Where can I watch A Boy Called Christmas? How to stream the festive film in the UK

Audiences are eager to know how they can watch A Boy Called Christmas – a heartwarming festive film that the whole family will enjoy.

There’s nothing like a family Christmas film to get both kids and adults into the spirit of things. And new film A Boy Called Christmas delivers magic and enchantment in buckets, thanks to its heartwarming narrative and fabulous all star cast.

It follows the story of young Nikolas in Finland, who sets out on an extraordinary adventure to find his father – after he left and never returned on a quest to find the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Joined by a chatty mouse (Stephen Merchant) and Blitzen the reindeer, Nikolas soon discovers his destiny, magic and more in this endearing festive tale that’s meant as an origin story of Father Christmas himself.

Those keen to see the action will be pleased to know that there are a number of ways to watch. And much like the streamable No Time to Die – you can watch this soon-to-be Christmas classic on your own TV too. We share all the need-to-know details below.

Where can I watch A Boy Called Christmas in the UK?

UK audiences can watch A Boy Called Christmas in cinemas or stream it on Sky Cinema.

The festive family film was released in the UK on 26 November. And cinema chains including Showcase, Everyman and Empire have viewings available now and throughout the festive season.

If you’d rather snuggle up and watch the sweet story from the comfort of your own home – Sky customers can rent it now from the Sky Store. Similarly, their Sky Cinema Premiere channel is also airing two daily showings of A Boy Called Christmas. So there’s plenty of opportunities to catch it live on TV too.

Is A Boy Called Christmas on Netflix?

No, A Boy Called Christmas in not currently on Netflix in the UK.

Distribution company Studio Canal own the rights in the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and China.

However, Netflix have released the film on their platform for other countries including the US, Spain and Italy. So it could just be a matter of time before UK viewers are treated to it on Netflix too.

A Boy Called Christmas cast

There’s plenty of A listers, plus a few new up-and-coming actors to look out for in A Boy Called Christmas‘s cast:

Henry Lawfull (BBC series Les Miserables) plays 12-year-old Nikolas

Stephen Merchant (Extras, Outlaws) is the voice of animated Miika the Mouse

Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey) plays Aunt Ruth

Jim Broadbent (Bridget Jones) plays the King

Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) plays Aunt Carlotta

Michiel Huisman (Angela Black) plays Joel

Sally Hawkins (Paddington) plays Mother Vodol

Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) plays Father Topo

Zoe Colletti (Scary Stories to tell in the Dark) plays The Truth Pixie

Stephen Merchant – who currently appears in The Outlaws – is the voice of Miika in this enchanting film. He’s the trusty companion of lead character Nikolas, who is played by rising child actor Henry Lawfull.

“I think Nikolas is really optimistic. He’s really magical, and he believes in everything, and I think he gets thats that from his mother She was a massive influence on him,” said Henry of the role.

The 15-year-old stood out to casting directors from the very beginning:

“He’s got a great look, with his red hair and innocent eyes, and something rather beautiful about him,” said producer Graham Broadbent. “We pretty much knew it was him from the start, but we just had to be absolutely certain.”

Who wrote the book A Boy Called Christmas?

A Boy Called Christmas was originally a book written by author Matt Haig.

Like the film, it tells the tale of 12-year-old Nikolas – who lives in Finland – and his quest to find his father, months after he set off to find Elfhelm – a fabled village of elves.

Released in 2016, it was advertised as the ‘true story of Father Christmas” and features stunning illustrations throughout by illustrator Chris Mould. It’s one of 6 Christmas themed kid’s novels by author Matt, with his latest book A Mouse called Miika published in November 2021.

A Boy Called Christmas (Paperback) by Matt Haig – £6.49 | Amazon

Suitable for 7-9 year olds – this heart-warming tale is fast becoming a modern Christmas classic. The synopsis reads: “If you are one of those people who believe that some things are impossible, you should put this book down right away. (Because this book is FULL of impossible things.)” View Deal

When asked about how the story came about – Matt credited his son as giving him the idea:

“My son asked me a few years ago, ‘Dad, was Father Christmas ever a boy?’. I had to think about that, and then he said, ‘What was he like as a boy?’. And that was my starting point basically.

“I didn’t have an immediate answer, so I went away and wrote the answer to give to him.”

Matt has picked up both the Smarties Gold Medal and Blue Peter Book of the Year for his children books. And has been shortlisted for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize and nominated for the Carnegie Medal three times.

