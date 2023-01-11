The White Lotus cast: Season 1 and season 2 actor guide and where you've seen them before

There's some familiar faces in The White Lotus cast - so we've broken down who they are and where you might have seen them on screen before.

It's the series everyone been's talking about - whether that's the The White Lotus season 2 theories (opens in new tab) or reactions from the wild The White Lotus season 2 ending (opens in new tab). The popular drama centres around a different White Lotus holiday resort each season, from the wealthy guests checking in to the sorry staff that have to serve them. Whilst season one took us to Hawaii, The White Lotus season 2 was filmed (opens in new tab) in sunny Sicily, though the change of location didn't mean a change in circumstances or deadly ending.

As many more people settle down to watch The White Lotus (opens in new tab) - following it's recent Golden Globe success - we delve into the actors who make up The White Lotus cast and what other projects they've been involved in. We're hoping that much like season 2, The White Lotus season 3 (opens in new tab) might see another familiar face return for more action.

The White Lotus cast: Season 1

Jennifer Coolidge - Tanya

Age: 61 | Instagram: @JenniferCoolidge (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @JenniferCoolidge (opens in new tab)

Famous for roles such as Stifler’s mum in the American Pie series, Paulette in the Legally Blonde film franchise and the evil-stepmother in A Cinderella Story, Jennifer Coolidge plays “spaced-out” guest Tanya in The White Lotus season 1 who has come to the resort looking for love and to let go of the past.

It's safe to say many audience members were thrilled when Jennifer reprised her role as Tanya in The White Lotus season 2. Swapping Hawaii for the Italian decadence of Sicily, sadly her second outing with The White Lotus hotel group proved even more problematic than her first.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, Jennifer Coolidge won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Tanya in the second series. In her acceptance speech she thanked show creator and friend Mike White for casting her in the project.

Murray Bartlett - Armond

Age: 51 | Instagram: @MurrayBartlett (opens in new tab)

Tales of the City star, Australian actor Murray Bartlett, plays hotel manager Armond in The White Lotus. Though some certain Sex and the City fans may also recognise him as Carrie's gay friend Oliver Bartlett in one Season 4 episode.

Complete with a clipboard, Armond attempts to keep the resort in order while entangled in an escalating row with Shane (Jake Lacey) after the couple aren’t put in the hotel’s honeymoon suite.

Murray doesn't return for the second season, but you can catch him in the upcoming series The Last of Us as Frank or recently released Welcome to Chippendales as Nick.

Connie Britton - Nicole

Age: 55 | Instagram: @ConnieBritton (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @ConnieBritton (opens in new tab)

Having played major roles in American Horror Story, Nashville and Netflix drama Dirty John, Connie Britton stars as type-A personality type, CEO and mum, Nicole, in the first series.

Whilst she didn't return for season 2, there's certainly talk that she might make a re-appearance in the third series. "He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," she told Deadline (opens in new tab). "Our intention is to do it in the third season."

"A piece of casting didn’t work in the second season and we’re hoping to [do] that in the third season," Connie added. "I would love to see a spinoff on every character in that show."

Steve Zahn - Mark

Age: 55 | Instagram: @SteveZahn (opens in new tab)

Steve Zahn, previously in films Dallas Buyers Club, Stuart Little and The Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, he stars as Mark - married to Connie Britton's Nicole and father to Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and Quinn (Fred Hechinger).

As well as dealing with an slightly embarrassing health crisis on arrival, Mark has to come to terms with his own father's past in a whole new way.

Sydney Sweeney - Olivia

Age: 25 | Instagram: @Sydney_Sweeney (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @Sydney_Sweeney (opens in new tab)

Sydney Sweeney became a global star for her role as Cassie in the lockdown-hit teen drama, Euphoria. Prior to this she had roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams. In 2019, she also appeared in Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Sydney plays Olivia in The White Lotus season one, a university student with a razor-tongue and cynical view of the world that surrounds her. She brings along best friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady) to help her survive the family vacation.

Jake Lacy - Shane

Age: 37 | Instagram: @misterjakelacy (opens in new tab)

Shane is played by The US Office and Girls star Jake Lacy, who is the husband of Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) in The White Lotus season one. He begins the drama of the season after he’s spotted at the airport without his wife and gazing down at a box of “Human Remains” being loaded onto his flight.

