth century saint. It means she who brings victory or queen. Sweet nicknames for this Greek baby name are Bernie, Berry, Binnie and Bunny.

    Calandra
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Cal-an-drah
    Meaning: A pretty Greek name that means singing bird or skylark.

    Calliope
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ka-lee-oh-pee
    Meaning: Known as the muse of poetry and eloquence, Calliope was considered the master – or mistress! – of all muses. It means beautiful voice.

    Callista
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Call-i-sta
    Meaning: A gorgeous name for your gorgeous baby, it means most beautiful. First put into the spotlight by Ally McBeal star Callista Flockhart.

    Calypso
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Cal-ip-soh
    Meaning: A Greek name with a tropical feeling! in Greek mythology, Calypso was an island nymph and means she who hides.

    Cassiopeia
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Kass-ee-oh-pee-uh
    Meaning: Cassiopeia was a queen in ancient Greek mythology and it’s her regal name that was given to the constellation of stars in the northern sky.

    Cassandra
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cass-an-dra
    Meaning: Cassandra was the daughter of the King and Queen of Troy, who was cursed to utter true prophecies but never to be believed – a strange gift from Apollo who was dazzled by her beauty. It means to shine.

    Chloe
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Klow-ee
    Meaning: A lovely spring-time name, Chloe means young green shoot. Chloe was also an important figure in Greek mythology – it was the alternative name for the goddess of agriculture and fertility, Demeter.

    Cinnamon
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sin-a-mon
    Meaning: Add a little spice into your baby girl’s life by giving her this tasty name!

    Circe
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sir-see
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Circe, the daughter of Helios, was a sorceress who could turn men into animals with her magic wand! It means bird.

    Clio
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Clee-oh
    Meaning: Clio, the daughter of Zeus and Mnemosyne, was the Greek muse of historic poetry. This pretty Greek baby name means to celebrate.

    Cora
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kor-rah
    Meaning: Cora was another name for the goddess of fertility and the underworld, Persephone. It means daughter or maiden.

    Cynthia
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sin-thee-uh
    Meaning: Cynthia is an epithet for Artemis or Diana and means moon goddess or woman from Kynthos. Can be shortened to Cindy, Cyndi or Cyndy.

    Greek baby names Daphne

    Credit: Canva

    Daphne
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Daf-nee
    Meaning: Daphne was the daughter of Peneus, the god of rivers, yet the name means a laurel or bay tree. A vintage-sounding name, it’s seen a huge rise in popularity in the last year thanks to the lead heroine in Bridgerton bearing the name.

    Delphine
    Origin: French, Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Del-feen
    Meaning: This name that means dolphin, originally comes from the Greek town of Delphi, which the Greeks believe was the earth’s womb – with the dolphin’s shape representing that of a pregnant woman.

    Delta
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Del-tah
    Meaning: The fourth letter of the Greek alphabet creates this very stylish name shared by Aussie singer and actress, Delta Goodrem.

    Demi
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Deh-mee
    Meaning: The diminutive of Demetria, this Greek name has celebrity connections thanks to actress Demi Moore and singer Demi Lovato. It means half.

    Dido
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Di-do
    Meaning: In Virgil’s Aeneid, Dido is the queen of Carthage who falls in love with the wandering Aeneas. It’s also the name of Noughties singer-songwriter Dido and means obscure.

    Dione
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dy-oh-nee
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Dione was the mother of Aphrodite by Zeus, although some writers have also said she was the mother of Dionysus. Regardless, it has a divine meaning – divine queen.

    Elena
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: E-lay-nah
    Meaning: Greek variation of Helen, which means bright, shining light.

    Eudora
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Yoo-dawr-uh
    Meaning: Eudora was a sea nymph associated with sailing and a good catch. It means generous gift.

    Eula
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Yoo-luh
    Meaning: A diminutive of another unique name, Eulalia, it means sweetly speaking.

    Euphrasia
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eu-fray-sia
    Meaning: Euphrasia is a flowering plant, which is often used to treat eye infections. It means good cheer.

    Evangeline
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Eh-van-je-leen
    Meaning: A gorgeous old-fashioned name that’s ripe for a return to popularity, especially as it’s so positive. It means good news – and that newborn baby certainly is that!

