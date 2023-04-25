The best coronation gifts to celebrate King Charles III

The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III is days away but there’s still time to get your coronation gifts and celebration preparations sorted.

The King and Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey (opens in new tab) in a coronation ceremony on Saturday 6th May 2023, following a formal procession from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Members of the Royal Family are expected to make an appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace later that day and on Sunday evening, Windsor Castle will host a celebratory coronation concert.

Whether you’re going to a street party or planning to watch the historic coronation proceedings on TV (opens in new tab) with some celebratory food and fizz, this is a one-off opportunity to enjoy some royal-themed fun and festivities - and an extra bank holiday (opens in new tab).

So, we’ve rounded up some of the best coronation gifts, memorabilia, and souvenirs to mark the occasion of King Charles’ accession. From crown-themed clothes and keepsakes to royally good foodie treats and toys, we've found a host of brilliant family-friendly buys so there’s something on our list for everyone.

Best coronation gifts

(opens in new tab) The King's Crown, £7.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This cute lift-the-flap book features a colourful castle with many hidden treasures for little ones to explore, along with vibrant illustrations and a rhyming, follow-along story to enjoy together.

(opens in new tab) Design a King's Coronation Mug, £9.95 | Baker Ross (opens in new tab) The perfect crafty activity for your Coronation party! Invest in some paint pens (opens in new tab) or porcelain paints (opens in new tab) and let the kids get to work decorating their own commemorative Coronation mugs.

(opens in new tab) Coronation Print Shirt, £9 | M&S (opens in new tab) If you plan to kit the kids out in coronation-themed clobber for the big day, look no further than M&S. Eleanor Tomlinson, an award winning artist and illustrator based in East Yorkshire, has created a range of illustrations celebrating King Charles III's coronation, with a playful, quirky twist. We love this pure cotton button-down shirt with short sleeves and a neat collared neckline.

(opens in new tab) Strass and Stickers Crowns, £9.99 | Small Kins (opens in new tab) No coronation celebration is complete without a crown, and this royal-inspired craft set gives little creatives three different crowns to decorate using jewel-inspired stickers that are included. (5+)

(opens in new tab) Camelot Jr £26.99 | Smart Games (opens in new tab) A brilliant game for the kids at your street party, this brain-training game challenges players to create a path for a knight and his beloved princess to be together - but they can only walk up stairways or along the top of walls! (4+)

(opens in new tab) Coronation Bear Soft Toy, £15 | M&S (opens in new tab) A cute and cuddly teddy bear - but make it coronation! With a regal crown on his head and a Union Jack design on his paws, this would make a lovely gift for a baby born in the year of King Charles' coronation.

(opens in new tab) King & Queen Coronation Carriage Set, £18 | ELC (opens in new tab) How cute are these little King and Queen Consort Happyland characters?! The Happyland King and Queen Coronation Carriage Set is available to pre-order now or you can purchase it in-store and online from the Early Learning Centre from Friday 5th May.

(opens in new tab) London Bus Pyjama Set, £12-16 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Coronation pyjamas? We're here for it. Featuring some of London's most iconic sights, this soft and snuggly onesie is made from pure cotton jersey.

(opens in new tab) Magnetibook Princess/Fairytales £18 | Kidly (opens in new tab) Ideal for car journeys due to the travel-friendly design, Janod’s Magnetibooks let youngsters create their own stories and images on a magnetic background and are available in Princess or Fairytales designs as a nod to all things royal.

(opens in new tab) Coronation T-Shirt, £17 | Boden (opens in new tab) Made from soft jersey with red and blue trims and a cute crowned dog motif, this limited edition coronation t-shirt will still be cool long after the bunting has been taken down.

(opens in new tab) King's Coronation Cake Bottle Baking Mix, £10.99 | Bottled Baking (opens in new tab) Let the kids bake up a feast fit for a King (or Queen Consort...) with this coronation cake mix in a bottle. It comes with everything you need to make a truly regal, coronation-worthy cake. Including, of course, red, white, and blue sprinkles!

(opens in new tab) The King's Pants, £7.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) A hilarious tale for kids who love a giggle, The King's Pants tells the story of a King who has a special pair of pants for every occasion. He cannot be crowned without his coronation pants but - disaster - they've accidentally been posted to the King's subjects all over the country!

