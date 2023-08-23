When will Barbie be available to stream? Here's how you can watch the movie from home

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following its huge success at the box office, film fans want to know when Barbie will be available to stream.

Everyone has been talking about the Barbie movie since it first arrived in cinemas on July 21, with the costumes, casting and soundtrack all proving to be hugely popular. It's now the biggest film to be directed by a woman, and has broken the $1bn mark since its debut. So it's no surprise that everyone wants to have the Barbie movie ending explained, while others are keen to know if there will be a second Barbie movie. And despite its success, the film hasn't dodged controversy - some parents are upset about the Barbie movie age rating.

But in the weeks since its release, all anyone really wants to know is when Barbie will be available to stream. For those who've already seen it and want to rewatch, and others who are saving their pennies and holding out until its arrival on the small screen, we've got all the details on when and where you can watch the Barbie movie from home...

When will Barbie be available to stream?

The Barbie movie is set to hit streaming platforms on Tuesday 5 September, just six weeks after its box office release. But you'll have to pay to rent it on top of any existing subscriptions if you want to get your eyes on it right away.

You can currently pre-order Barbie in the US on Prime Video, Apple TV and Microsoft Movies, for $24.99. Meanwhile, the UK release date is still to be confirmed.

If you want to wait until you can watch Barbie without paying extra, the good news is that the movie will eventually be available to watch on HBO's Max streaming service - as the film shares a parent company with HBO itself: Warner Bros. Discovery.

However, Warner Bros. has not confirmed a release date for Barbie on Max, and they likely won’t while the movie is still in the cinema.

Two recent Warner Bros. movies to arrive on Max include Evil Dead Rise and Shazam!, which were available to stream 63 days and 67 days respectively after their box office debut. By this logic, we can expect Barbie to arrive on Max in late September - though neither Evil Dead Rise or Shazam! brought in anywhere near as much money as the Barbie earnings, meaning we could well be waiting longer.

When it finally arrives, you'll need a subscription to HBO Max to watch Barbie. The platform has three subscriptions to choose from, from as little as $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the whole year.

Unfortunately for UK viewers, HBO Max is not available in the region yet. But this doesn't mean you have to miss out...

How to watch the Barbie movie online in the UK

You can watch Barbie in the UK when it is released on US streaming services if you install a VPN. VPN stands for virtual private network, and it masks your IP address, meaning you can access content that is only available in certain regions.

You'll first need to decide on a VPN service that works with streaming (our pick is ExpressVPN). Download it and connect to a US server, then sign into the streaming service you are trying to access content on.

Will the Barbie movie be on Netflix?

It's unlikely that the Barbie movie will become available on Netflix. While nothing has been confirmed, we do know that the film will be arriving on HBO Max to stream, suggesting that it won't be added to any other streaming services for quite some time.