    Gaia
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Guy-ah
    Meaning: Chosen by Emma Thompson for her daughter, this gorgeous Greek name means earth mother. Gaia was the goddess of Earth and was considered the creator of the earth and the universe.

    Georgia
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation:
    Meaning: The female version of George, it means farmer. Harry Connick Jnr and Felicity Huffman have both chosen the name, which can also be spelt in the very modern way Jorja.

    Halo
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Hay-lo
    Meaning: Whether Halo conjures up Christmas angels or a Beyonce song, it’s definitely a name that will make your little angel stand out of the crowd. It means divine aura.

    Harmonia
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Har-moh-nee-uh
    Meaning: Harmonia was the daughter of Aphrodite and Ares. This musical-sounding name means harmony.

    Helen
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hel-uhn
    Meaning: Considered the most beautiful woman in the world, Helen of Troy was the daughter of Leda and Zeus. This classic Greek name means light.

    Hera
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Heh-rah
    Meaning: Hera was the ultimate goddess – as the wife of Zeus she ruled over Mount Olympus as queen of the gods.

    Hero
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Heer-ro
    Meaning: Chosen by presenter Myleene Klass for her first-born daughter, this Greek name is a great choice for either a boy or girl. Hero was a priestess of Aphrodite in Greek mythology and it means demi-god.

    Hermione
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Her-my-o-nee
    Meaning: Long before she was a Harry Potter character, Hermione was the daughter of the Spartan King Menelaus and his wife Helen. It means messenger or earthly.

    Hyacinth
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hy-ah-sinth
    Meaning:In Greek mythology, Hyacinthus was a Spartan accidentally killed by Apollo, from whose blood sprang a beautiful and fragrant flower. It became a female name in the 19th century and means blue larkspur or precious stone.

    Ianthe
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Eye-an-thee
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Ianthe was the daughter of Oceanus, supreme ruler of the sea. However, she was also said to be a woman so beautiful that when she died the gods made purple flowers grow around here, hence the name meaning violet flower.

    Ioni
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: I-oh-nee
    Meaning: A colour name with a difference, Ioni means violet coloured-stone.

    Iris
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: I-ris
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Iris was the goddess of the sea and sky and personified a rainbow, which is where this pretty name gets its meaning. Iris is also a great flower name and in ancient times, it represented power and majesty.

    Jocasta
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jo-cast-ta
    Meaning: Jocasta was the mother of Oedipus, who he also accidentally married – oops! Popular in the UK, since the 15th Century, it’s thought this unusual Greek name means to speak or shining moon.

    Katharine
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kath-e-rine
    Meaning: Even though this name has royal and saintly connections, it has lost popularity in recent years. It comes from the Greek word katharos, which means pure.

    Kyriaki
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kee-ree-ah-kee
    Meaning: The perfect name if your little girl is born on the seventh day of the week as this Greek baby name means Sunday. It also refers to the Greek word ‘kýrios’, which means lord.

    Kyrie
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kee-ree-yay
    Meaning: Kyrie, which can be used for both girls and boys, means lord and comes from a Christian prayer entitled Kyrie Eleison.

    Larrisa
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lah-ree-sah
    Meaning: The daughter of Pelasgus in Greek myths, Larrisa went on to give Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, three sons. It means city or light-hearted.

    Leandra
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: leh-ahn-drah
    Meaning: The feminine version of Leander, this Greek baby name means lion woman – roar!

    Lyra
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lie-rah
    Meaning: Lyra, which means lyre, is a small constellation, which features one of the brightest stars in the sky. Lyra Belacqua is the heroine of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials series and this cute Greek name was chosen by Ed Sheeran for his daughter.

    Maia
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: My-ah
    Meaning: In Greek legend, Maia was the daughter of Atlas who mothered Zeus’s favorite illegitimate son, Hermes. The name, which is often spelt Maya, means mother.

    Margaret
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mahr-ga-rit
    Meaning: It may have English regal connections thanks to Princess Margaret, but this name is as Greek as they come. It means pearl. Cute alternative Margaret names include Maggie, Margaux and Meg.

    Medora
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Meh-dora
    Meaning: Medora is a romantic heroine in Lord Byron’s narrative poem The Corsair and means ruler. Can be shortened to Dora.

