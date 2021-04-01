11 Best Easter Movies for Kids 2021 – Top Easter family films for kids

These Easter movies for kids are essential viewing over the bank holiday weekend and are sure to keep the whole family entertained for a few hours.
There’s plenty of great kid’s films to enjoy during the Easter break 2021, so if you’re looking for things to do with the kids and keep them entertained during the Easter holidays, then these movies should keep them quiet for a little while at least!
No matter what streaming services you’re signed up to – or even if you don’t have a subscription to any – we’ve got a range of movies for you to choose from.
From tales of tricksy rabbits on Amazon Prime and NOWTV, to adventurous egg hunts on Disney+, and a Roald Dahl classic on Netflix, there’s bound to be one film the whole house can agree on. Plus, we’ve picked a few Easter favourites on the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 that you can enjoy with your Easter eggs on Easter Sunday too.
Best Easter movies for kids 2021
Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade
Rating: U | Where to watch: Disney+
Have the kids sit down and enjoy this Easter special with all their favourite Ice Age characters. Sid the sloth starts his own egg-sitting service, looking after the soon-to-be hatched eggs of bird mum Ethel and her friends. But when bad bunny Squint steals and hides all the eggs in a revenge mission, chaos ensues. Leaving Sid, Manny, Diego and the gang hunting the eggs and returning them to safety.
Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo
Rating: U | Where to watch: Disney+
Roo, along with childhood heroes Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore, decides to visit Rabbit to celebrate Easter. But Roo gets upset when Rabbit cancels the celebration and declares ‘Spring Cleaning Day’ instead.
Peter Rabbit
Rating: PG | Where to watch: Catch it on Sunday 4 April (Easter Sunday) from 3:10pm on E4.
When Mr McGregor’s nephew, Thomas, moves into the family manor, he is annoyed to find Peter Rabbit and his sisters – Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail – in his garden. Thomas hatches plot after plot to get rid of them with hilarious consequences.
Hop
Rating: U | Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video or catch it on Sunday 4 April from 12:10pm on Sky Cinema or 1:20pm on ITV2.
When Fred, an out-of-work slacker accidentally runs over and injures the Easter Bunny he must take him in till he recovers. As Fred struggles with the world’s worst house guest, both will learn what it takes to finally grow up.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Duck Duck Goose
Rating: PG | Where to watch: Netflix
A single goose journeys south with two lost ducklings in this action-packed adventure. Peng the goose would rather do anything than practice for the upcoming migration. He thinks he’s better than everyone else and spends his time attempting crazy stunts at even crazier speeds.
Rabbit School: Guardians of the Golden Egg
Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-rabbit
Rating: U | Where to watch: NowTV
The much-loved cartoon double act reunite in this Oscar-winning animation. A giant crop-munching rabbit goes on the rampage. Can Wallace and Gromit save Tottington’s vegetable contest?
The Prince of Egypt
Rating: PG | Where to watch: NowTV
For those looking for some religious related viewing this Easter, try The Prince of Egypt. It follows the story of Moses, covering everything from the plagues to the parting of the Red Sea. And is backed by the voices of an all-star cast: Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock and Patrick Stewart. The film also picked up for the Oscar for best song – When you Believe by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.
Rise of the Guardians
Rating: PG | Where to watch: NowTV
This Family animation film had to make our Easter movies for kids list – for starring no other than the Easter Bunny himself. Wicked evil spirit Pitch Black returns to Earth and threatens to take over the world. But can the Easter Bunny, Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and Jack Frost come together to defeat him and save the children?
Easter Parade
Rating: U | Where to watch: Catch it on Sunday 4 April (Easter Sunday) from 1pm on BBC2.
Join Judy Garland and Fred Astaire in this festive musical. When Astaire’s dancing partner goes solo, he declares that he can make a hit performer out of the next dancer he sees. Enter an inexperienced Garland, who Astaire tries to morph like his old partner. But soon he realises that he is falling in love with her, learning that he must let her grow into her own kind of dancer if he wants her to reach her full potential.