Indian baby names: 100+ meaningful choices for boys and girls

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you’re paying tribute to your heritage or starting your own tradition, these Indian baby names are unique and beautiful and can help you choose your little one’s name.

It’s the third most spoken language in the world, so it may be no surprise that Hindi-inspired baby names are proving popular both inside and outside the South Asian subcontinent. Just as Irish, Greek and Italian baby names have made their way into families all over the world, many of these gorgeous Indian baby names are climbing up the most popular baby names list . Boy’s names such as Bodhi and Arnit are becoming more popular with Western parents, while the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris and Hollywood A-lister Priyanka Chopra are helping boost the popularity of Indian girl’s names across the globe.

Hindi language teacher Babita Craig, believes the wider appeal of Indian language names lies in their deep meanings. “The appeal of baby names that have their origins in the languages of India or elsewhere in South Asia may be due to their often-profound meaning,” she told us. “For example, the Hindi name Rohan (meaning ‘ascending’), which is derived from the ancient language of Sanskrit, or the Urdu name Zara (meaning ‘radiance’) that is derived from Arabic.” She does also believe that people are now more used to hearing these names, that would never have crossed over to other cultures previously.

Whether you’re looking to honour your heritage or are want something outside of the popular baby names, Indian baby names can be a great choice.

Indian baby names for girls

Amar

Origin: Indian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: a-mar

Meaning: As Indian baby names go this is a steady favourite. The name means alive, original and popular.



Anika

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: A-ne-kah

Meaning: One of the many names for the goddess Durga. The name is derived from the Sanskrit that means fearless, soldier, army or face.

Anjali

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: An-jali

Meaning: Anjali is a pretty route to a name that’s at once easy to understand and uncommon. This name means divine offering or gift.

Arti

Origin: Indian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ar-tee

Meaning: This name means worship and the highest love for God.

Asha

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ash-ur

Meaning: Enjoying a burst of popularity thanks to the character in Game Of Thrones, this pretty Hindi name means hope or desire.

Banita

Origin: Hindi | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Buh-nee-taa

Meaning: This traditional Hindu name means feminine.

Bela

Origin: Hindi | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bey-la

Meaning: A pretty name with a pretty meaning – jasmine flower.

Chandra

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Shan-drah

Meaning: Chandra is the name of the Hindu moon goddess, which gives this name a lovely celestial twist!.

Charvi

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Char-vee

Meaning: A sweet-sounding Indian baby name that means beautiful girl.

Chinti

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Chin-tee

Meaning: This pretty animal-inspired name is actually Hindi for ant.

Dayaa

Origin: Hindi | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Da-yah

Meaning: A Hindi girl’s name that means compassion, it’s short and sweet, but also unique.

Devika

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: De-vee-ka

Meaning: The perfect Indian baby name for any little girl as it means little goddess.

Dhriti

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dhri-ti

Meaning: This Indian baby name, also another name for Goddess Durga, means to act with determination.

Esha

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ih-Shaa

Meaning: Esha Deol Takhtani is an Indian actress and model and her very beautiful Indian name means pleasure or desire.

Evani

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: E-vani

Meaning: One for nature-loving parents, Evani means the Earth.

Enakshi

Origin: Bengali | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eh-nak-shi

Meaning: Could almost be a Disney Princess name, Eenakshi means doe-eyed.

Garima

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Guh-reem-ah

Meaning: Garima stands for honour, strength and warmth – all great qualities for your little girl to have. Garima Goel is an Indian actress, blogger and a YouTuber.

Garvi

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gar-vee

Meaning: A unique name, in Sanskrit it means pride.

Hara

Origin: Hindi | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ha-rah

Meaning: One of the names for the god Siva, Hara means to seize.

Indra

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: In-drah

Meaning: Indra was the Goddess of storms and rain, but hopefully your little one will bring you more sunshine than showers.

Indu

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: In-doo

Meaning: A really unusual girl’s name, Indu means moon. If you’re looking for a moon-related name that isn’t Luna, this one’s for you.

Ishani

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: In-doo

Meaning: This Indian baby name means desire. It is also the name given to the Hindu goddess Durga or Parvati, the wife of Lord Shiva. An incredibly powerful deity, goddess Durga is greatly venerated among Indian divinities.

Jarita

Origin: Hindi-Sanskrit | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Yaa-riy-taa

Meaning: This Hindu name has a great double meaning – mother or legendary bird.

Jaya

Origin: Arabic, Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jhey-aa

Meaning: Jaya is the name of a Buddhist goddess and means victory. Chosen by actress Laura Dern for her daughter.

Kali

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kah-lee

Meaning: A sweet-sounding name, but it comes with added bite as Kali is the Hindu goddess of destruction! The name means black one.

