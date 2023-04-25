The best coronation gifts to celebrate King Charles III
The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III is days away but there’s still time to get your coronation gifts and celebration preparations sorted.
The King and Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey (opens in new tab) in a coronation ceremony on Saturday 6th May 2023, following a formal procession from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Members of the Royal Family are expected to make an appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace later that day and on Sunday evening, Windsor Castle will host a celebratory coronation concert.
Whether you’re going to a street party or planning to watch the historic coronation proceedings on TV (opens in new tab) with some celebratory food and fizz, this is a one-off opportunity to enjoy some royal-themed fun and festivities - and an extra bank holiday (opens in new tab).
So, we’ve rounded up some of the best coronation gifts, memorabilia, and souvenirs to mark the occasion of King Charles’ accession. From crown-themed clothes and keepsakes to royally good foodie treats and toys, we've found a host of brilliant family-friendly buys so there’s something on our list for everyone.
Best coronation gifts
The King's Crown, £7.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab)
This cute lift-the-flap book features a colourful castle with many hidden treasures for little ones to explore, along with vibrant illustrations and a rhyming, follow-along story to enjoy together.
Design a King's Coronation Mug, £9.95 | Baker Ross (opens in new tab)
The perfect crafty activity for your Coronation party! Invest in some paint pens (opens in new tab) or porcelain paints (opens in new tab) and let the kids get to work decorating their own commemorative Coronation mugs.
Coronation Print Shirt, £9 | M&S (opens in new tab)
If you plan to kit the kids out in coronation-themed clobber for the big day, look no further than M&S. Eleanor Tomlinson, an award winning artist and illustrator based in East Yorkshire, has created a range of illustrations celebrating King Charles III's coronation, with a playful, quirky twist. We love this pure cotton button-down shirt with short sleeves and a neat collared neckline.
Strass and Stickers Crowns, £9.99 | Small Kins (opens in new tab)
No coronation celebration is complete without a crown, and this royal-inspired craft set gives little creatives three different crowns to decorate using jewel-inspired stickers that are included. (5+)
Camelot Jr £26.99 | Smart Games (opens in new tab)
A brilliant game for the kids at your street party, this brain-training game challenges players to create a path for a knight and his beloved princess to be together - but they can only walk up stairways or along the top of walls! (4+)
Coronation Bear Soft Toy, £15 | M&S (opens in new tab)
A cute and cuddly teddy bear - but make it coronation! With a regal crown on his head and a Union Jack design on his paws, this would make a lovely gift for a baby born in the year of King Charles' coronation.
King & Queen Coronation Carriage Set, £18 | ELC (opens in new tab)
How cute are these little King and Queen Consort Happyland characters?! The Happyland King and Queen Coronation Carriage Set is available to pre-order now or you can purchase it in-store and online from the Early Learning Centre from Friday 5th May.
London Bus Pyjama Set, £12-16 | John Lewis (opens in new tab)
Coronation pyjamas? We're here for it. Featuring some of London's most iconic sights, this soft and snuggly onesie is made from pure cotton jersey.
Magnetibook Princess/Fairytales £18 | Kidly (opens in new tab)
Ideal for car journeys due to the travel-friendly design, Janod’s Magnetibooks let youngsters create their own stories and images on a magnetic background and are available in Princess or Fairytales designs as a nod to all things royal.
Coronation T-Shirt, £17 | Boden (opens in new tab)
Made from soft jersey with red and blue trims and a cute crowned dog motif, this limited edition coronation t-shirt will still be cool long after the bunting has been taken down.
King's Coronation Cake Bottle Baking Mix, £10.99 | Bottled Baking (opens in new tab)
Let the kids bake up a feast fit for a King (or Queen Consort...) with this coronation cake mix in a bottle. It comes with everything you need to make a truly regal, coronation-worthy cake. Including, of course, red, white, and blue sprinkles!
The King's Pants, £7.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab)
A hilarious tale for kids who love a giggle, The King's Pants tells the story of a King who has a special pair of pants for every occasion. He cannot be crowned without his coronation pants but - disaster - they've accidentally been posted to the King's subjects all over the country!
Coronation Love Hearts, £5.99 | Swizzles (opens in new tab)
This super-limited edition gift box from Swizzles has been launched to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and comes in an elegant gift box. Inside are bespoke Love Hearts rolls with four new messages ('Congrats', a crown image, 'Charles', and 'King') plus a commemorative coin.
