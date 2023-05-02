Are schools closed for the coronation of King Charles III?

'Are schools closed for the coronation?' is the question many parents are asking, as an extra bank holiday for the event takes place this month.

The coronation of King Charles III is just days away, and while people up and down the UK - and across the globe - are getting ready to celebrate, many also want to know the arrangements for the day, such as whether shops will be open on coronation day (opens in new tab) and if trains are running (opens in new tab).

The confusion is understandable, with many are wondering when the coronation is (opens in new tab) after the government announced a one-off bank holiday that will take place two days after the event itself. And for parents, this has left them wondering when schools will be closed around the upcoming coronation.

Are schools closed for the coronation?

Yes, schools will be closed for the coronation because the event takes place on a Saturday. The coronation takes place on Saturday 6 May, and therefore schools will be closed. However, schools will also be closed for an additional day two days later, as it is a bank holiday Monday.

The National Education Uunion (NEU) explains (opens in new tab): "As on previous national occasions (e.g., the 2022 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee), the DfE has amended the (Education (School Day and School Year) Regulations 1999 to permit schools to close on this day by reducing the total number of days they have to be open across the whole year. This change to the regulations will allow schools to close on 8 May to give staff and students an extra day off."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will schools be closed on May 8 2023?

Yes, schools will be closed on Monday 8 May, because it is a bank holiday. The UK government previously announced that this day will be marked as an official extra bank holiday to allow Brits to celebrate the coronation.

This means that not only will schools be closed, but that much of the population of the UK as a whole will be entitled to the day off. It also means that many shops and businesses will have different opening hours on the day.

The UK government confirmed the news of the additional bank holiday in November 2022, saying in a statement (opens in new tab): "In line with the bank holiday to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953, this will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, "The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.

"I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour."

The additional day off is being marked by The Big Help Out, which is a day of volunteering across the UK. It is supported by some of the UK’s biggest volunteer organisations, including the Scouts and the Royal Voluntary Service, and is open to all, providing opportunities for people to experience volunteering and make a difference in their communities.

To find out how you can get involved, visit thebighelpout.org.uk (opens in new tab)

To find out more about plans for the coronation weekend, check out what time the coronation will be (opens in new tab), how to watch the coronation on TV (opens in new tab) and the details of the coronation concert line up (opens in new tab).

Video of the Week