Kamala

Origin: Hindi, Hawaiian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kuh-muh-luh

Meaning: A name with mixed origins and meanings, in Hindi, it means lotus or pale red. It’s also another name for the Hindu goddess Lakshmi. Famous namesakes include Kamala Harris, who is the first Indian-American and the first Black woman to be a Vice President.

Lila

Origin: Arabic, Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ly-la

Meaning: In Arabic, it means night, while in Sanskrit it means play. In Hinduism, Lila is a conceptualism of the universe as a playground of the gods. Can also be spelt Lilah and Lyla.

Lopa

Origin: Indian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Loe-puh

Meaning: If you’re looking for a bright, cheerful Indian name, look no further than Lopa, which means sun.

Meena

Origin: Hindi | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mee-nah

Meaning: This Indian baby name means blue semiprecious stone or bird.

Mitra

Origin: Hindi | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mi-tra

Meaning: Mitra is the Hindu god of the sun and friendship and means angel.

Neelam

Origin: Hindi | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nee-lam

Meaning: Looking for a gemstone name with a difference. This Indian baby name definitely fits the bill as it means blue sapphire. Sapphires are meant to attract abundance, blessings, and gifts.

Neesha

Origin: Hindi | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ne(e)-sha

Meaning: This soft-sounding, soothing name aptly means night and is associated with Hinduism.

Niara

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Nee-ara

Meaning: An unusual Indian baby name that has a unique meaning of mist or nebula, which is a distinct body of interstellar clouds.

Ojal

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Uw-jhaal

Meaning: A gorgeously different name, Ojal is a Hindi vision.

Omala

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Oh-mar-la

Meaning: A great name for those that love gardening or are passionate about green issues, this Indian baby name means Earth.

Oishi

Origin: Hindi | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Oh-ee-shee

Meaning: As Indian baby names go, this is a fun name to say. This Indian baby moniker means divine.

Pavi

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Puh-vi

Meaning: Pavi is a sweet two-syllable name with a very cool meaning – lightning.

Pia

Origin: Hindi, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Pee-ah

Meaning: A short and sweet name with more than one meaning. In Latin, it means from Mount Olympus but in Hindi, it means beloved.

Priya

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Pree-ah

Meaning: In India, this name is often given to girls born in August. It means beloved.

Priyanka

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pree-yan-kah

Meaning: Award-winning Indian actress Priyanka Chopra – who married Nick Jonas in 2018 – has given this Sanskrit name a tough of glamour. It means amiable.

Radha

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Raad-hah

Meaning: Radha is an important goddess in Hinduism as she is the queen and favourite companion of the god Krishna. The name means success or prosperity.

Reva

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ray-vah

Meaning: Referring to one of the seven sacred rivers of India, this pretty nature name means rain. Reva is also the alternative name of Rati, the Hindu goddess of love.

Salena

Origin: Hindu | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: S(a)-le-na

Meaning: A Hindu name with Greek roots, this Indian baby name means moon goddess.

Shilpa

Origin: Indian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: SHILL-pah

Meaning: A Hindi name with Sanskrit roots, this Indian baby name means ornament or work of art. Shilpa Shetty was the first Indian to participate in and win Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.

Shyla

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Sh(y)-la

Meaning: Often used by followers of Hinduism Shyla means ‘daughter of the mountain’. Shyla is also another name for Parvati, the Hindu goddess of fertility, devotion, and harmony. With such a versatile name, baby Shyla will be encouraged to approach life with a calm and tranquil nature.

Sita

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: See-tah

Meaning: Sita is the Hindu goddess of the harvest and this Indian baby name means furrow.

Sitara

Origin: Urdu from Persian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Si-tara

Meaning: A beautiful Urdu name that means star.

Tula

Origin: Hindi,Kiswahili, Choctaw | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Too-luh

Meaning: A peaceful name for any little girl, it means to be tranquil or balanced.

Tulsi

Origin: Indian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tul-si

Meaning: A beautiful name, it means basil. Though it’s more than a simple nature name: The holy basil plant is sacred in the Hindu religion, used to honour the god Vishnu and representative of his consort, the goddess Tulsi.

Uma

Origin: Sanskrit, Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Uu-mah

Description: The name of a Hindu goddess, actress Uma Thurman bought this name to Hollywood. It means light, peace or nation.

Veda

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Vee-dah

Description: The Vedas are a large body of religious texts originating in ancient India, so it’s perhaps not surprising that this Indian baby name means knowledge.

Yeshna

Origin: Hindi, Tamil | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Yesh-na

Meaning: This unique Indian baby name means happiness – the perfect name for any little baby.

