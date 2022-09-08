Blanket hoodies 2022: best wearable blankets for keeping cosy

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's hard to imagine the world before blanket hoodies existed - but wearable blankets are definitely a thing now, loved by adults and kids alike for keeping cosy at home. They can be surprisingly pricey, though, so here's our pick of some of the best blanket hoodie bargains around.

With everyone talking about how much their energy bills will cost (opens in new tab) many people are worried about keeping warm this winter. Applying for the energy rebate (opens in new tab) and getting help with energy bills (opens in new tab) are important steps you can take.

But it's also worth thinking about practical ways to keep everyone in your household warm when the weather gets colder - especially if you're contemplating ways to save energy (opens in new tab) such as turning down your thermostat or switching on your central heating less frequently.

Kitting out the kids with basic winter essentials like thermal underwear or updating your hot water bottle collection can help - but requires an upfront cost. We're not suggesting you spend £20 on a new kettle to save £10 a year on your energy bill like Boris reportedly advised. But it might be worth steering the family towards blanket hoodies when it comes to writing Christmas wish lists. There aren't many items that can keep you toasty warm whilst also ensuring you're as cool as can be!

Here's our pick of the best wearable blanket deals around...

Our pick of the best wearable blanket deals

(opens in new tab) Kids Teddy Icelandic Rainbow Oversized Blanket Hoodie - Dunelm | £12 (opens in new tab) This super soft blanket hoodie is made from polyester and has a deep pocket as well as the all-important hood. It's available in sizes 5-6 years or 7-10 years. Standard delivery is £3.95 or you can use Click and Collect to pick it up from your local store with no delivery charge.

View at Dunelm (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Oversized Sherpa Fleece Dinosaur Print Hoodie Blanket - £14.99 | Debenhams (opens in new tab) Dino fans will adore this kids' sherpa fleece hooded blanket. Elastic cuffs help keep the heat in (and the crumbs out) plus it's machine washable at 30 degrees.

View at Debenhams (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Stars Oversized Blanket Hoodie - £18 | Dunelm (opens in new tab) Why should kids get all the cool stuff? This one's for the teens - keep your not-so-little stars cosy on even the coldest night with this star-print oversized blanket hoodie.

View at Dunelm (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Snuggy Wine Red Kids Hooded Blanket - WAS £34.99 now £18.99 | Snuggy (opens in new tab) Snuggy blanket hoodies are one size fits all (4-12 years) and hand-crafted with extremely soft flannel fleece on the outerside and sherpa fleece inside. They come wrapped in a bow around the blanket so it's an ideal pressie.

View at Snuggy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Teddy Fleece Kids' Hooded Blanket - £19.50 | Marks and Spencer (opens in new tab) Shoppers love this hooded teddy fleece blanket for keeping body heat in. One reviewer wrote: 'I bought this for my 6-year-old daughter and it is now her most favourite thing in the world!' It's fluffy to touch with a kangaroo pocket for keeping hands warm - or stashing snacks!

View at Marks and Spencer (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Oversized Fit Fleece Poncho - £24-£33 | Next (opens in new tab) Available in a range of sizes from 3-16 years, this supersoft sleeved poncho will be an instant hit with unicorn fans. Perfect for wrapping up warmly after bath time.

View at Next (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Peppa Pig Hugzee Oversized Fleece Hooded Blanket - £27.99 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) This oversized wearable blanket hoodie fits kids aged 3-6 years old and it comes with a supersoft cushion cover to store it in for those rare moments when it's not being worn!

View at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Original Camo Hooded Blanket for Kids - WAS £45, NOW £36 | Snuggz (opens in new tab) Bag this while it's a bargain! The sherpa fleece lining is made partially from recycled plastics. It's available in three different sizes to fit kids aged from 3 to 16 years old and there's a pink or black version to choose from. There's an adult version too if you fancy kitting out the whole family with blanket hoodies this Christmas!

View at Snuggz (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hoodie Blanket WAS £89, now £39 | VIEW AT ONESNUG (opens in new tab) With a breathable fleece exterior and a supersoft cosy sherpa fleece interior plus a double layer, this blanket hoodie is a good buy for a teen who's not into cute prints or characters. I bought one for my son at the full price last Christmas and it's one of the best things I've ever bought - serious value for money at this price though!

View at OneSnug (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Dachshund Kids Oodie - was £77, now £47 | The Oodie (opens in new tab) The Oodie is arguably the original blanket hoodie with buttery-soft, ﻿﻿Toastytek™ flannel fleece on the outside but they're not cheap - except when they're in the sale like this one! Know a sausage dog fan? They'll go crazy for this. It's suitable for children aged from 3 to 13 years old and measures 75cm long.