    Melissa
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Muh-lis-uh
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Melissa was a nymph who nursed the infant god Zeus with honey and the name actually derives from the Greek word ‘mélissa’, which means honey bee.

    Monica
    Origin: Latin, Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mon-i-ka
    Meaning: A popular name with Catholics because of Saint Monica, the name enjoyed a brief revival in popularity thanks to Monica Gellar in Friends. It simply means adviser.

    Myrrh
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mur
    Meaning: Myrrh is taken from the ancient Greek word ‘muron’ and means ancient spice. It was one of three gifts the wise men brought with them when they visited baby Jesus.

    Naida
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Nay-dah
    Meaning: Great for parents who are water lovers – or perhaps for those girls born under the water signs – this Greek name means water nymph.

    Nicole
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ni-cole
    Meaning: A classic Greek baby name, it means people of victory.

    Nyx
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nix
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Nyx was a powerful goddess, who embodied the night.

    Greek baby names Oceane image of the ocean

    Credit: Canva

    Oceane
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Oh-she-ann
    Meaning: A variation of Oceana, which unsurprisingly means ocean. Oceana is the female form of Oceanus, the god of the sea.

    Onyx
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: On-niks
    Meaning: A unisex Greek gemstone name, which means fingernail!

    Ophelia
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Oh-feelia
    Meaning: Many Greek baby names were favoured by Shakespeare. One such one was Ophelia, who is the tragic heroine in Hamlet. A popular name in the 1800s, it means help.

    Olympia
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Oh-lim-pia
    Meaning: As Greek baby names go, this is the ultimate Greek name, Olympia means from Mount Olympus, which was the home of all the Greek gods.

    Pamela
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pam-uh-luh
    Meaning: While Pamela Anderson is probably the most famous star with this name, Pamela actually goes back to the 16th century. It means honey or all sweetness.

    Penelope
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pe-nel-uh-pee
    Penelope was the wife of Odysseus in Homer’s Odyssey. As she stayed faithful to Odysseus, she symbolised faithfulness in marriage. Penelope is thought to have come from the Greek word pēnē, meaning thread of a bobbin, but some also believe the origin comes from a type of duck known as penelops, a type of duck.

    Petal
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Pet-al
    Meaning: This pretty floral name has its origins in the Greek word petalon, which means a leaf or thin plate. In 2009, chef Jamie Oliver named his daughter Petal Blossom Rainbow.

    Phaedra
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fay-drah
    Meaning: This unisex name comes from the Greek word phaidros, which means bright. Phaedra was a bit of a tragic figure in Greek mythology – after falling in fell in love with her stepson Hippolytus, he spurned her advances and she committed suicide.

    Phoebe
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fee-bee
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Phoebe was a Titan – a daughter of Uranus and Gaia. She was symbolised by a gold crown, but this pretty Greek name means brightness. In later mythology, Phoebe was also identified with the moon.

    Phyllis
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fil-is
    Meaning: Phyllis was the name of a woman who was turned into an almond tree in Greek mythology and the literally means green bough.

    Rhea
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ray-uh
    Origin: A Greek goddess known as the mother of Gods, this nature name means flowing stream.

    Sandra
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: San-dra
    Meaning: A female derivation of Alexandra, which means man’s defender, Sandra was hugely popular in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

    Selene
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Se-leen
    Meaning: Selene was the Greek goddess of the moon, sister of Helios the sun god.

    Semele
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Sem-e-lee
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Semele was the only mortal to be the parent of a god, Dionysus, by Zeus.

    Sophia
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: So-fee-uh
    Meaning: Sophia Lauren gives this name an injection of glamour, however, it actually means wisdom.

    Stephanie
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Stef-an-nee
    Meaning: As Greek baby names go, this female version of Stephen, this Greek name comes from derived from Stephanos, meaning crown.

    Tansy
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tan-see
    Meaning: If you’re looking for a flower name that’s more unique than Rose or Lily, Tansy is your girl! A perennial herbaceous plant of the aster family with small yellow blossoms, it means immortality.

    Teresa
    Origin: Greek, Spanish, Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tuh-ree-suh
    Meaning: Teresa means to harvest or late summer and is probably originally taken from the Greek island of Therasia.

