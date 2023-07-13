17 Barbiecore buys that the whole family (including Ken) will love

Get your Barbiecore game face on with these brilliant buys inspired by the launch of the new Barbie movie later this month. From balloons to bedding, there's a pink-themed treat here for the whole family - Ken included.

You've checked if the Barbie movie is for kids and worked out how to get cheap cinema tickets to see it when it finally opens in cinemas in the UK on Friday 21st July. But have you bought into Barbiecore yet? Not to worry, we're here to help with this roundup of brilliant Barbie-themed buys to help you pay homage to the ultimate pink lady.

With a mind-boggling 58 million Barbies sold each year and a new movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hitting the big screen soon, it's no wonder that the iconic best-selling doll has inspired her own viral fashion trend. Barbiecore is all about adding that unmistakable Barbie-esque shade of pink to your life, from your walls to your wardrobe, along with embodying her unapologetic attitude to life.

The 17 best Barbiecore buys for the whole family

1. BARNDRÖM Duvet cover and pillowcase, £13 | Ikea If you'd rather not go all-in on Barbiecore but still want to pink-ify a kid's bedroom, go for this cute durable cotton bedding set featuring pale pink love hearts. Or go for this more vivid heart-themed bedding set if you're after a bolder Barbie theme.

2. Barbie Short Pyjamas, from £14 | Very Perfect for holidays and warmer weather, this two-piece set of summery kids' pyjamas is available to fit ages three to nine years old. Featuring Barbie branding throughout, the short-sleeved top coordinates with matching printed shorts with an elasticated waistband, making them ideal for casual late nights and lazy summer mornings during the school holidays.

3. Barbie Dream Camper, £129.99 £63.99 | Very Every Barbie fan dreams of owning the iconic pink RV and no wonder - with seven play areas, a stomach-churning pool slide, and lots of cute accessories, this is the ultimate Barbie toy. It's suitable for kids aged three and above and folds up compactly so it's perfect for taking to a friend's house for a Barbiecore playdate.

4. Cotton Rich Barbie™ Hoodie, £22 | Marks and Spencer This varsity-style cotton-rich hoodie is bound to be a hit with Barbie girls - and boys - of all ages. In a comfy regular fit with a 'kangaroo' pocket, it's available in a wide range of sizes from 6-7 years up to 15-16 years. It's made from 85% cotton and 15% polyester, plus it's machine washable at 40 degrees and can be tumble dried.

5. Cheesecloth Trousers, £65 £45.50 | Boden Why should the kids have all the Barbie fun? Give a nod to Margot Robbie's style and all things pink with these lightweight cotton cheesecloth trousers in a relaxed fit.

6. Hello Kitty and Friends Crocs £39.99 | Crocs The official Barbie Crocs may be sold out everywhere but these Hello Kitty Crocs are the next best thing in our book. Note, however that only sizes C6, C7 and C8 are currently still in stock.

7. Barbie Pencil Case, £7.50 | Sainsburys Just in time for Back to School season, this iridescent Barbie pencil case with zip is sure to help Barbie fans strike just the right note on the first day of school.

8. Pink Cupcake Crossbody Bag £18 | Claire's How could anyone now want this adorable hot pink crossbody bag shaped like a cupcake? A cupcake! It has a spacious main compartment so it's practical as well as pretty. And look at the sprinkles on top!

9. Barbie Hugzee Wearable Fleece, £25 | Asda Kick off your Christmas shopping with this oversized wearable blanket, perfect to pop away until the winter. Designed to fit kids aged 7-12 years, it's not just snuggly on the outside - inside it has a Sherpa fleece lining plus there's a hidden ‘kangaroo' pocket so youbgsters can stash some snacks in there while they're chillaxing - and keeping cosy - on the sofa.

10. Barbie Ken Jersey Pyjamas £16 | Asda Beyond thrilled with ourselves to have found these fab PJs, which made us laugh out loud when we stumbled across them and are sure to raise a smile from the fella in your pink-themed dream home. The perfect gift for the Ken to your Barbie. And check out the rest of the George at Asda Barbie range too - it's totally epic!

11. Barbie Small Cash Register £25 | Asda Oh, how we love the new Barbie toys, especially this cute cash register which is just the thing for Barbie-loving little ones who enjoy a bit of imaginative play and let's pretend.

12. Teas & C's Kasbah 0.5L Porcelain Teapot, £37.95 | Debenhams Is this the prettiest teapot you've ever seen? We're pretty sure Barbie would snap this up and agree that it's a household essential for any self-respecting lover of all pink household goods.



13. Barbie Balloon £15 | Moonpig It's a balloon. It's heart-shaped. It features Barbie. We'd quite like to throw a Barbie party to celebrate the launch of the new movie and we'd fill the house with these.

14. Cutie Reveal Bunny Plush Costume Doll £25.99 | Amazon Arguably the cutest Barbie doll ever, we're totally jealous that these weren't around when we were small. A brilliant unboxing treat for kids aged 3-7 years old, you get 10 surprise accessories along with a soft, plush bunny - and a Barbie doll hiding inside. It even has a reversible jacket and colour-change features!

15. Gingham Shirt, £75 £37.50 | Ralph Lauren If you're throwing a Barbie bash or have been lucky enough to be invited to one, it's surely only polite to kid the kids out appropriately - and we love this super chic pink gingham shirt from Ralph Lauren which is giving Barbiecore vibes but without trying too hard.

16. Barbie I Believe Lunch Box Set, £12.72 B&Q Another thing to tick off your Back-to-School shopping, this super-affordable lunch box set comes with everything you need for a stylish picnic or packed lunch, including a lunch bak with strap, a snack pot and a drinking bottle.



17. Rainbow Cookie Medium Jar Candle, £21.99 £20.99 | Amazon And finally, no Malibu dream house is complete without some beautifully-scented candles dotted around, and what better one to pick than this baby pink medium jar candle from Yankee Candle with an irresistible rainbow cookie scent?

Once you've nailed Barbiecore, read up on which is the most popular Barbie doll right now - you might be surprised!