Recently wed and hoping for a romantic honeymoon in Hawaii, Shane will find his holiday ends up being anything but.

He's since appeared in 2022 series A Friend of the Family as Robert 'B' Berchtold.

Alexandra Daddario - Rachel

Age: 36 | Instagram: @alexandradaddario (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @AADaddario (opens in new tab)

The mystery starts with journalist Rachel, recently married to Shane (Jake Lacy). Played by Alexandra Daddario, who you may remember from breakthrough roles in the Percy Jackson film series or 2017’s Baywatch film alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron.

2022 saw Daddario tie the knot to American film producer Andrew Form and in 2023 she's appearing in new Anne Rice adaptation Mayfair Witches as a San Francisco neurosurgeon.

Molly Shannon - Kitty

Age: 58 | Instagram: @theofficialsuperstar (opens in new tab)

Comedian and actress Molly Shannon made her mark in Hollywood when appearing on Saturday Night Live between 1995 and 2001. She's also had roles is Wet Hot American Summer, Enlightened and Divorce alongside Sarah Jessica Parker. In 2017, she won the Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress in the film Other People.

Shannon appears as Kitty - Shane's mother and Rachel's over-bearing and interfering stepmother in The White Lotus. Note the reaction from Rachel when she appears unexpectedly to join the couple on their *honeymoon*.

Brittany O’Grady - Paula

Age: 26 | Instagram: @brittanyogrady (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @brittanyogrady (opens in new tab)

American actress and singer Brittany Ann O'Grady has appeared in Little Voice, Star, and Black Christmas. She plays Paula, fellow mean-girl and BFF of Olivia (Sydney Sweeney), who finds herself in Hawaii with the Mossbacher family for a few not-so-blissful weeks.

O'Grady will be on screens next in The Consultant, arriving February 24 on Prime Video. She stars alongside Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff and Aimee Carrero.

Natasha Rothwell - Belinda

Age: 42 | Instagram: @natasharothwell (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @natasharothwell (opens in new tab)

Saturday Night Live, Wonder Woman and Love, Simon star, Natasha Rothwell, plays spa-manager Belinda. Over the episodes, she’s taken on an emotional roller coaster as she becomes confidant to the self-confessed “insane alcoholic” Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge).

Rothwell was Emmy nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Belinda in The White Lotus.

Jon Gries - Greg

Age: 65 | Instagram: @jongries (opens in new tab)

Fellow guest Greg catches the eye of Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) at the hotel in The White Lotus season 1. And their story certainly doesn't end there, with Jon returning in the second series set in Sicily.

Greg is played by director, writer and Napoleon Dynamite star John Gries - of which he was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male. He's also had recurring roles in a number of other high profile shows, including Seinfield (as Rusty the Bum) and Lost ( as Roger Linus)

Lukas Gage - Dillon

Age: 28 | Instagram: @lukasgage (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @lukasgage (opens in new tab)

Lukas Gage is also a Euphoria star as well as having been in popular films such as Love, Victor and the Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse.

In The White Lotus, he plays another experienced staff member at the hotel who works under the eye of manager Armond (Murray Bartlett). As the series develop, we see the relationship between boss and employee develop under the Hawaiin heat.

In 2023, you can see him joining the cast of Fargo season 5 on FX.

The White Lotus season 1: Supporting cast members

Fred Hechinger - Quinn: The final member of the Mossbacher family. Quinn is the younger brother of Olivia. A quiet character who often keeps himself to himself, he finds what he wants from life near the end of the series (much to his family's distaste). The White Lotus season 1 is Fred's first acting role to date.

The final member of the Mossbacher family. Quinn is the younger brother of Olivia. A quiet character who often keeps himself to himself, he finds what he wants from life near the end of the series (much to his family's distaste). The White Lotus season 1 is Fred's first acting role to date. Jolene Purdy - Lani : Donnie Darko and 10 Things I Hate About You star Jolene Purdy is new staff member, Lani, in the series. She needs the job at the hotel and all seems to be going well. That's until she gives her big secret away.

: Donnie Darko and 10 Things I Hate About You star Jolene Purdy is new staff member, Lani, in the series. She needs the job at the hotel and all seems to be going well. That's until she gives her big secret away. Kekoa Kekumano - Kai: Long-time staff member Kai, played by Hawaiian actor Kekoa Kekumano, makes a connection with one of the guests at the hotel during their stay. Previously, Kekoa has starred in films such as Aquaman as well as popular police show Hawaii 5-0.

The White Lotus cast: Season 2

Aubrey Plaza - Harper

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 38 | Instagram: @plazadeaubrey (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @evilhag (opens in new tab)

Many will know Plaza as the much-loved April Ludgate from cult comedy Parks and Recreation. Though she's also known for her roles in FX's Legion and film The Little Hours. Post-White Lotus life, she's enjoying success as the lead in new film Emily the Criminal.

Aubrey stars as Harper Spiller in season 2 of the hit show, who certainly seems to be harbouring a bee in her bonnet. She arrives in Sicily with husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) whose latest business venture has brought a great deal of wealth to their world. Plus the Sullivans - Cameron (Theo James) and his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy). The connection? Cameron being an old Uni friend of Ethan's, who might just stir up some trouble.

Theo James - Cameron

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 38 | No social media accounts

British actor Theo plays alpha male Cameron in The White Lotus, journeying to Sicily with his wife Daphne(Meghann Fahy), old college friend Ethan (Will Sharpe) and his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza). He's a ruthless and hardworking businessman enjoying the pleasures that money and status brings.

You may recognise James from the Divergent film series, where he played Tobias 'Four' Eaton to Shailene Woodley's Beatrice 'Tris'. He's also appeared in Downton Abbey, The Inbetweener's Movie and the Underworld film franchise. In 2022, he starred in a TV adaptation of The Time Traveller's Wife alongside Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie.

Meghann Fahy - Daphne

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 32 | Instagram: @MeghannFahy (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @MeghannFeghann (opens in new tab)

American actress Meghann Fahy joins the show as Daphne Sullivan, mum-of-two and loyal wife of Cameron. Her sunny character seems to rub fellow holidaymaker Harper (Aubrey Plaza) up the wrong way. But being The White Lotus, the audience soon learn that her wealthy life is anything but sunny in reality.

Meghann starred as Sutton Brady in glossy magazine drama The Bold Type between 2017 and 2021. Prior to this she appeared as Hannah O'Connor on the ABC daytime soap opera One Life to Live.

Will Sharpe - Ethan

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 36 | No social media accounts

Rounding up the party of four is Ethan Spiller, holidaying with wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza), old friend Cameron (Theo James) and his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Ethan is a quieter character who it seems can often be bullied around by college pal Cameron.

Will wrote, directed and appeared in the 2016 dark comedy drama Flowers. Other credits include BBC2 thriller Giri/Haji.

F Murray Abraham - Bert

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 83 | No social media accounts

F Murray Abraham is an Academy Award winner, taking home the Best Actor gong for his role in Amadeus as Antonio Salieri in 1984. He's enjoyed mainstream success appearing in films such as Scarface, All the Presidents Men and Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel. Sci-fans may also recognise him from Star Trek: Insurrection and new Disney+ series Moon Knight.

Bert travels to The White Lotus in Sicily with his son Dominic and grandson Albie. The three are there to learn more about their Italian heritage and track down any long-lost relatives but it doesn't quite go to plan.

Michael Imperioli - Dominic

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 56 | Instagram: @realmichaelimperioli (opens in new tab)

Emmy award-winning Michael Imperioli is best known to audiences for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in the HBO crime drama The Sopranos. His big break however came from playing the part of Spider in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas. A musician adn writer too, Imperioli has released a number of fiction books and co-wrote the 1999 film Summer of Sam with Spike Lee.

As for his role in The White Lotus, Michael plays hot-shot Hollywood producer Dominic, visiting Sicily with son Albie and dad Bert. Dominic hopes to grow closer to his son and mend his family following an infidelity - but old habits certainly die hard.

Adam DiMarco - Albie

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 32 | Instagram: @adamdimarco (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @adamdimarco (opens in new tab)

Adam DiMarco plays the youngest of the Di Grasso men who've ventured to Sicily to discover their Ancestral roots. The Stanford University graduate seems sweet and naive - worrying about his grandad's ailing health and wanting the best for people. Though this ultimately leads to his downfall.

The Canadian actor starred as Randall Carpio in Netflix's The Order. He's also had roles in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Magicians and The Good Doctor.

Haley Lu Richardson - Portia

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 27 | Instagram: @haleyluhoo (opens in new tab)

Haley Lu's character has certainly divided the internet with some of her outfits and fashion choices in The White Lotus season 2. She plays Portia, the personal assistant to Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), who certainly makes a splash with some of the younger men at the resort. She's looking for an adventure - but is this one where she's bitten off more than she can chew?

Haley started out in Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up and appeared on ABC Family supernatural drama Ravenswood. Next came coming-of-age film The Edge of Seventeen and horror film Split. And in 2017, she received a Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Actress nomination for her role in independent drama Columbus.

Sabrina Impacciatore - Valentina

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 54 | Instagram: @sabrinaimpacciatore (opens in new tab)

Italian actress and comedian Sabrina plays up-tight hotel manager Valentina in the second series. Dedicated to her work - with little room for error or fun - she's tasked with looking after guests at the luxury resort. Perhaps the focus on her professional life is to distract from something she secret about in her personal life?

Sabrina is a twice-nominated David di Donatello actress, receiving praise for her performances in Napoleon and Me, and Miss F. She came to prominence following her early role in the iconic Italian series Non è la Rai.

Simona Tabasco - Lucia

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 28| Instagram: @simonatabasco (opens in new tab)

Simona plays scene-stealing Lucia in The White Lotus season 2. A sassy and stylish Sicilian native, she and best friend Mia see the guests at the 5-star resort as their opportunity to benefit their livelihood here. And there's certainly one or two men who are obliging...

Naples-born actress Tabasco rose to fame in Italy when she played Dr. Elisa Russo on RaiUno's medical drama Doc – Nelle Tue Mani in 2020. Later that yeat she played the lead in Italian Netflix series Luna Park. Other credits include Perez and I bastardi di Pizzofalcone.

Beatrice Grannò - Mia

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 29 | Instagram: @beagranno (opens in new tab) | Twitter: @grannobeatrice (opens in new tab)

Italian actress Grannò has appeared in films Wonder When You'll Miss Me and The Time of Indifference - a 2020 film adaptation of Alberto Moravia's novel. Since 2020 she's also played the role of Carolina Fanti on Italian medical drama Doc - Nelle tue mani.

On the show, Beatrice makes a splash as Mia - a talented singer, troublemaker and Lucia's partner in crime. As the series progresses, the audience sees Mia heavily influenced by Lucia and her mission to better their situations.

Tom Hollander - Quentin

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 55 | No social media accounts

One of Britain's finest actors, Tom has enjoyed success on stage, television and film. He picked up a Best Supporting Actor BAFTA in 2017 for his role in BBC drama The Night Manager. His film credits include Mr Collins in Pride and Prejudice, plus roles in About Time, Misson: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Tom appears a little later in The White Lotus season 2 as gay bachelor Quentin, who comes to Sicily accompanied with nephew Jack and several flambouyant friends. He instantly takes a shine to Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and makes it his mission to give her the holiday she always dreamed of. But is there more than meets the eye with this blossoming friendship?

Leo Woodall - Jack

(Image credit: Getty)

Age: 26 | Instagram: @leowoodall (opens in new tab)

The Nomad and Cherry actor has enjoyed success in his break-out role as Jack in The White Lotus season 2. As for what's next - he's been cast as lead Dexter Mayhew in the TV adaptation of David Nicholl's novel One Day, coming to Netflix soon.

In the show, cheeky Essex-lad Jack only has eyes for Tanya's assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). He's up for a good time and very happy to be living off of his Uncle's fortune - but will there be a point when the party stops?

The White Lotus season 2: Supporting cast members

Federico Ferrante - Rocco: A concierge at The White Lotus.

A concierge at The White Lotus. Eleonora Romandini - Isabella: A sweet and smiley receptionist at The White Lotus who Valentina take's a shine to.

A sweet and smiley receptionist at The White Lotus who Valentina take's a shine to. Federico Scribani Rossi - Giuseppe: The hotel's resident piano player, who has his eye on Mia.

The hotel's resident piano player, who has his eye on Mia. Bruno Gouery - Didier: The Emily in Paris star appears as one of Quentin's wealthy friends.

The Emily in Paris star appears as one of Quentin's wealthy friends. Francesco Zecca - Matteo: Appears as Quentin's partner, who seems particularly fond of Tanya.

Appears as Quentin's partner, who seems particularly fond of Tanya. Paolo Camilli - Hugo: An Italian friend of Quentin's who makes up the party.