    Thalia
    Origin: Greek, Spanish, Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tha-lee-ah
    Meaning: Back in ancient Greece, Thalia was the muse of comedy. She was also one of the three graces (alongside Aglaia and Euphosyne) who were all the embodiment of beauty and charm. This pretty Greek name means flourishing.

    Thea
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Thee-uh
    Meaning: The anglicised spelling of Thela, who was the Titan of sight, goddess and light and mother of the moon. It means goddess or godly.

    Thekla
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tehk-lah
    Meaning: From ancient Greek, this unusual name means glory to God. It was also the name of a saint.

    Thelma
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Tehk-lah
    Meaning: As Greek baby names go, this is a popular name right up until the 1940s, Thelma has lost its popularity in recent years, which is a shame as it has a great meaning – ambitious and wilful.

    Tiffany
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tiff-annie
    Meaning: It stands for god’s appearance. It’s also the name of the very popular luxury jewellery brand and an ’80s pop star!

    Titania
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tit-tahn-ya
    Meaning: The name of the queen of the fairies in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, this Greek name comes from the Titans, a group of giants whose parents were Uranus and Gaea.

    Xenia
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Zeen-ee-a
    Meaning: It’s the name of a Bond girl and also the ancient Greek name of a concept of hospitality, so it’s perhaps not surprising this name means welcoming or hospitable.

    Yolanda
    Origin: Greek, Spanish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Yo-lan-dah
    Meaning: If you’re after an unusual flower name, chose this one – it means violet flower.

    Zina
    Origin: Greek, Russian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zee-nah
    Meaning: A Russian name that comes from the Greek god, Zeus, it means welcoming or hospitable.

    Zoe
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Zoh-ee
    Meaning: A popular name within Greece, Zoe means life. It is the direct translation of the Hebrew name of Eve. Can also be spelt Zoey or Zooey, as in the Elf actress Zooey Deschanel.

    Greek baby names for boys

    Aeson
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Aye-sin
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Aeson was King of Iolcos and father of Jason, the leader of the Argonauts.

    Alexander
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Al-ex-an-der
    Meaning: Alexander the Great was an infamous warrior so it’s perhaps not too much of a surprise that this strong boy’s name means defending people!

    Ajax
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: A-jax
    Meaning: Although the name comes from the ancient Greek word for alas, Ajax was a warrior hero, whose exploits are told in Homer’s poem The Illiad. Can be shortened to Jax.

    Amby
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Am-bee
    Meaning: As Greek baby names go, this is a shortened and more modern version of Ambrose, this cute baby name means immortal.

    Ander
    Origin: Scandinavian, Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: An-dur
    Meaning: This is a strong name for any little baby boy as it means lion man – roar!

    Andreas
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: An-dree-as
    Meaning: This Greek name means warrior.

    Angelo
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ahn-jeh-loh
    Meaning: Chosen by Adele for her son, Angelo is the male version of Angel and means divine messenger. Can also be spelt Anjelo.

    Apollo
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Apol-lo
    Meaning: One for music-loving parents as Apollo was the god of music and arts. It means destroyer.

    Ares
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Air-eez
    Meaning: This Greek boy’s name means ruin, deriving from the fact that Ares was the god of war in Greek mythology.

    Aristotle
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ari-stah-tol
    Meaning: The name of 4th century Greek philosopher, Aristotle means the best purpose or knowledgeable. Can be shortened to the very cute Ari.

    Artemis
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ar-te-mis
    Meaning: As with many Greek baby names, this one is related to Greek mythology. While Artemis was a goddess of the hunt and wilderness, this Greek name is popular for both sexes. It was chosen by Eoin Colfer or the name of his genius teenage spy, Artemis Fowl.

    Aster
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-stur
    Meaning: The name of the Aster flower was derived from the Greek word for star.

    Atlas
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Att-las
    Meaning: One for parents who like to travel or perhaps are into green living, in Greek mythology Atlas was doomed to forever hold up the heavens, including Earth, so it’s no wonder this boys’ name means strength.

    greek baby names balthazar

    Balthazar
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Balt-hazar
    Meaning: The name of one of the Three Wise Men, this unique name means Baal protects the King.

