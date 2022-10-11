England Captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane makes his Bedtime Stories debut on CBeebies

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane has made his Bedtime Stories debut on CBeebies.

The footballer, who is best-known for being captain of England football wearing three lions on his shirt, swapped kicking a ball for reading a book - aptly titled The Lion Inside (opens in new tab) by Rachel Bright.

He joins a long list of stars to take a seat on the popular children's show, including Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), Harry Styles (opens in new tab), Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis (opens in new tab) who read hers using British Sign Language (BSL) and Ed Sheeran (opens in new tab) - whilst not forgetting Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page (opens in new tab).

Harry, who is married to his childhood sweetheart Kate Goodland (opens in new tab), is a dad of three - to daughters Ivy, five, and Vivienne (opens in new tab), four, and son Louis, one, so he is well practised when it comes to reading bedtime stories (opens in new tab).

He told viewers, "One of my favourite things to do is sit down with my children before bedtime and read them a book," he said.

"I enjoy this quality time with them. They especially love the book The Lion Inside so they will be extremely excited to hear this."

Harry appeared on Monday nights' (10th October) episode of the CBeebies Bedtime Stories which is available to stream on iPlayer.

Even footballers like Harry Kane need to remind themselves to be brave sometimes! Join him tonight for a World Mental Health Day Bedtime Story, The Lion Inside at 6:50pm then @BBCiPlayer. @hkane @rbrightbooks @_jimfield @bbcsport#CBeebiesBedtimeStories#MentalHealthAwarness pic.twitter.com/hIqMaKwbjqOctober 10, 2022 See more

His appearance comes as he launched the Harry Kane foundation, on World Mental Health Day (opens in new tab), which seeks to change perceptions of mental health by normalising conversations and promoting positive habits to end stigma around the subject.

Speaking about his initiative, he explained, "It marks the start of my journey to learn more about mental health and use my position hopefully to encourage others to look after their mental health, be their best and not be afraid to ask for help.

"While I'm far from an expert on the subject, I've learnt that there is a growing number of people who need to learn positive coping strategies and build resilience to deal with adversity.

"I am excited to be working in support of some amazing organisations and causes close to my heart."

Harry Kane previously feared he would miss the birth (opens in new tab) of his second child as he was playing for England in the World Cup at the time.

You can watch Harry Kane's Bedtime Stories episode on CBeebies on iPlayer.