These 40 baby names are banned around the world and there's more than one UK royal on the list - is your name illegal in another country?

Different countries have different rules for naming babies, and some of the UK's popular baby names have been banned around the world - including a few royal monikers.

Deciding on a baby name is often one of the first things parents start to think about when they find out they're expecting. With so many to choose from, it's hard to know whether a unique baby name or one of the most popular baby names will be the right choice - and is there a cute baby name or a cool baby name that suits your bundle of joy?

In the UK, parents can take their pick of pretty much any baby names they like. In the US, the rules are similarly lax, with just a handful of monikers banned. But, elsewhere in the word, the laws are much stricter when it comes to what you can call your child.

New Zealand and Iceland are both known for the restrictions they place on baby names, with the former not allowing names that contain a title or rank (such as Prince), while the Nordic island nation doesn't allow letters that aren't in the Icelandic alphabet. Names that are common in the UK have previously been outlawed - including Harriet and Camilla.

And it's not just the current queen that has a banned name, several other members of the royal family have names that are illegal elsewhere in the world. France previously barred parents from naming their child Prince William, while in Portugal almost all the Wales' names are banned - William, Catherine, George and Charlotte - because most foreign names are not permitted.

That said, most of the rejected names around the world are pretty unusual. Check out 40 of them below...

40 baby names banned around the world

New Zealand

Chief Maximus

Sex Fruit

Talula Does the Hula from Hawaii

Lucifer

Iceland

Harriet

Camilla

Ariel

Zelda

Sweden

Superman

IKEA

Brfxxccxxmnpxxxxlllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116

Elvis

France

Nutella

Prince William

Griezmann Mbappe

Manhattan

Portugal

Thor

Tom

Charlotte

Emily

Mexico

Robocop

Circumcision

Rambo

Batman

More banned baby names

Linda (Saudi Arabia)

Maya (Saudi Arabia)

Friday (Italy)

Blue (Italy)

Monkey (Denmark)

Pluto (Denmark)

Judas (Switzerland)

Chanel (Switzerland)

Duke (Australia)

Spinach (Australia)

Bridge (Norway)

Sarah (Morocco)

Wolf (Spain)

Snake (Malaysia)

Kohl (Germany)

@ (China)