    Barnaby
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Barn-a-bee
    Meaning: Barnaby is an anglicised form of the Greek name, Barnabas, and means son of consolation.

    Callister
    Origin: Greek, Irish, Scottish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cal-ist-ər
    Meaning: Derived from the name Alexander, it was originally a Scottish and Irish surname. It means son of Alexander.

    Charon
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kair-uhn
    Meaning: Charon was the ferryman to Hades, transporting the dead to their new destination. It means of keen gaze.

    Christian
    Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kris-chuhn
    Meaning: This traditional name means follower of Christ. It actually started off as girl’s name in the Middle Ages, but over the years has become a popular boy’s name.

    Christopher
    Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kris-to-fur
    Meaning: As Greek baby names go  this is derived from the Greek word ‘kristos’ this classic name means follow the leader.

    Cletus
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation:
    Meaning: An ancient Greek name that hasn’t seen quite the popularity as other names like Theodore or Max, Cletus means illustrious, called forth or invoked.

    Colson
    Origin: Greek, English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kohl-san
    Meaning: A name that derives from Nicholas and means people’s triump.

    Cosmo
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Koz-mo
    Meaning: An out-of-this-world that makes a really unique choice for a boy. Scarlett Johansson named her first son Cosmo and it means order and beauty.

    Costas
    Origin: Greek,Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kos-tas
    Meaning: A shortened version of Constantine, this popular Greek name means constant or steadfast.

    Cyril
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Seer-el
    Meaning: A saint name, Cyril comes from the Greek name Kyrillos, which means lordly or masterful.

    Cy
    Origin: Greek, Persian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Si
    Meaning: A diminutive of Cyrus, this short and sweet name derives from the Persian for sun.

    Damon
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Day-mon
    Meaning: Damon was a god from the Greek mythology, who symbolised trust and loyalty in friendship. It means to tame or subdue.

    Darion
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dare-een-un
    Meaning: A Greek name that is great for both genders, Darion means gift.

    Deacon
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dee-ken
    Meaning: Chosen by Reese Witherspoon for her son, Deacon means dusty one, servant or messenger.

    Deion
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Day-an
    Meaning: This unique Greek name means follower of Dionysos, the Greek god of wine, merriment, and theatre.

    Denny
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Den-ee
    Meaning: This cute boy’s name comes from the Greek god of wine, merriment and theatre – Dionysos. It means follower of Zeus.

    Dimitri
    Origin: Greek, French, Russian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: De-mee-tree
    Meaning: A modern version of the Greek name Demetrius, this name refers to Demeter – the goddess of earth, agriculture, harvest and forests. It means from the mother of land.

    Draco
    Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dray-co
    Meaning: One for Harry Potter fans, this modern name means dragon.

    Dryas
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Drie-əs
    Meaning: Derived from the Greek ‘drus’, which means oak tree.

    Eugene
    Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Yoo-jeen
    Meaning: A popular name at the beginning of the 20th century, this name means well-born or noble.

    Evander
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-van-der
    Meaning: Evander Holyfield is an American boxer, but the original Evander was actually the son of gods – Carmentis and Hermes. He introduced some of the things we still value today, including writing! It means good man.

    Galen
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gey-luhn
    Meaning: As Greek baby names go, this is a beautiful unisex name that means peaceful.

    Gelos
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ge-los
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Gelos was the personification of laughter, making it a lovely, happy choice for any baby boy.

    Gene
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jeen
    Meaning: A, some may say, cooler diminutive of Eugene, it means of noble descent. First made popular by actor and dancer Gene Kelly back in the ’50s, it’s having a resurgence again now thanks to the likes of Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton choosing it for their son.

    Geo
    Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gee-oh
    Meaning: An abbreviation of George, this cute boy’s name means farmer. It was super popular at the end of the 1800s, so perhaps it’s due for a revival now?

    George
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic| Pronunciation: Jor-j
    Meaning: While George may seem a very English name – we do after all celebrate St George’s Day – it’s origins are firmly Greek. It means farmer and since coming to English shores, has become a popular royal name. George was the name of the king of Britain for 116 years in a row and more recently, is the name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest son.

    Georgios
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic| Pronunciation: Jor-gee-ous
    Meaning: The Greek version of George, it means farmer, and is one of the most popular male names in Greece today.