Indian baby names for boys

Ajay

Origin: Hindi | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Uh-jai

Meaning: Ajay Devgn is a hugely successful Indian actor, film director and producer. The name means unconquered and although pronounced Uh-juhy, many people might choose to pronounce it as AJ.

Arnit

Origin: Indian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ar-nit

Meaning: Popular in Indian, Arnit has a modern, hippy feeling to it, especially as it means beautiful flower.

Ashwin

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ash-win or Ash-vin

Meaning: As Indian baby names go, this is a popular name in India, in Hindu mythology, the Ashvins or Ashwini are twin Hindu gods of the sunrise and sunset. It means nothing to do with the sun though, instead meaning possessed of horses.

Balin

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ba-lin

Meaning: Not only is this name an alternative form of Bali – the name of various mythological and historical figures of India, it’s also the name of the Dwarf Lord from Lord of the Rings, so perfect for fantasy fans! It means mighty sword.

Bhavin

Origin: Hindu | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: BAA-Vih-N

Meaning: This Indian baby name means ‘beautiful and blessing’.

Bodhi

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Bo-dee

Meaning: The Bodhi tree is a large fig tree under which the founder of Buddhism received enlightenment – and that’s exactly what this boho Indian baby name means – awakening, enlightenment. Could also be spelt Bodie or Body.

Charan

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Chaa-ran

Meaning: This Indian boy’s name is derived from a Sanskrit word, ‘caran’ which means foot. It also means support.

Chetan

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Chee-tun

Meaning: The boys’ name Chetan literally means life. While the name originated in Sanskrit, it’s since been adopted by the Nepalese and continues to be one of the most popular names in India.

Dhani

Origin: Hindi | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Da-knee

Description: One notable namesake is musician Dhani Harrison, son of Beatle George. While it means rich, Beatles legend George Harrison named his son, musician Dhani, after the sixth and seventh notes of the Indian music scale, ‘dha’ and ‘ni’.

Din

Origin: Indian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Din

Meaning: A short and sweet Indian boy’s name, which means humble.

Eshan

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Eh-Shan

Meaning: It’s a planet in the Star Wars galaxy, but it’s also Sanskrit for Hindu god or in god’s grace. Eshan Hilal is also the first male belly dancer in India.

Ehsaan

Origin: Muslim | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eh-Sahn

Meaning: This baby name means compassion. The name Ehsaan is among the famous Shankar, Ehsann and Loy trio of music directors. They have composed music for over 50 soundtracks across five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and English.

Falak

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fuh-luhk

Meaning: Falak Shabir is a Pakistani singer and songwriter, which has given this Indian boy’s name a touch of street cred! It means heaven or universe and is also used to describe a certain genre or music in India that involve religious-mystical themes of divine love, separation and reunion.

Faiyaz

Origin: Indian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fai-yaz

Meaning: As Indian baby names go this means doer of good deeds. And also, is recognised as meaning one who does a lot of charity work’.

Farhan

Origin: Muslim | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Faa-hn

Meaning: This name is widely used in West and South Asia. It means joy, happiness or delight and is also used to describe a certain genre or music in India that involve religious-mystical themes of divine love, separation and reunion.

Hari

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hah-ree

Meaning: Hari is one of the names for the Hindu god, Vishnu. From Sanskrit, it means one who forgives all sins or the remover.

Hardik

Origin: Indian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hah-deek

Meaning: From Indian origin Hardik means heartfelt; from the heart.

Hunar

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hu-nar

Meaning: Hunar is a popular choice among the Muslim community. A popular Indian name means art, skill and competence.

Ismin

Origin: Hindi | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Is-min

Meaning: One perhaps for parents who won’t mind running around after their fast-moving toddler, this Indian boy’s name means speedy or as swift as the spring.

Ishir

Origin: Sikh | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ish-eer

Meaning: A powerful, strong and active name. It also means fire and is associated with Agni – the Indian God of fire.

Ishaan

Origin: Hindi | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ish-aan

Meaning: An Indian baby name which means Light and splendour, the sun as a form of Lord Shiva. It’s also associated with Lord Vishnu.

Jayan

Origin: Hindi | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jay-an

Meaning: Jayan, was an Indian film actor and stunt performer who was hugely famous in India across the ’70s and ’80s. He was known for being a bit of a macho man, so perhaps it’s not surprising that this name means victor or victorious.

Ketak

Origin: Hindi | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ke-tak

Meaning:A common name in India, this unusual floral boy’s name means beautiful flower.

Kiran

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ki-ran

Meaning: It may sound modern, but this is a traditional Hindu name, which means ray of light.

