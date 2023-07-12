Most popular Barbie doll right now revealed - and you'll be surprised

As the stars of the new Barbie movie prepare to make a very pink and glittery entrance for the London Premiere tonight the most popular Barbie Doll right now has been revealed - and you'll be surprised.

Anyone not attending one of the film premieres will have to wait until the Barbie film release on July 21st but there's still plenty of time to get (come on Barbie lets go ... ) party ready.

Manufacturers of the popular doll have come a long way in their 64-year history and not only have they recently introduced a Downs Syndrome Barbiee to make their collection more inclusive but they've also got dolls inspired by specific job roles.

The popularity of the movie has caused a huge increase in demand for the dolls, luxury retailer Fenwick has analysed how the movie has impacted certain dolls leading to a spike in searches with fans looking to buy their favourite characters from the movies.

By analysing eBay search data, Fenwick were able to reveal which dolls from the new cast people are already searching for the most and hoping to get their hands on before the release- and there's some dolls available in Prime Day sales.

And whether you're looking to create an iconic Barbie look or wanting to snap up the best selling toys of all time for your little ones then you'll want to know which Barbie doll is the most popular right now. - as we look who tops the Top 10 list...

Most popular searched Barbie

A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) A photo posted by on

Barbie Baby Doctor Playset - was £34.99 now £14.89 | Amazon.co.uk Barbie fans can now be a baby doctor with the Barbie Baby Doctor playset which includes baby doctor environment with Barbie Baby Doctor doll, two adorable baby doll patients and toy play pieces for examinations and caretaking. This doctor Barbie is wearing light green "scrubs," and with a stethoscope around her neck and she is ready to take care of her baby doll patients. Toy play items included in the set are an examination table with lotion bottle and other accessories, overhead mobile and clear compartments for the two baby doll patients.

As Margot Robbie arrived at the film premiere in LA last night, all eyes were on her much anticipated Barbie inspired look was revealed. Robbie took inspiration from the 1960's "Solo in the Spotlight" doll, wearing a dramatic black sequin Schiaparelli gown.

Since taking to the pink carpet in the Barbie doll inspired dress, fans have rushed to Google to find the original doll, leading to searches for "Solo in the Spotlight Barbie" to grow by 5886%.

Searches for “diplomat Barbie” have skyrocketed by 1,400% in the past month with fans looking to buy the doll played by Bridgertons Nicola Coughlan, a doll which currently Mattel doesn't stock.

(Image credit: Getty)

The second most searched was Emma Mackey’s “physicist Barbie”, with an increase of 600% over the past month alone.

“Lawyer Barbie” searches surged 420% after Sharon Rooney's character in the upcoming film was revealed as an attorney.

Fans were disappointed to find that Mattel, which sells dolls in many other professions, does not currently offer a Lawyer Barbie.

Whilst some of these dolls might not yet be available, there is certainly the demand for them and it wouldn’t be surprising to see these dolls on the shelves in the near future.

To view more best toy content including best toys for 10 year olds and best toys for 9 year olds visit goodto.com