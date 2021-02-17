Best Easter pajamas for toddlers 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Add some springtime cheer to your little one’s wardrobe thanks to our round-up of the best Easter pajamas for toddlers.

When it comes to the extra-long Easter bank holiday, comfort is key, and what could be comfier than a whole weekend spent in pajamas? Expect bouncing bunnies, cheeky chicks, and plenty of cute-as-a-button pastel shades, with styles to suit newborns through to older children.

If you’ve decided against buying Easter eggs online this year, and would rather buy your little ones a non-chocolate Easter gift instead, these are a perfect choice.

Our pick of the best Easter pajamas for toddlers



1. M&S Cotton Bunny Print Pajamas



Sizes: 12-18 months – 6-7 years | Fabric: 95% cotton, 5% elastane | Care: Wash at 40°C delicate machine washable

M&S pajamas have a reputation for washing well and staying as new for longer than most, making these a real bargain for just £7.50. Reviewers have commented that these come up a little small, so size up to be on the safe side – especially if your tot is between sizes or due a growth spurt.

VIEW NOW – £7.50 | M&S

2. John Lewis & Partners Baby Organic Cotton Chick Spot Print Pajamas



Sizes: 3-6 months – 3-4 years | Fabric: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable

Quality fabrics are a priority when shopping for the best Easter pajamas for toddlers, especially when they’re really little. The good news is that these jammies are made from 100% organic cotton, meaning they’re not only super soft, but that the cotton was grown without the use of pesticides. Win-win for both little ones and the planet.

VIEW NOW – from £10 | John Lewis

3. Lindex Pajamas with Dots and Back Rabbit Appliqué

Sizes: 50-104 (equivalent to 1 month – 3-4 years) | Fabric: 100% cotton | Care: Machine wash 60°

This polka-dot onesie is hiding an adorable secret, with a rabbit face (complete with 3D ears!) on the back. Practical too, the two-way zip makes changing time and dressing a doddle, while the cuffed sleeves and legs will keep your tot nice and cosy. Sizing is a little complicated, so give the online size guide a glance before ordering.

VIEW NOW – £14.99 | Lindex

4. H&M Patterned Pajamas



Sizes: 0-1 month – 3-4 years | Fabric: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable

Nice and lightweight, this sleepsuit is the perfect nap-time outfit for warmer months, and would make a sensible layering piece during the chillier ones too. Making online shopping a breeze, reviewers have found that this comes up true to size. Not 100 per cent sold on the idea of kids Easter pajamas? Choose from five different prints and patterns.

VIEW NOW – £8.99 | H&M

5. Next Blue 2 Pack Peter Rabbit Snuggle Pajamas



Sizes: 9-12 months – 7-8 years | Fabric: 95% cotton, 5% viscose | Care: Machine washable

Never have to worry about their favourite pajamas being in the wash again, all thanks to this double set. Both designs feature Peter Rabbit for plenty of nostalgia for the grown-ups too. ‘Beautiful pyjamas really good quality,’ remarked one online reviewer.

VIEW NOW – from £23 | Next

6. JoJo Maman Bébé 2-Pack Kids’ Floral Bunny Jersey Pajamas



Size: 12-18 months – 5-6 years | Fabric: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable

Keeping you covered for all seasons, this set comes with one pair of long-legged pajamas as well as a shorter pair. Of course the addition of a bunny design makes these Easter-appropriate, but the ditsy floral design and nautical stripes will work just as well beyond the bank holiday.

VIEW NOW – £24 | JoJo Maman Bébé

7. Boden Zip-Up Organic Sleepsuit

Sizes: Newborn – 18-24 months | Fabric: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable

A trusted brand for good reason, Boden really have thought of everything. Not only has this sleepsuit been pre-washed for ultimate softness, but they’ve added anti-slip soles to sizes 9-12 months to help avoid any tumbles. It’s certainly not the most purse-friendly piece in our edit, but we think the quality more than justifies the price tag.

VIEW NOW – from £25 | Boden

8. Next 3 Pack Bunny/Chick Short Cotton Pajamas



Sizes: 9-12 months – 11-12 years | Fabric: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a heatwave to rival last Easter’s, and in which case this shorts and t-shirt kids Easter pajama set will come in very handy. Comfy round-necks and elasticated waistbands make getting dressed easy. Wear as a complete set, or let your tot mix and match for their own unique look.

VIEW NOW – from £23 | Next

9.Gap StarWars Bunny Graphic Organic PJ Set

Sizes: 6-12 months – 4 years | Fabric: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable

One for the Star Wars fans, stormtroopers just got a whole lot cuter. Luckily there’s no galaxy defending to be done in these super-soft kids Easter pajamas, only searching for chocolate eggs. Gap regularly runs site-wide discounts, so sign up to their newsletter to stay in the loop.

VIEW NOW – £16.95 | Gap

10. Joules Kissing Rabbits Organic Cotton Kids Pajamas



Sizes: 2-3 years – 10-11 years | Fabric: 100% cotton | Care: Machine wash 40°

Joules are best known for their quirky prints inspired by the British countryside, and these vibrant jammies are ticking all our boxes. The organic cotton fabric earns extra brownie points for sustainability, while being gentle enough for even sensitive skin.

VIEW NOW – £26 | Joules

11. Boden Snug Glow-In-The-Dark Pajamas



Sizes: 3 -14 years |Fabric: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable

Thanks to Boden’s glow-in-the-dark pajamas, convincing your little ones it’s finally bedtime has never been easier. Safety is the most important thing, and close-fitting clothing is less likely to catch fire, hence why these Boden jammies have been designed to fit your child snugly.

VIEW NOW – from £25 | Boden