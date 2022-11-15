Elvie Breast Pump Black Friday deal - biggest ever saving

The Elvie breast pump Black Friday deal goes live tomorrow - and it's Elvie's lowest EVER price for its hero product, the popular hands-free breast pump.

The Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump came out as the best premium buy in our guide to the best breast pumps (opens in new tab). When we gave the Elvie breast pump to a breastfeeding mum to put to the test with her baby, she gave it a glowing 5-star review and called it a total game-changer. (Read her Elvie breast pump review (opens in new tab) to find out why it impressed her so much.)

Normally retailing at £255, the Elvie Breast Pump allows you to carry on with your daily routine while you're pumping. It's designed to be worn with a standard nursing bra too so you don't need to buy fancy pumping bras as extras.

Elvie, the world's first silent, hands-free breast pump is one of those popular parenting products that most mums have heard of. From heated discussions at baby groups about whether the Elvie breast pump is worth it (opens in new tab) to scrolling for Elvie discount codes, it's an item that almost every breastfeeding mum would like to get her hands on - if only to see if it lives up to the hype.

Rumoured to be so discreet that you could pop it in your bra and express your breastmilk in the office without anyone batting an eyelid, it wowed our tester, mum to three-month-old Arlo, who said it completely changed her experience of expressing breastmilk for her baby.

'Now I can actually go out for the evening with friends without carrying a big bulky pump along with me, and I won’t be stuck hiding in the toilet to express,' she told us.



Selected Elvie products are on offer from the 16th to 30th of November for Black Friday. Elvie's hero product, Elvie Pump, will be discounted by 25% saving you a whopping £127.27 on the smallest, quietest, and most discreet breast pump on the market.

These are the Elvie Black Friday deals going live tomorrow:

Elvie Pump Double (reduced from £499 to £374.25, save £124.75)

Elvie Pump Single (reduced from £269 to £201.75, save £67.25)

Elvie Trainer (reduced from £169 to £126.75, save £42.25)

Elvie Curve (reduced from £34.99 to £26.25, save £8.74)

The Elvie Black Friday deals are available at elvie.com (opens in new tab), John Lewis (opens in new tab), Boots (opens in new tab), and Amazon (opens in new tab).

Check back here for links to the Elvie breast pump Black Friday deals once they're live or keep an eye on our best Black Friday baby deals (opens in new tab) hub for all the biggest discounts on parenting products as we find them throughout Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday.

