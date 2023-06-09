Air fryer urgently recalled due to fire risk as customers told to “discontinue use and discard’ - is it yours?

An air fryer has been urgently recalled due to presenting a fire risk as customers are told to 'discontinue use and discard' - but is it one of yours?

It's not just what you can cook in an air fryer that should be adhered to, but also the safety around using the appliance. And the latest recall comes just months after Cosori air fryer was recalled

And the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued a product safety notice on the SilverCrest S-18 Oilless Air Fryer sold on the eBay platform, with purchasers being asked to urgently discontinue use and discard the product.

(Image credit: CCPC website)

The CCPC warning states, "The product presents a risk of fire. The product’s fuse does not meet the requirements of the relevant standard. This means the fuse can fail leading to the plug overheating or igniting.

"The brand is SilverCrest. The model number is S-18. The batch number and barcode are unknown.

"The product was sold online through the eBay platform."

And customers are advised to "discontinue use immediately and discard the product. You may wish to contact the eBay seller to see if there are any remedies available to you. This can be done via your user account on eBay."

