11 Best Easter Movies for Kids 2021 – Top Easter family films for kids

These Easter movies for kids are essential viewing over the bank holiday weekend and are sure to keep the whole family entertained for a few hours.

There’s plenty of great kid’s films to enjoy during the Easter break 2021, so if you’re looking for things to do with the kids and keep them entertained during the Easter holidays, then these movies should keep them quiet for a little while at least!

No matter what streaming services you’re signed up to – or even if you don’t have a subscription to any – we’ve got a range of movies for you to choose from.

From tales of tricksy rabbits on Amazon Prime and NOWTV, to adventurous egg hunts on Disney+, and a Roald Dahl classic on Netflix, there’s bound to be one film the whole house can agree on. Plus, we’ve picked a few Easter favourites on the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 that you can enjoy with your Easter eggs on Easter Sunday too.

Best Easter movies for kids 2021

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade

Rating: U | Where to watch: Disney+

Have the kids sit down and enjoy this Easter special with all their favourite Ice Age characters. Sid the sloth starts his own egg-sitting service, looking after the soon-to-be hatched eggs of bird mum Ethel and her friends. But when bad bunny Squint steals and hides all the eggs in a revenge mission, chaos ensues. Leaving Sid, Manny, Diego and the gang hunting the eggs and returning them to safety.

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo

Rating: U | Where to watch: Disney+

Roo, along with childhood heroes Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore, decides to visit Rabbit to celebrate Easter. But Roo gets upset when Rabbit cancels the celebration and declares ‘Spring Cleaning Day’ instead.

Peter Rabbit

Rating: PG | Where to watch: Catch it on Sunday 4 April (Easter Sunday) from 3:10pm on E4.

When Mr McGregor’s nephew, Thomas, moves into the family manor, he is annoyed to find Peter Rabbit and his sisters – Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail – in his garden. Thomas hatches plot after plot to get rid of them with hilarious consequences.

Hop

Rating: U | Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video or catch it on Sunday 4 April from 12:10pm on Sky Cinema or 1:20pm on ITV2.

When Fred, an out-of-work slacker accidentally runs over and injures the Easter Bunny he must take him in till he recovers. As Fred struggles with the world’s worst house guest, both will learn what it takes to finally grow up.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Rating: PG | Where to watch: Netflix or catch it on Sunday 4 April (Easter Sunday) from 3:20-5:30pm on ITV1.

Tim Burton’s live action remake of Roald Dahl’s classic tale is one of the best Easter films for kids to watch whilst nibbling down their personalised Easter eggs . Follow Charlie after his golden ticket win to Willy Wonka’s magical chocolate factory and meet some interesting characters along the way.

Duck Duck Goose

Rating: PG | Where to watch: Netflix

A single goose journeys south with two lost ducklings in this action-packed adventure. Peng the goose would rather do anything than practice for the upcoming migration. He thinks he’s better than everyone else and spends his time attempting crazy stunts at even crazier speeds.

Rabbit School: Guardians of the Golden Egg