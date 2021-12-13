We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best Christmas decorations are the ones that give you that fuzzy festive glow when you spy them dangling from the tree.

Like getting your Christmas bedding out, prepping this year’s matching family Christmas pyjamas or ticking the top Christmas toys off your Christmas shopping list, getting the decorations out is one of the most magical of Christmas family traditions. Up there with putting up your Christmas tree, untangling the Christmas lights, and ordering your Christmas crackers, choosing your decorations is a festive moment to savour.

And after the stress and turmoil of the last 18 months due to the pandemic, many of us are looking forward to fully embracing the season of festive fun and reconnecting with friends and family. What better way to set the tone for the holiday season than taking your time over your Christmas decorations? Immerse yourselves in an atmosphere of joy, tranquillity, and celebration as you set about decking the halls with this year’s coolest and quirkiest decorations.

The major high street brands have produced an impressive offering this year. We’ve spotted decorations that run the gamut from neutral, understated tones, like nude and beige, to more traditional colours associated with Christmas like golds, greens, and reds. Elsewhere, the independent, boutique e-tailers never fail to deliver when it comes to unique, bespoke decorations that you won’t find anywhere else.

Whatever your motto is when it comes to your Christmas decor – bright and loud or subtle and subdued – we’ve compiled a list of the best Christmas decorations you can buy this year. From stylish to silly and from practical to collectible, there’s something here to get everyone in the mood for decking the halls.

Best Christmas decorations 2021

1. Festive Sandwich Hanging Tree Decoration

Have you ever seen anything as cool as a festive sandwich Christmas tree decoration? Neither have we. But prepared to be dazzled because Paperchase has pulled it out of the bag this year with their quirky turkey sarnie tree decoration with sparkly filling. And ho-ho-hold the mayo! We also LOVE the vegan version.

VIEW AT PAPERCHASE | £10

2. John Lewis Festive Field Round Robin Tree Decoration

Aw, this little fella gave us serious festive feels when we were shopping around for this year’s best Christmas decorations. Inspired by rural landscapes, hedgerow wildlife, crops, and livestock, this wool felt robin is the perfect mix of traditional colours so he’ll fit right in if your usual Christmas decor includes lots of red and gold. The robin is also a well-known symbol – some say robins appear when loved ones are near – so if you’ve lost someone dear to you recently, this decoration could make a lovely keepsake item to add to your Christmas tree in their memory.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £6

3. Letter to Santa personalised glass Christmas decoration

This isn’t cheap but we think it’s one of the best Christmas decorations you can buy if you’re looking for a memorable gift for someone special to hang on their tree. It’s hand-decorated and made from mouth-blown glass and comes presented in a gift box. You can personalise it with your recipient’s name and for every online purchase, a tree is planted. Lovely!

VIEW AT SELFRIDGES | £20

4. Little Tin Santa Christmas tree decoration

If you guiltily ‘rearrange’ the kids’ decorations once they’ve gone to bed, give them their own Father Christmas decoration to hang wherever they wish. It’s the perfect surprise to pop in a Christmas Eve box. Because it’s made from tin, it should last long enough to become a keepsake. So your little ones can look forward to choosing where to hang it every year.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £3

5. Star Frosted Glass and Gold Metal Christmas Decoration

Love a bit of traditionalism? In that case, this gold-rimmed hanging star made with mirrored glass and finished with blue velvet string is just for you. It’s perfect for hanging in a window for an elegant Christmas look. It has attracted glowing reviews too. One happy customer had this to say about it: ‘Lovely large star. I love this on our fireplace and I will leave it there all year round, not just suitable for Christmas. Lovely statement piece. Great value for money.’ Available in different sizes, ranging in price from £26.99-£39.99.

VIEW NOW AT OLIVER BONAS | £39.50

6. Fir Tree Scented Pine Cone Decorations

We can almost smell this through the screen! Inside the box are twelve ceramic pine cones on twine ties and a bottle of Winter Home Spray. Before you hang them on the Christmas tree, simply spritz a little of the spray on the pine cones. Then, the warming scent of eucalyptus and pine needles will fill the room for a wonderfully fragrant festive season. These would also make a lovely gift. Hint hint.

VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY | £20

7. Christmas Swedish Gnome Santa Doll Ornaments



Is it even Christmas if there aren’t Swedish gnomes dotted all around your home? We’re not sure when this became ‘a thing’. But gonks are most definitely a Christmas trend we’re into. They’re inspired by a mythological creature from Scandinavian folklore who protects family and animals, so they’re a fun talking point for kids. You get six in a pack so they’re pretty good value too.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £8.97

8. Glass Christmas tree Decorations

The beautiful miniature tree decorations will delight the kids without disrupting your tree decor. They consist of a tiny charm of your choice and a sprinkling of snow inside a glass bottle. So you could choose a charm to represent everyone in the family and then build your own set of distinctive keepsake decorations to add to the tree. They’re ready to hang and would also make a lovely gift or stocking filler.

VIEW AT ETSY | £4.65

9. Covid Christmas Decorations

Weird or brilliant? We’re not sure what to think. But this set of super-sized plush microbes certainly captured our attention while we were looking for the best Christmas decorations. There’s an antibody brandishing a candy cane, a golden Covid-19 wearing a Santa hat, a white blood cell dressed as a snowman, and – our favourite – a vaccine embroidered with snowflakes and Christmas lights. Whatever your thoughts on these quirky decorations, they’ll certainly be a talking point! What’s more, they’ll be a fitting reminder of these strange times in years to come.

VIEW AT FIREBOX | £29.99

10. Personalised Christmas Celebration Tiny Mug

Celebrate a little one’s first Christmas with this adorable personalised Emma Bridgewater Christmas Celebration Tiny Mug. Gorgeous! You could add the full-sized mug for the perfect first Christmas gift.

VIEW AT EMMA BRIDGEWATER | £14.95

11. Hanging Disco Ball Decorations

Here’s one for the Strictly fans. Bring on the kitchen disco with this snazzy pack of three glitter ball tree decorations. Visitors are bound to bust a move at the sight of them. K-e-e-p dancing!

VIEW NOW AT MARKS AND SPENCER | £10

12. The Child Bronze-Toned Hanging Ornament

Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this festive ornament features The Child, otherwise known as Baby Yoda. The sculpted design and bronze-toned finish make it a keepsake item that any Star Wars fan would be delighted to hang in pride of place on their tree. Or how about starting a new Christmas family tradition of collecting a Disney ornament every year? Then your little ones will have their own collection of Disney decs when they leave home!

VIEW AT DISNEY STORE | £15

13. Mixed Glacier Baubles



Have your decorations been decaying in the loft? Are your baubles in need of a bit of a boost? If so, seize the opportunity to ditch the dull red, golds, and greens of yesteryear and bring a bit of modern wintry glamour to your tree with this huge pack of 100 glacier baubles with a star tree topper from Habitat – what a bargain for £12! For instant Christmas dazzle, you really can’t go wrong with a new set of baubles. And these are both excellent quality – so they’ll last – and brilliant value for money.

VIEW NOW AT HABITAT | £12