    Giles
    Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jiles
    Meaning: An animal-inspired name that comes from the Latin ‘qaegidius’, which means young goat.

    Gregory
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Greg-or-ree
    Meaning: It means vigilant or a watchman – can be shortened to Greg.

    Hector
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hek-tuh
    Meaning: As Greek baby names go, this comes from hektor, which means steadfast in Greek. Hector was also a hero in Greek mythology – he was a brave warrior in the Trojan war.

    Image of a sunshine highlighting Helios as one of the Greek baby names

    Helios
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hee-lee-os
    Meaning: The perfect Greek name for any boy born in the summer – this name means the sun.

    Hermes
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Her-mees
    Meaning: This ancient Greek name has a rich history – Hermes was the messenger god. It’s also the name of a luxury fashion brand so you’ll be sure that your little boy will be suitable fashionably from day one!

    Hyperion
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hie-peer-i-ən
    Meaning: Hyperion was one of the Titans, who presided over heavenly light. A watcher the name comes from the Greek word ‘hyper’ which means over and this Greek name means the one who goes over.

    Indigo
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: In-dee-go
    Meaning: An interesting colour name for both sexes, indigo is a deep blue-purple dye from plants native to India.

    Jalin
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jay-lin
    Meaning: Want a calm and content baby? Then perhaps choose this Greek name as it means calm. Can also be spelt Jaylon.

    Jason
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jay-sen
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Jason was a famous hero, who led the Argonauts in the quest for the Golden Fleece. This classic Greek name means a person who heals.

    Jedrick
    Origin: Greek, Polish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jed-rick
    Meaning: A strong sounding name and there’s a reason why, it means warrior in Greek. In Poland, where this name is popular, it also means manly!

    Jerome
    Origin: Greek, English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Juh-rome
    Meaning: Jerome is actually an anglicised version of the Ancient Greek name Hieronymos, which means sacred name.

    Jonas
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jo-nus
    Meaning: This Greek variation of the Hebrew name Jonah, it means dove.

    Jude
    Origin: Greek, Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jood
    Meaning: It’s thanks to the likes of actor Jude Law that this Ancient Greek name is popular right now. It means praised.

    Kayson
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kays-an
    Meaning: Most likely a derivative of Jason, this name comes the Greek word ‘iasthai’, which means to heal.

    Koren
    Origin: Greek, Hebrew, German | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kor-un
    Meaning: A surname name, which has many origins. It may be of German heritage, meaning a dealer in grain, or it could be from Hebrew, meaning gleaming. Alternatively, it may come from the Greek female name Kora, which means maiden.

    Leander
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: lee-AN-der
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Leander fell in love with Hero and would swim the Hellespont every night to spend time with her. It means lion man.

    Leonidas
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: LEE-a-need-as
    Meaning: As Greek baby names go, Leonidas was the name of the Greek city-state of Sparta. He led Greek forces to a last stand at the Battle of Thermopylae and while he sadly died at the battle, he entered into the great myths as the leader of the 300 Spartans. It means son of the lion.

    Linus
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lye-nus
    Meaning: In Greek myth, Linus was a musician and poet – he invented rhythm and melody and taught music to Hercules! The name means flax.

    Luke
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Loo-k
    Meaning: A classic name that never dates, Luke means man from Lucania, an ancient area in Southern Italy.

    Morpheus
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mor-fee-uhs
    Meaning: Morpheusi s a god associated with sleep and dreams and means shape or appearance. One for film fans as well – he’s also a character in The Matrix movies, portrayed by Laurence Fishburne.

    Myron
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern |Pronunciation: My-ron
    Meaning: The meaning of Myron comes from myrrh – yes, that special gift from the Wise Men to Jesus – and means fragrant oil.

    Napoleon
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Na-poh-lee-an
    Meaning: As Greek baby names go this one is for history buffs, Napoleon Bonaparte was an infamous military leader and this historical name means lion of the new city.

    Nemo
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nee-moh
    Meaning: A name that goes way back, it means nobody. It’s obviously also the name of a very famous Disney fish!

    Nestor
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nes-tor
    Meaning: One for parents who like to see the world, Nestor means one who returns from travels. In Greek mythology Nestor was the the son of Neleus, the King of Pylos and Chloris.