(opens in new tab) Coronation Love Hearts, £5.99 | Swizzles (opens in new tab) This super-limited edition gift box from Swizzles has been launched to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and comes in an elegant gift box. Inside are bespoke Love Hearts rolls with four new messages ('Congrats', a crown image, 'Charles', and 'King') plus a commemorative coin.

(opens in new tab) Dress-up Outfit, £18.95 | Pretend to Bee (opens in new tab) If you're taking the kids to a street party to celebrate the Coronation or hosting a bash at home, treat your own little Prince or Princess to this royal cloak and crown costume. It'll be a hit in the dressing-up box long after the Coronation party is over.

(opens in new tab) Merino Throw £149.99 | The Wool Room (opens in new tab) Upgrade your favourite blanket to mark the King's coronation with this Merino Lambswool throw in traditional red, white, and blue, made and designed in Britain using wool from one of the UK's last remaining vertical woollen mills.

(opens in new tab) Hayman's London Dry Gin, £28 | Hayman's (opens in new tab) Wondering what to take to your local street party? Hayman’s, the London-based gin distiller that still uses the original family recipe from 1863, has launched a limited-edition gift wrap for their London Dry Gin to coincide with the King’s coronation. Featuring commissioned artwork by London artist, Rose England, it's exclusive to Waitrose and features London-iconic landmarks such as Big Ben, black taxis, and phone boxes.

(opens in new tab) Jack Russell Cake, £9.25 | Waitrose (opens in new tab) Colin the Caterpillar is so last year. The only cake to serve at your coronation street party or garden party is this cute cake inspired by the King and Queen Consort's Jack Russells. It's chocolate sponge rolled with chocolate-flavoured buttercream, covered in milk chocolate and hand finished with sugar paste and sugar decorations. Yum.

(opens in new tab) Emma Bridgewater Coronation Mug, £23 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) We love this commemorative mug from Emma Bridgewater, which features the coronation date and location on the base. Traditional skills and craftsmanship are used to create each item and there are lots of other stylish kitchenware pieces in the range, all inspired by the coronation.

(opens in new tab) King Charles III Coronation Peg Doll, £18 | Etsy (opens in new tab) We love the idea of marking the occasion with a coronation-themed decoration for your Christmas tree. This King Charles III Peg Doll is just the thing. It's hand-painted with eco-friendly paint and decorated with over 30 crystals. It would also make a lovely gift since it comes in a coronation gift box and a royal purple drawstring bag. It's also available as a figurine rather than a Christmas ornament.

(opens in new tab) Lindt Lindor Limited Edition King’s Coronation, £6 | Lindt (opens in new tab) Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate truffles in a limited-edition Union Jack box? Yes, please. They'll be available for a limited time from the end of April from Sainsbury’s, WH Smith, Tesco, and Lindt. Or for a more indulgent treat, go for a commemorative and exclusive Lindt LINDOR Pick & Mix tin with a Union Jack sleeve (£25), containing 48 of the delicious truffles including exclusive flavours such as Pistachio, Stracciatella, and Raspberry & Cream.

(opens in new tab) Coronation Jack Russell Door Stop, £12 | Tesco (opens in new tab) Jack Russells are set to be the new corgis, thanks to the King and Queen Consort's love of the lively breed, so this super-cute door stop is surely the perfect nod to the coronation for the dog-lover in your life.



(opens in new tab) Coronation Sweatshirt, £16 | M&S (opens in new tab) For older kids who can't be persuaded into a cutesy royal look, we love this ever-so-slightly irreverent sweatshirt. Stock is flying off the shelves, though, so be quick if you like the look of this.



(opens in new tab) Jubilee Short Sleeve Collar T-Shirt, £13.20 | Cath Kidston (opens in new tab) Made from soft pink cotton jersey with the cutest puff sleeves and a cotton poplin scalloped collar, this cute coronation tee is decorated with the Cath Kidston Royal Jewel placement print, featuring a crown and jewels with diamanté sparkles. Every little Princess needs one.



(opens in new tab) Jellycat Betty Corgi, £33.30 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Jack Russells might well be the new corgis but we can't resist including this adorable cuddly corgi in our roundup of the best coronation gifts. It's such a sweet nod to her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and sure to be adored by little ones.