Dress-up Outfit, £18.95 | Pretend to Bee (opens in new tab)
If you're taking the kids to a street party to celebrate the Coronation or hosting a bash at home, treat your own little Prince or Princess to this royal cloak and crown costume. It'll be a hit in the dressing-up box long after the Coronation party is over.
Merino Throw £149.99 | The Wool Room (opens in new tab)
Upgrade your favourite blanket to mark the King's coronation with this Merino Lambswool throw in traditional red, white, and blue, made and designed in Britain using wool from one of the UK's last remaining vertical woollen mills.
Hayman's London Dry Gin, £28 | Hayman's (opens in new tab)
Wondering what to take to your local street party? Hayman’s, the London-based gin distiller that still uses the original family recipe from 1863, has launched a limited-edition gift wrap for their London Dry Gin to coincide with the King’s coronation. Featuring commissioned artwork by London artist, Rose England, it's exclusive to Waitrose and features London-iconic landmarks such as Big Ben, black taxis, and phone boxes.
Jack Russell Cake, £9.25 | Waitrose (opens in new tab)
Colin the Caterpillar is so last year. The only cake to serve at your coronation street party or garden party is this cute cake inspired by the King and Queen Consort's Jack Russells. It's chocolate sponge rolled with chocolate-flavoured buttercream, covered in milk chocolate and hand finished with sugar paste and sugar decorations. Yum.
Emma Bridgewater Coronation Mug, £23 | John Lewis (opens in new tab)
We love this commemorative mug from Emma Bridgewater, which features the coronation date and location on the base. Traditional skills and craftsmanship are used to create each item and there are lots of other stylish kitchenware pieces in the range, all inspired by the coronation.
King Charles III Coronation Peg Doll, £18 | Etsy (opens in new tab)
We love the idea of marking the occasion with a coronation-themed decoration for your Christmas tree. This King Charles III Peg Doll is just the thing. It's hand-painted with eco-friendly paint and decorated with over 30 crystals. It would also make a lovely gift since it comes in a coronation gift box and a royal purple drawstring bag. It's also available as a figurine rather than a Christmas ornament.
Lindt Lindor Limited Edition King’s Coronation, £6 | Lindt (opens in new tab)
Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate truffles in a limited-edition Union Jack box? Yes, please. They'll be available for a limited time from the end of April from Sainsbury’s, WH Smith, Tesco, and Lindt. Or for a more indulgent treat, go for a commemorative and exclusive Lindt LINDOR Pick & Mix tin with a Union Jack sleeve (£25), containing 48 of the delicious truffles including exclusive flavours such as Pistachio, Stracciatella, and Raspberry & Cream.
Coronation Jack Russell Door Stop, £12 | Tesco (opens in new tab)
Jack Russells are set to be the new corgis, thanks to the King and Queen Consort's love of the lively breed, so this super-cute door stop is surely the perfect nod to the coronation for the dog-lover in your life.
Jubilee Short Sleeve Collar T-Shirt, £13.20 | Cath Kidston (opens in new tab)
Made from soft pink cotton jersey with the cutest puff sleeves and a cotton poplin scalloped collar, this cute coronation tee is decorated with the Cath Kidston Royal Jewel placement print, featuring a crown and jewels with diamanté sparkles. Every little Princess needs one.
Jellycat Betty Corgi, £33.30 | Amazon (opens in new tab)
Jack Russells might well be the new corgis but we can't resist including this adorable cuddly corgi in our roundup of the best coronation gifts. It's such a sweet nod to her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and sure to be adored by little ones.
King Charles III Coronation Felt Crown and Flag Craft Kit, £20 | John Lewis (opens in new tab)
Wondering how to keep the kids occupied so you can watch TV coverage of the coronation? Easy... make this crown and flag with them before the ceremony and then you'll have the telly to yourself while they play with their handiwork. It contains everything you need to sew and assemble an adjustable crown and flag but it's not suitable for those under 14 and should be used under the direct supervision of an adult
As a parenting specialist for more than 15 years, Heidi has written for most national newspapers and for a wide range of consumer magazines, including Mother & Baby where she was the Shopping Editor for six years, looking after regular consumer features including buying guides and gift roundups.
