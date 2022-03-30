Best Easter pyjamas for toddlers 2022 – 11 snuggly options for bedtime

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Add some springtime cheer to your little one’s wardrobe thanks to our round-up of the best Easter pyjamas for toddlers for 2022.

When it comes to the extra-long Easter bank holiday and half term, comfort is key. And what could be comfier than a whole weekend spent in pyjamas? Expect bouncing bunnies, cheeky chicks, and plenty of cute-as-a-button pastel shades, with styles to suit newborns through to older children.

You can even snuggle up on the sofa in your new Easter pyjamas and watch a family-friendly Easter movie together.

If you’ve decided against buying Easter eggs this year and would rather buy your little ones a non-chocolate Easter gift instead, these are a perfect choice.

1. H&M Velour Pyjamas

Sizes: 0-1mth -3-4yrs

These long-sleeved PJs are made from bunny-soft velour with the top featuring an embroidered sleeping rabbit motif. Super comfy with a press-stud on one shoulder, ribbing at the neckline, cuffs and hems and an elasticated waistline – they’ll ensure comfy wear all night. The cotton content of the pyjamas is organic and machine washable at 40°C in case of any spills, accidents or melted-chocolate catastrophes.

2. Boden Easter Twin Pack Pyjamas

Sizes: 3-12yrs

Sweeter than any chocolate egg, this two-pack Easter-themed pyjama set has a choice of prints and lengths so they’re perfect for unpredictable spring weather. Made from soft, brushed cotton, one pair features an all-over chick and bunny print, has long sleeves and legs and is finished with cosy ribbed cuffs. For warmer spring nights, there’s also a shorts-style option that combines striped bottoms with a cute, printed t-shirt.

3. JoJo Maman Bébé Yellow Stripe My First Easter Zip Baby Sleepsuit

Sizes: Newborn-18mths

Celebrate your little chick’s first Easter with this adorable sleepsuit, featuring springtime tones and a cute bunny and Easter-egg appliqué. The handy, two-way, concealed zip opening makes it even easier to get on and off – perfect for nighttime changes. Smaller sizes include built-in scratch cuffs to ensure delicate skin is protected and ages nine months and up feature anti-slip dots on the feet – definitely some of the best Easter pyjamas for little ones.

4. Lindex pyjamas with bunnies

Sizes: 56-104

A soft and comfy all-in-one pyjama with an all-over bunny print in beige or dusty blue. The two-way zip makes night-time nappy changes easier, while cuffed sleeves and legs mean it’s comfy all night and it’s made from sustainable, organic cotton that’s machine washable at 60°C.

VIEW AT LINDEX | £12.99

5. Matalan Cream Peter Rabbit Pyjama Set

Size: 9mths-5yrs

Little fans of Beatrix Potter books will love this cute and comfy pyjama set. With a cream top and beige bottoms, the set features adorable prints of Peter Rabbit and his friends. Complete with cosy cuffed sleeves and bottoms as well as adorable ruffle detailing on the neckline, your little one will want to hop into bed.

6. Marks & Spencer 4pc Pure Cotton Bunny Starter Set

Sizes: 7lbs-12mths

This four-piece pure, sustainably-sourced, cotton-rich set includes a hat, bodysuit, sleepsuit and bib – making an ideal gift for a baby’s first Easter. Popper fastenings on the sleepsuit, bodysuit and bib make dressing super easy, while multiple layers allow for any spring weather.

7. My 1st Years Personalised Peter Rabbit Pyjama Set



Sizes: 6mths-4yrs

In a soothing, spring-inspired shade of blue, this pyjama set includes a 100%-cotton, super-soft, long-sleeved top and a pair of leggings. Decorated with a playful Peter Rabbit print from Beatrix Potter’s classic illustrations, it can be personalised with a little mischief-maker’s name of up to ten characters. These get our vote as some of the best Easter pyjamas for toddlers for 2022.

8. The White Company Spring-Meadow-Print Pyjamas

Sizes: 1-12yrs

This simple, spring-inspired style includes a white top with gathered short sleeves, finished with softly-backed embroidered butterflies and dragonflies on the chest to avoid the details causing skin irritation. The matching straight-leg trousers feature an all-over spring meadow print, turn-up cuffs and an elasticated, pull-on waistband to ensure a cute, yet comfortable night’s sleep.

VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY | £24-26

9. Jacadi baby girl velvet footed pyjamas

Sizes: 1-24mths

These velvet-touch, organic-cotton pyjamas are as soft as a kitten – or bunny! Easy to put on with a snap button fastener in the back and featuring a sweet little rabbit in clouds with a poplin collar, they’re perfect for your snuggly little bunny.

VIEW AT JACADI | £19

10. Boden Mix and Match Snug Pyjamas

Sizes: 3-13yrs

For plenty of mixing-and-matching versatility, this brushed cotton pyjama set comes with a t-shirt and shorts, plus a long-sleeved top and full-length bottoms. With vibrant stripes and Easter-inspired prints, they’re perfect for all-day wear over the Bank-Holiday weekend – whatever the weather.

11. Petit Bateau floral footless cotton sleepsuit

Sizes: 3-36mths

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. This sleepsuit in the brand’s iconic rib, kind-to-skin, cotton knit features poppers on the front and between the legs. Pretty and practical.

VIEW AT PETIT BATEAU | £39