Kunal

Origin: Indian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ku-nal

Meaning: This Indian name means lotus and comes with a good A-list pedigree as the actor Kunal Nayyar from The Big Bang Theory and Trolls shows.

Lalit

Origin: Indian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Luh-liht

Meaning: As Indian baby names go this baby boy’s name has a lovely meaning – beautiful.

Lohit

Origin: Indian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lo-hit

Meaning: A cute colour name, this Indian baby name means red. Can also mean made of copper.

Naren

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nah-ren

Meaning: The name Naren is a boy’s name of Sanskrit origin, meaning the best man.

Navin

Origin: Hindi | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Na-vin

Meaning: An Indian given name and surname, it means new or novel.

Neel

Origin: Hindi | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Neel

Meaning: A unisex Indian name, that means sapphire blue.

Naitik

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nah-tik

Meaning: Naitik comes from an Indian word, meaning ethical. It also means moral, so a name to choose if you want your little boy to grow up knowing right from wrong.

Mani

Origin: Persian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Man-ee

Meaning: This Persian-originated baby name is popular across India and means eternity, thinker or thoughtful.

Mohit

Origin: Hindi | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mow-hit

Meaning: Mohit is another name of Lord Krishna, whose ability to attract others gives this mean its meaning, which is infatuated or charmed.

Ovi

Origin: Marathi, Hindu | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: O-vee

Meaning: This super short Indian boy’s name has somewhat of a religious meaning as it means holy message for a saint.

Oris

Origin: Hindi | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Aw-ruhs

Meaning: While Oris is a Swiss watch brand, in India this lovely boy’s name means tree.

Paras

Origin: Hindi | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pah-ras

Meaning: An Indian boy’s name with a super cool meaning – a mythical stone that can turn things to gold. King Midas, eat your heart out.

Ranbir

Origin: Indian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ran-deep

Meaning: This name is popular in the Hindu religion, it means the brave warrior.

Randeep

Origin: Indian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ran-deep

Meaning: This name belongs to one of the biggest Bollywood actors, Randeep Hooda! It means the hero of the battle.

Ravi

Origin: Hindi | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Rav-ee

Meaning: The name of a river, a town and an alternative moniker of Surya, the sun god, Ravi comes packed with history. It means conferring and was first brought into Western culture, thanks to sitar virtuoso, Ravi Shankar.

Rishi

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Rhis-she

Meaning: An Indian name that’s become more well-known thanks to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, it means sage. This goes back to Hindu mythology, the Rishis were wise and enlightened people, probably monks.

Rohan

Origin: Hindi | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Rhis-she

Meaning: A cool unisex Indian baby name, Rohan means ascending.

Shani

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Shan-ee

Meaning: Shani, the son of Surya and Chhaya, is the Hindi god of justice. It’s also Sanskrit for the planet Saturn. A name that would be perfect for either gender.

Surya

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sue-rya

Meaning: The name of the Hindu sun god, this name is bursting with brightness.

Tarak

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ta-rak

Meaning: An Indian baby boy name with a hint of sci-fi, it means star or protector.

Tipu

Origin: Indian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Te-puu

Meaning: If Tiger is too obvious for you, why not try this lovely Hindi name that also means tiger.

Varun

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Vah-roon

Meaning: As Indian baby names go Varun is a great one. He was the ancient Vedic god who was first associated with the sky, then later with rain and bodies of water.

Vasant

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Vaa-sant

Meaning: Vasant Panchami is a Hindu festival dedicated to the goddess of learning, however, this Indian baby name means spring – so perfect for little boys around that season.

Vinod

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Vi-nod

Meaning: A name of Sanskrit origin, it means happy and contented. Renowned Hindi actor Vinod Khanna gave this name a boost in the popularity stakes.

Yamir

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yaa-meer

Meaning: This standout boy’s name comes from Sanskrit for the Moon. In India, the moon is very significant and very often holy festivals are observed on full moon days.

Yuuvan

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: YOO-van

Meaning: This is name is often used as a reference to Lords Indra, Agni and Marut. It means youthful, strong and healthy.

Yuvraj

Origin: Indian| Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yu-vra-j

Meaning: A possible choice for those born under Jyeshta or Moola Nakshatra, this Indian baby name means prince or young king.



Zain

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Z-ain

Meaning: Meaning radiance and excellence. One of the most modern and famous Zain’s is one-fifth of British boyband One Direction; Zayn.

Zeeshan

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yaa-meer

Meaning: This boys name means dignified and respected.

If you’re still looking for inspiration check out these brilliant baby names;

Cute baby names

Christmas baby names

Unusual baby names

Unisex baby names

Italian baby names

Most popular baby names

Video of the Week: