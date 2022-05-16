50 best baby shower gifts 2022 – as recommended by real mums

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Your friend is pregnant and you want your gift to go into the ‘best baby shower gifts’ hall of fame. Here’s where we come in…

This type of gifting is on a whole new level – it’s about more than what’s on trend or what a couple likes. This time you’re thoughtfully picking items that will be useful, make family memories, or maybe teach a baby to love music. Ultimately the gift you choose should make the new parent happy, relaxed and/or free of stress (any mum will remember the friend who bought her the mug keeping her coffee hot all day). Plus baby buys are constantly changing and improving – it can be a real challenge. We talk to various mums and dads about which gift they remember/use/liked the most and which – if any – they went on to gift themselves to new parents.

Heidi Scrimgeour, Consumer Editor at goodto.com says; “Buying a baby shower gift can be a minefield; do you go with a gift specifically for a pregnant mum, a new baby gift or some kind of post-baby treat that she can use on the other side? The answer really depends on the mum in question. If she’s a skincare queen, go for pampering treats. If motherhood is a huge lifestyle change go for something personalised that she can treasure after the baby arrives. And if she’s already a busy mum, treat her to something to help her take care of herself post-baby.”

Best Baby Shower Gifts

1. Tuppence and Crumble Star Baby Wrap Lavender

So easy to use, this star blanket has no zips or poppers and is suitable for use from birth. They’re machine washable and a huge hit for most parents, no fussing with poppers or trying to get teeny newborn arms into sleeves.

Teacher Charlotte, who lives in the West Midlands, loved the Star wrap fleece she was bought as a gift. So much so, she’s used it now for both her babies: ‘I got so many great baby shower gifts but these are amazing. I use them all through the year. They’re especially great for the car as you can’t put your child in a car seat in a bulky coat, so instead I wrap them up warm in this.’

VIEW AT AMAZON | £22.95

2. Hayley & Co Little Animal Dribble Bib

There really are two types of baby shower gifts, one for mum and one for baby. But these adorable unisex dribble bibs will come in handy for any new mum around the 4-6 month ‘teething’ mark. The cotton pieces come in various different designs including a fox, fish and cat. Dribbling never looked so cute and as mum-of-two Amy told us: “Like muslins, you can never have enough dribble bibs – they make the best baby shower gifts! Plus they brighten up a neutral outfit. I treated them as ties on my little one – they ‘added interest’ to an otherwise meh look.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £10

3. Corkcicle Origins Coffee Mug

As best baby shower gifts go this is the holy grail of parenting gifts. Mum-of-two Lucy from Telford tells us; “I listened to all my other new mum friends complain about microwaving their coffee every day. But I couldn’t join in, as my friend had bought this for me as a baby shower gift. My coffee stayed hot for hours! And, great news, it can hold one Starbucks Grande latte.”

As gifts for new mums go, this has over 110 reviews on Amazon which have led to a 4.5 out of star rating. The triple insulated mug, while not designed for travelling, is perfect to keep your drink hot while you’re distracted… with a new baby.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £30

4. bbhugme Organic Non-Toxic Pregnancy Body Pillow

A bit of a cult buy among mums, this pillow was designed by a chiropractor, so you can rest assured it’s been made with comfort in mind. While many might see it as a breastfeeding pillow, this is also an amazing buy for the last few months of pregnancy when the bump is heavy and even laying on your side is a pain. Abbie from Cornwall loved the friend who gave this at her baby shower; “It’s genuinely amazing and worth every penny. I use it even now my child is four – it’s comfy to sit back on when scrolling my phone before bed.”

Plus, GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: “We’re huge fans of this stylish, versatile nursing pillow. It ticks so many boxes – it’s eco-friendly, you can adjust the firmness, and the cover is machine washable. If you’ve had a c-section, this is definitely the nursing pillow you need.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £145

5. aden + anais 100% Cotton Muslin Swaddles – Pack of 4

As best baby shower gifts go a muslin cloth is a fail-safe that’s bound to get lots of use and based on feedback we got from mums, aden + anais is one of people’s favourite muslin brands for silky-soft cloths in gorgeous patterns.

We asked mum-of-one Steph which was a stand out gift for her and she was adamant these gorgeous, good quality muslin cloths proved to be the best baby shower gift she received – and one of the most used! “You just use them for literally everything and need one to hand at all times.” she says.

“The extra large ones were the best, we used them for swaddling, burping, covering the fancy-pants baby bouncer so the coconut oil you’ve just slathered on baby’s head for cradle cap doesn’t stain, and as a scarf when I didn’t realise how cold it was – the possibilities are really endless. My son still sleeps with his now and I’m so grateful I have four versions of the same one!’

VIEW AT AMAZON | £38.20

6. Tommee Tippee Groegg USB Thermometer

This room thermometer is designed to help maintain the perfect sleep environment – between 16-20 degrees Celsius according to the NHS – for babies. It subtly notifies parents by changing colour as to whether the temperature in a room is too low, too high or just right.

Dad-of-two Lee loves this clever gadget, “We used it every night when our son was in our room for the first 6 months. Trying to keep a room temperature just right for a brand new baby is a pressure I knew I wasn’t good under, so this really helped! Though I did feel trolled by it throughout the heatwave when it just stayed bright red. There was literally nothing we could do, we were all sleeping on the sun’s surface.”

VIEW AT BOOTS | £24.99

7. Tilly & B Bespoke Baby Gift Keepsake Box New Mum And Newborn Gift

Not On The High Street always delivers on the bespoke goods and this DIY baby hamper proves so. Customers can select the products they think will make the perfect gift for their recipient. There are a number of items to choose from, including a knitted bunny rattle, a swaddling muslin (in various colours), knitted booties, milestone cards, woodland wardrobe dividers, a 100% cotton white hooded baby towel, dribble bib, a bunny teether, a wooden teething ring and more.

New mum Hannah tells us that ‘it was the most gorgeous gift’ she received at her baby shower – so much so she now gifts them to other mums-to-be!

VIEW AT NOTHS | £55

8. Wiltshire Farm Foods

The best thing Olivia from London received as a gift? Help with remembering to actually eat a meal on all the days you’re trying to function on chocolate biscuits, coffee and very little sleep: “As best baby shower gifts go this was one of the best things I received; a week’s worth of frozen meals – an actual God send for when I had no time to think let alone actually shop, prep and cook! I was existing otherwise on food I could eat one handed.”

Wiltshire Farm Foods deliver delicious starters, mains and puds and hundreds of varied menu options whatever their taste. Build your own package or choose a pre-prepared bundle.

VIEW AT WILTSHIRE FARM FOODS | Meals start from £3.49pp

9. The Gro Company Ollie The Owl Grosnug 2-in-1 Swaddle and Newborn Grobag

As best baby shower gifts go, this is a great gift for a bit further down the line as baby grows. Temperature is a big deal to babies and they won’t hesitate to let you know if they’re too hot or too cold. This is why Grobags are a brilliant invention as they’re like a wearable blanket. The baby is secured inside the bag with either a zip or poppers so they can’t slip under the covers or kick them off and they can still move around comfortably.

They’ve also won lots of awards and work with the FSID (the UK’s leading cot death research charity) to ensure they’re as safe as possible and come in different togs (warmth). Suitable from birth as long as the baby weighs 8lb 8oz. Prices vary depending on the size, tog and design.

Mum-of-two, Dee says her friend earned a few brownie points with this: “A fellow mum-friend gave us a Grobag at my baby shower, it was a complete bed time game changer for us. It kept our little one so snug, and as she grew was a great signaller that we were getting ready for bed. I upgraded as she got bigger, and got different sized togs for the seasons. And, when she was standing up her Grobag stopped her getting her leg over the cot and trying to climb out – double whammy winner, as it kept her safe too.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £25.99

10. The White Company Hydrocotton Baby Robe

Made from hydrocotton, a pure cotton material, this adorable hooded robe is absorbent and fast drying. Featuring two pockets, because that’s just what baby needs. A tiny tie belt and little teddy ears on the hood it’s the perfect thing to wrap up a baby straight out of the bath and give off baby Hugh Heff vibes.

New parent Paul loves it, he tells us: “This is one of the best baby gifts we received because it’s a little luxury we probably wouldn’t have purchased ourselves.”

VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY | £28

11. BOBO CHOSES ladybug print sleeveless body

When it comes to buying baby grows always be sure to gift a few months older, new parents are usually completely covered for the first month but as their child grows (fast!) they’ll appreciate anything 3 months+ they can turn too. And we adore this print. Again, something parents probably wouldn’t buy which is why it makes the best baby shower gift to give.

Mum-of-twins, Lou loves this chic style; “I know it sounds silly but I really didn’t realise that babies grow so fast! Keeping on to top of what fits and doesn’t is a huge and constant audit and stock take, so I always appreciated the friends who bought bigger, it was a huge help when I was caught short on baby grows that suddenly didn’t fit.”

This super cute ladybird baby grow was designed by hip Barcelona based children’s brand BOBO CHOOSES, it’s made of 100% organic cotton, making it both stylish and kind to skin too.

VIEW AT FAR FETCH | £30

12. Tabiger Black and White Baby Cloth Book

As best baby shower gifts go this is a goodie. Did you know that just after birth, a baby sees only images that are 8-12 inches from their face and in black and white, with shades of gray. As the months go by, they slowly start to develop their colour vision – this happens at around 4 months, according to research by the American Optometric Association.

Gifting this black and white book will keep the newest addition to your friend’s like mesmerised while she can – hopefully – enjoy the basics of a hot shower and a hot coffee.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £7.99

13. Nuby Penguin Tummy Time Pillow

Tummy time, as your soon-to-be new parent friend will find out, is a huge deal in parenting circles – talked about at length. Tummy time is ultimately about helping baby to strengthen their core and neck muscles and it’s positively encouraged by health visitors. But to make it fun for all, babies tend to hate it. So gifting this little bumper buddy might make your friend’s life that little bit easier around the four month mark, with bolsters and bumpers.

Mum-of-one Kiran tells us how ‘tummy time’ was the bane of her early motherhood days; “I still shudder at the phrase tummy time, I’d never heard of. But it’s a big deal apparently. And this bumper, which I received as a baby shower gift, worked wonders. My little one loved trying to reach for the toys.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £15

14. Polarn O. Pyret Baby GOTS Organic Cotton Sun Bodysuit

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £16

This sunshine-bright little babygro is hiding a secret… the super soft and organic cotton, is comfy and clever with fold-down cuffs and an extra row of poppers to give growing room. Meaning, as long as baby doesn’t poo-nami and write this one off – your mummy friend will get longer with it.

Mum-of-three, Susie Verrill sings this brands praises; “I started shopping with them when Rex was born and I don’t think there’s ever been something I’ve bought fro this brand that I haven’t been able to hand down. They have an extra layer of poppers so you can tighten or make it loose as baby grows.”

15. Pushchair Lambskin Liner

As best baby shower gifts go this is up there as pure luxe. Now, we know it seems like it won’t but this will keep your little one cool in the summer and cosy warm in the winter. It’s 100% lambs wool and one of the best budget buys on the market. The ultra soft texture of the Australian Merino lambskin will ensure baby travels in comfort, and it protects your best pram from spillages. This is machine washable too.

Though, mum-of-one Emma warns don’t be careless; “The rules are pretty strict on the John Lewis site; ‘Wash with a specialist lambskin detergent. Leave to dry naturally, out of direct sunlight. Hand or machine wash on a cool cycle- do not exceed 40 degrees. Do not use soap or biological washing powder or fabric conditioner’. Definitely follow this. I ruined my first one but I loved it so much I purchased another. Well worth it.”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £60

16. Braun Thermoscan 7 Age Precision In-Ear thermometer

A true MVP for any parent, this thermometer deserves the ‘Most Valuable Player’ accolade as it is truly a brilliant buy. Mum-of-one Lisa always gifts it at baby showers; “Thermometers are something I as a new parent, didn’t really think about. It’s not until you are up at 2am with a screaming baby and panicking about a potential raging temperature that you realise the value of a decent thermometer. I spent so much on three other cheaper alternatives, when I should have just come to this one – it beat them all.”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £55

17. Shnuggle Baby Bath with Plug, £25.95, John Lewis

As best baby shower gifts go this is the practical gift to end all practical gifts. Created by parents, this stylish deep ‘bucket-style’ bath can be used as a standalone or in the bath or in a shower tray. Lasting from birth to 12 months it makes washing your little one a breeze.

Mum-of-two Louise explains how this baby gift doubled up on the day; “I remember vividly that my SIL set this up as my gift at my baby shower filled with ice and bottles of champagne in it. I still chuckle when I think about it. But it was a great gift – I had to use it up on the table as I had a c section but it lasted us a long time.”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £25.95

18. The little Tailor Cotton Pointelle Baby Blanket

A cellular cotton blanket is an ideal choice. Cellular just means lightwight with holes in it. These allow baby to keep warm but enable air flow and should baby somehow man age to get the blanket over their face, the blanket by design has holes for air to flow.

Mum-of-two Denise was sick of the sight of blankets by the time her baby was born; “We had so many cellular blankets given to us, we kept them as mementos. And the large one we were gifted has become my boys’ ‘sick blanket’. They love to snuggle in when they feel a little under the weather.”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £35

19. Zip up baby grows

Again, buy baby grows a few months older than newborn – it will help the future new parents, trust us. And go for zips, like these neutral 100% cotton ones.

Mum-of-one, Saanvi admits; “I lost count the amount of times by child’s baby grow outsmarted me at 2am and I’d poppered him up all wrong… it was so soul destroying having to unpop and pop him back up again. Zips all the way!”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £12.50

20. OXO Tot On-The-Go Wipes Dispenser

This clever dispenser Keeps wipes on hand for quick access on the go. With a large button for easy, one-handed opening and silicone tether which securely attaches the dispenser to pram handles or changing bag straps.

Mum-of-one Jen loved this handy travel compact; “Sometimes I didn’t need to take the whole changing bag with me, just a nappy and this and we were good to pop to the loos and back again without a whole production. Plus when I had my second it was so handy to have wipes attached to the buggy for when my toddler needed wiping clean on the go.”

VIEW AT OXO | £25

21. Lara & Ollie silicone teething bangle

As best baby shower gifts go this is useful and chic. Your soon-to-be new mum friend will realise that a teething baby will literally chomp on anything to hand. So having a teething-friendly bangle will save a lot of worrying.

Mum-of-one, Kate says; “I wish I’d had one of these. I remember my first born ruined a locket I had on chomping down on it, I had to get the dent knocked out at a jewellers. Now I always gift these or the necklace version.”

VIEW AT SELFRIDGES | £11

22. Paula Silicone Pacifiers, £16, Selfridges

Now, many mums will declare they won’t be using dummies, but it’s always best – if you can – to have these things to hand just in case. And these beautiful modern silicone dummies are perfect for the stylish soon-to-be mum in your life. They’re probably something parents wouldn’t buy themselves making them the best present.

VIEW AT SELFRIDGES | £16

23. Organic Zoo Milk organic-cotton babygrow

As best baby shower gifts go this is a cute gift for the chic friend in your life who’s about to have a mini me. We adore the font across this neutral baby grow. Remember, always gift a few months older to really help your new parent friend in a few months time.

VIEW AT SELFRIDGES | £30

24. Etta Loves animal print Sensory muslin

These stark black and white muslins feel a far reach from the usually pastel prints of muslins, but research shows that newborns see darker colours better.

Mum-of-one, Jess was surprised at the reaction she got when she first used these; “I draped this muslin over the side of my son’s pram when he was two months, and he was utterly mesmerised. He couldn’t take his tiny peepers off it. Then over the next month when i swayed it about he followed it with his eyes.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £27

25. Personalised New Mum And Baby Candle Gift

As best baby shower gifts go these eco-friendly candle comes in either Rosemary and Lemon Grass of Bergamot and Myrrh, and you can choose to add a personalised hessian gift bag.

Mum-of-one, Lucy tells admits that lighting a ‘posh candle’ is so on brand for her; “I love to do it, it’s calming. So I loved when my friend gifted this at my baby shower, and now it’s all burned out I cleaned it and it holds my make up brushes. I want to pass it on to my daughter to hold her desk pens in when she gets to school. Silly and sentimental I know, but it was our git only right to share it.”

VIEW AT NOTHS | £25

26. Skip Hop Stroll & Connect universal Phone Holder, £14, Boots

Walking is good for anyone’s mental health, and especially for new mums. Get that baby in the pram and take yourself off for a nice long walk. And this handy device will be a Godsend according to other mums.

Mum-of-twins, Aisha was sop happy when the was gifted this; “Trying to push a buggy one handed is a nightmare, this stops that. I loved having my screen at eye level too – made it easier to see if I had texts or switch up my podcasts all without breaking my stride.”

VIEW AT BOOTS | £14

27. Spacemasks 5-pack self-heating eye masks

A pack of 5 individual self-heating eye masks with ear hooks to help them stay put. Jasmine infused they help relieve tiredness, eye strain and other tensions. The gift of relaxation is always well-received. If you can gift this along with a promise to come and baby sit for an hour while she enjoys it you’ll be the official gift-giving friend of the year.

VIEW AT JOJO MAMAN BEBE | £16.50

28. Lansinoh cold and warm post birth relief

Again, practical is as practical does. If you feel this isn’t lavish enough as a gift alone, add a bottle of bubbles or bunch of flowers with it. Though we promise any new mum, post natal, will be thanking you every single day they’re a little more comfy post birth.

Mum-of-one Carla remembers how she laughed when she opened this slightly embarrassing gift but how the tables turned; “A work friend gave these as a jokey present but my God were they amazing the days after giving birth. Joke’s on her, these are now my go-to gift at baby showers.”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £13.99

29. Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

As best baby shower gifts go this is a gift and a half. Pregnancy puts your body through its paces and this will help knead all those knots. Then, post birth it will show up time and again, after long nights, carrying baby takes its toll on your shoulders.

Mum of two Shiya was pleasantly surprised to open this at her baby shower; “My MIL got me this for my baby shower gift. And I’ve got to say, when my neck seized from feeding and constantly looking down at my baby it was a God send!”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £42.47

30. Bamboo Organic Bedding Double Set

This may seem like an odd gift, granted. But we promise your pregnant friend will no doubt be running hot – it’s what pregnancy does – and these bamboo sheets will be super cooling on the skin. Plus, with a newborn baby and all the bodily fluids it brings into your life, it’s always good to have extra bedding.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £79.95

31. Giraffe & Rainbow Nursery book ends

As best baby shower gifts go this is a beautiful and classic choice. This neutral and chic design will look the part in any nursery.

Mum-of-twins Leah says; “I was gifted bookends at my baby shower, and we still use them now, and the girls are both in primary school. They love hearing how I knew they’d love them before they were even born.”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £22

32. Dream Felt Storage Bag

This soft felt holdall has four compartments to store baby bits, with an additional three pockets on the outside, front and back. And two large handles so you can move and store in any room of the house and grab at a moment’s notice – plus it looks super chic.

VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY | £25

33. Gift Membership, £59, Beauty Pie

Perfect for that friend who cares about her skincare and will welcome anything to help her claw some semblance of normality back into her life. Beauty Pie is an “exclusive luxury buyers’ club.” Launched at the end of 2016 by celebrity facialist Marcia Kilgore who is also known for being the brains behind Soap & Glory.

Mum-of-one Lydia is a skincare addict and had a 6-step routine before bed pre-kids; “I almost cried with joy when I remembered I’d received this as a baby shower gift. I kind of knew I’d be second place to a baby, but not to this degree. I wasn’t even moisturising my face at one stage. So I couldn’t wait to stock up!”

VIEW AT BEAUTY PIE | £59

34. Tommee Tippee Milk Powder dispenser

Completely practical and possibly boring but entirely helpful and useful, even if they new parents aren’t using Tommee Tippee bottles. Hear us out… If you are formula feeding your baby (#fedisbest) then you will not only need to be able to carry formula and bottles with you when you leave the house, but if – and many bottle feeding parents will – they have a Tommee Tippee night prep then these will be a game changer.

Dad-of-one Mark tells us how these simple little pots saved his sanity at 3am; “The prep machine takes out so much effort it’s brilliant. But when you have to make a bottle up and you’re deliriously tired it’s so easy to mess up counting how many spoonfuls of formula you’ve put in. We got these pots and pre-gamed all the formula powder for night feeds so then you just poured it in. No more maths problems at 3am!”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £5.69

35. Baby On The Way Chocolate Brownies

As we say ‘fed is best’ and this goes for parents too. Whether pregnant or post birth receiving a tin of brownies is always a winner. Pink Pepper Kitchen is a three generation family run kitchen totally dedicated to creating homemade goodness with outstanding quality ingredients – plus the offer vegan variations.

VIEW AT NOTHS | £20

36. Lansinoh Post-birth wash bottle

Another perfectly practical gift that a new mum might not know or realise that she not only needs, but will no doubt love in those days post vaginal birth.

Mum-of-one Vivi is proud to give this as a gift; “I was the first of my friendship group to have a baby. And when it was the others’ turn, I got them this as their baby shower gift as it’s a post birth game charger. SO relieving.”

VIEW AT FEEL UNIQUE | £9.99

37. Elvie Pelvic Floor Trainer

As best baby shower gifts go this is a pricey gift, but a good one for a group of friends to pitch in and buy maybe. This is a great pelvic floor hero. You use with the app to build the strength back up.

Mum-of-twins Cheryl marvels at this pricey little purchase; “I never realised that it’s not the type of birth (i.e. vaginal or c-section) that affects your pelvic floor, just the pregnancy. I had a c-section but my pelvic floor was shot – one sneeze and I’d wee. This helped build it back up and now I can actually go on a trampoline.”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £169

38. Your Baby Your Birth Hypnobirthing skills for every birth

A brilliant book for any expectant mum. It helps with strategies and coping skills to get you through the labour, both for mum and partner.

Mum-of-one Holly raves about this book; “I found this [book] so helpful it’s so educational on what a woman’s body does to birth a baby, then there’s all the breathing and relaxation exercises too. I felt empowered and capable of coping with any birth I may face, definitively recommend.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £10.95

39. ASOS Gift Voucher

When it comes to post birth it’s amazing how much our body has changed shape to grow and nourish a baby for nine months. Gift a pregnany friend with a chance to shop for that new body when she feels ready. It will help her feel strong, empowered and a little bit like the her she recognises.

Mum-of-two Jasmine agrees; “My friend gifted me one of these at my baby shower. It took me 10 months to use it, but felt so good to spend some time and money on me for a change. I’d almost forgotten what that was like.”

VIEW AT ASOS | £20 – £100

40. Spa Gift Voucher Wellness Treatment

The gift of 1 hour 10 minutes utter relaxation. Plus the new mum in your life has a year to use it – giving them more than enough time – if they need it – to be okay with leaving their baby.

Mum-of-one Heather recalls the day she finally cashed this gift in; “It was amazing remembering I had this gift. I had to write and highlight it on our wall planner so I wouldn’t forget but when I eventually felt confident enough to leave my baby I couldn’t’ wait to go and enjoy that 1 hours and 10 minutes of just me time, I made an afternoon of it, truth be told and I loved it.”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £74

41. Lekebaby Portable Nappy Changing Mat

To have everything to hand in one easy motion is to win at parenting. And this changing mat does it all – now all you have to do is to remember to keep it stocked so it can keep winning at life for you. As best baby shower gifts go this is a no-brainer.

Dad-of-two Phil admits; “This mat was such a game changer for us as a family. There’s nothing worse than being caught short with just a nappy and wipes when the nappy has leaked through all the baby clothes.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £13.99

42. Tiba and Marl Elwood backpack, £150, Selfridges

The perfect buy for the stylish mum-to-be in your life. Plus it’s actually really useful. It comes with a handy wipe clean changing mat and an across the body bag which is great as you don’t have to keep taking your backpack off to get your phone or purse out.

Jess, mum-of-one from Milton Keynes adores her backpack; “My son is four and I still use this backpack. It’s a great size and so comfy to wear. Plus, as it was pretty neutral I had no whinges from the husband when it came to carrying it himself.”

VIEW AT SELFRIDGES | £150

43. Oh Mumma Luxe Box

This box is like a trip to the spa without ever having to leave the comfort of your own home. Oh Mumma is the award-winning box subscription that makes self-care simple for new mums.

Lily, a mum-of-two speaks for so many of us when she says; “I love gifts with lots of products in one box, I get to pick and choose what I use when. This gift made me feel so special.”

VIEW AT JOJO MAMAN BEBE | £79

44. Burt’s Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter

Made from cocoa butter with added Vitamin E this is smells divine and is a super rich moisturiser which battles dry and itchy skin across pregnant bellies. This 30-year old family brand just keep getting it right.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £10.49

45. The Little Book of Calm for New Mums



This book is created by mum-of-three and pyschotherapist, Anna Mathur. She’s passionate about taking therapy out of the therapy room and sharing her own personal and professional experiences to support mums through motherhood.

Mum-of-one Sarah couldn’t put this book down and tells us; “I love how the contents page is set out to just emotive words… to help pin point how you’re feeling to then turn you to the right page. Perfect for tired parent eyes.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £15.99

46. Vitabiotics Pregnacare New Mum

Okay so we know this may not seem the most luxe gift, but you’ll be surprised how hard it is to keep on top of looking after yourself as a new mum. If you want to add another item to bulk the gift up why not buy a cool pill box to really help jog that daily sleep-deprived memory.

VIEW AT HOLLAND AND BARRETT | £15.49

47. Lansinoh HPA Lanolin Nipple Cream



This stuff is nectar to any breastfeeding mums. It helps with dry and sore nipples while also being super safe for baby during feeds. The small tubes are great as mum can keep one in her bag, one in changing bag and one where she likes to feed the most (i.e. bed/feeding chair/sofa)

Bex, a mum-of-one from Bath says; “When I stopped breastfeeding I still had these laying about the house, they’re great for chapped lips or dry skin on your now toddler’s face. The gift that keeps on giving.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £10.99

48. YAY! MATS Stylish Extra Large Baby Play Mat

Stylish soft mats are so hard to find that don’t cost the earth, yet so useful to have in the home when baby starts spending time on the floor, for tummy time or just laying under a baby activity gym.

Anais says; “I loved how stylish and neutral these were and they fit in so easily with my decor, each to their own but I really didn’t want the bright ‘soft play’ colours.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £55.95

49. Mama Mio Bloomin Lovely Set

As best baby shower gifts go some well-deserved TLC is sure to go down a treat with any mum-in-waiting. And this Mama Mio Blooming Lovely beauty set ticks all the boxes. Vegan, cruelty-free and boasting gorgeous heady scents of coconut, coco and aloe vera – this kit is specifically designed to give back to their most dependant body parts – boobs, belly and legs.

VIEW AT MAMA MIO | £43

50. Fun Wooden New Parents Decision Flip Coin

Bringing a bit of laughter to those finger-pointing ‘whose turn is it?’ conversations – there should also be a ‘who’s more tired’ version, to be fair. Hand engraved and available in a gift box.

James, dad-of-one from Ashford says: “My sister bought this for my girlfriend’s baby shower – it went down a storm! Lets see if we’re still laughing and tossing at 2am in three months time.”

VIEW AT NOTHS | £6.95

