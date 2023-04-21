Are shops open on coronation day? Supermarket opening hours for King Charles' coronation
The coronation takes place on Saturday 6 May
Save yourself a wasted trip to the supermarket by checking which shops are open on coronation day and the following bank holiday.
Plans are now firmly in place for King Charles II's coronation (opens in new tab), with the time of the coronation (opens in new tab) now revealed, along with other events across the weekend announced. As the coronation falls on a Saturday, the UK Government has arranged for a bank holiday to follow the event on Monday 8 May. And while this allows Brits to make the most of the celebratory weekend, the plans have left some confused as to what will and won't be working as normal.
Alongside wondering if trains will be running on coronation day (opens in new tab), many want to know if shops will be open. Most shops and supermarkets shut their doors back in September for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral (opens in new tab), so it's no surprise that the public want to know the plans for the upcoming coronation too. Here's what we know about whether shops will be open on coronation day.
Are shops open on coronation day?
At the moment, no major shops or businesses have announced they will be closed on coronation day. Therefore, shops which are usually open on Saturday's will remain open, because - unlike on the day of the late Queen's funeral - shops are not obligated to close on the day of the ceremony.
However, it's possible that some companies may choose to shut or have reduced hours in order to allow staff to celebrate the coronation. Meanwhile, Asda is offering its staff a paid day off on the bank holiday Monday, so that they can participate in the Big Help Out, which is a national day of volunteering to mark the coronation.
Supermarket opening hours on coronation day
Aldi
- Coronation day: Normal hours
- Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours
- Monday 8 May: 8am-8pm
Check your local Aldi store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
ASDA
- Coronation day: Normal hours
- Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours
- Monday 8 May: 7am-8pm
Check your local ASDA store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Co-op (bigger stores)
- Coronation day: Normal hours
- Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours
- Monday 8 May: TBC
Check your local Co-op store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Iceland
- Coronation day: Normal hours
- Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours
- Monday 8 May: TBC
Check your local Iceland store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Lidl
- Coronation day: Normal hours
- Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours
- Monday 8 May: Normal hours
Check your local Lidl store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Morrisons
- Coronation day: Normal hours
- Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours
- Monday 8 May: 7am-10pm
Check your local Morrisons store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Sainsbury's (bigger stores)
- Coronation day: Normal hours
- Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours
- Monday 8 May: 7am-10pm
Check your local Sainsbury's store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Tesco (bigger stores)
- Coronation day: Normal hours
- Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours
- Monday 8 May: 8am-8pm
Check your local Tesco store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Waitrose (bigger stores)
- Coronation day: Normal hours
- Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours
- Monday 8 May: Normal hours
Check your local Waitrose store's opening times here (opens in new tab).
Are any shops open on coronation day?
Most supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies will be open on the coronation day. Any shops that will be closed for the coronation are more likely to be local or independent stores, so you'll need to check ahead to find out if they're open.
As well as the smaller versions of superstores - such as Tesco Express or Sainsbury's Local - other supermarket shops that will likely be open include:
- Budgens
- The Co-op
- M&S Simply Food
- Service station supermarkets
Farm shops are also likely to be open to sell their produce, but it's always best to check ahead.
