Will Spider-Man 3: No Way Home be available to stream online? With Covid-19 cases ramping up in the UK amid the new Omicron variant, many are wondering if they’ll be able to make it to the cinema for release day.

The latest film in the Spider-Man franchise is No Way Home, due to finally come into theatres on December 15 in the UK. Much like Marvel’s Eternals and new James Bond film No Time to Die, the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was subject to multiple delays as a result of the pandemic.

So will you be able to watch the latest film in the franchise from the comfort of your own sofa this Christmas? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will Spider-Man 3: No Way Home be available to stream online?

Unfortunately not. Film distributor Sony has been clear that No Way Home won’t be available to stream this winter as it’s a film exclusive to the cinema.

Marvel fans have had access to at-home viewing for blockbuster films like Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad earlier this year as they came onto Disney+ on the same day as their release. However, this was largely due to the coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

Now cinemas are open again (albeit with face mask rules in place), many films are going straight into the cinemas again before being released onto streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW at a later date.

Where to watch Spider-Man 3: No Way Home

Spider-Man 3: No Way Home will be available to watch in cinemas from December 15 2021.

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases around the UK, it seems that cinemas will remain open for the festive season. While there are concerns that we may be going back into lockdown before the end of the year, there’s no sign that the government is intending to enforce strict stay-at-home orders that would close cinemas before the new year.

Will Spider-Man No Way Home be on Disney+?

No, Spider-Man 3: No Way Home will not be immediately available to stream on Disney+ even when it comes out of cinemas.

You may be wondering, why not? It’s true that every other film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (apart from The Incredible Hulk) streams on Disney’s own platform, the rights to Spider-Man are owned by Sony – who only recently cut a deal with Disney.

In April, Sony struck a deal with Disney to onboard all movies in the Spider-Man franchise onto the platform. However, it won’t come in time for the release of No Way Home. Fans can expect to see the latest addition on Disney+ sometime in 2022.

Netflix will be the first streaming platform to host the new Spider-Man film when it eventually is available to stream. And it’s more than likely that the film will make its way onto Amazon Prime and be available to rent or buy around the same time.

How long is Spider-Man No Way Home?

The running time for the new Spider-Man movie is 2 hours and 28 minutes.

On top of the actual film, however, there are also 2 post-credit scenes that you don’t want to miss out on. One of them follows on from the end-edits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage while the other is a whole trailer for new film, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.