    Nico
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nee-koe
    Meaning: A shortened version of Nicholas, which means victory of the people.

    Orion
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: O-ri-on
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Orion was a mighty hunter, turned into a constellation by Zeus. A gender-neutral star-related name, it means rising in the sky or dawning.

    Paris
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Pa-ris
    Meaning: Paris was the son of King Priam of Troy and Queen Hecuba and his love for the ladies created a bit of a battle. His decision to name Aphrodite the most attractive of all goddesses in order to win the affections of mortal Helen triggered the Trojan War – whoops! The name is thought to mean wallet.

    Philip
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fil-lip
    Meaning: A very royal name thanks to Prince Philip, the Greek meaning of this classic name is lover of horses.

    Phoenix
     Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fee-nix
    Meaning: Chosen by Spice Girl Mel B for her daughter, Phoenix means dark red and is a great Greek name for both boys and girls. The phoenix is also a bird from Greek mythology that never dies.

    Piers
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Peers
    Meaning: Despite only four boys given this name in the UK in 2020, this name is solid – quite literally – as it means rock.

    Ptolemy
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tol-uh-mee
    Meaning: Ptolemy has great historic roots. Ptolemy was an Alexandrian astronomer and the name of one of Alexander the Great’s generals – it means warlike. Can also be shortened to the more easily pronounceable Tolly.

    Pyrrhus
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Pir-as
    Meaning: Another name for the son of Achilles, Neoptolemus, it comes from the Greek ‘pyrrhus’ meaning flame-coloured, red or fire.

    image of five babies showing Greek baby names

    Quinten
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Quinn-ten
    Meaning: As Greek baby names go Quinten comes from the Latin name Quentin and means fifth, so would be perfect for that fifth child!

    Sebastian
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Seh-bas-tee-uhn
    Meaning: A classic Greek baby name meaning revered or venerable. Saint Sebastian is a popular saint within the Catholic church as the saint of archers, athletes, and those who desire a saintly death.

    Sela
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sel-ah
    Meaning: A short and sweet unisex name, related to the girl’s name Selene, that means moon.

    Simonides
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Si-mon-ides
    Meaning: This unusual Greek name comes from the Greek word ‘simos’ which means flat-nosed. During 6th and 5th centuries BC, Simonides was a legendary poet from the island of Ceos.

    Spiro
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation:
    Meaning: This Greek name comes from the common Greek surname Spiros, which means basket used to carry seeds. Can also be spelt Spyro, like the dragon in the popular video game franchise.

    Stevie
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Stee-vee
    Meaning: Related to the Greek name Stephen, Stevie means crown. Famous people with this name include Stevie Wonder and Stevie Nicks.

    Thanos
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Than-os
    Meaning: Yes, Thanos is a Marvel villain, but the name has roots in Greek mythology and is derived from ancient Greek idea of Thanatos, which was the personification of death and oblivion. This mammoth name though actually has a much nicer meaning – noble and immortal.

    Theodore
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-oh-dore
    Meaning: Gift of God. First made popular by US president Theodore Roosevelt, the nickname Theo is also a popular choice for modern-day parents.

    Theron
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: The-ron
    A powerful name for any little boy, it means hunter.

    Timothy
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tim-oh-thee
    Meaning: A classic Greek name that always seems to stand the test of time, actor Timothée Chamolet has given this popular name a modern twist with its alternative spelling. It means God’s honour.

    Vangelis
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Van-gel-is
    Meaning: A Greek name that sounds angelic and it should be because it means good news.

    Xander
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zander
    Meaning: Greek baby names aren’t stuck in the past – this shortened version of Alexander gives a classic name a hipster twist! Just like it’s longer derivative, it means defender of man.

    Xanthos
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zhan-thos
    Meaning: This edgy Greek name was the alternative moniker for the god Apollo. It means yellow or blonde so is the perfect choice for any fair-haired babies.

    Zenos
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zee-nos
    Meaning: Looking for a stand-out Greek name? Here it is – and it means hospitality. It’s also the name of a prophet in the Book of Mormon.

    Zephyr
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Zef-er
    Meaning: A light and breezy name, Zephyrus or Zephyr was the Greek god of the west wind – which is what this unusual Greek name means!”