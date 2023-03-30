Harry Kane's wife Katie is pregnant with their fourth child - see son Louis' hilarious response to the baby scan

Harry Kane's wife is pregnant with their fourth child as the footballer shares his youngest son Louis' hilarious response to the baby scan (opens in new tab).

The England professional footballer took to social media to share some personal news with his 14.2m followers.

Harry captioned an instant photograph of them together with Katie holding the positive pregnancy test (opens in new tab) and captioned it, "Over the moon to be expecting baby No.4! Coming soon… " followed with a red heart emoji.

In the second upload, he shared a clip taken from the baby scan, in which the three children joined them.

Katie can be heard asking their children "What do you think it is?" as they look at the screen and their two-year-old son's guess is hilarious.

Vivi says, "Girl", Ivy says "boy" and Louis guesses it's a "car" which rouses some laughter from the room.

Fans have sent congratulations to the couple.

One fan wrote, "Awww gorgeous news. Congratulations to you all!!"

Another fan chuckled at Louis' response, "A car, bless, congratulations"

While a third fan added, "The baby is already trying to kick a football!" after seeing the baby move on the clip.

Harry previously hit back at hypnobirthing criticism (opens in new tab) during his wife's second pregnancy.

Harry Kane's children

Harry Kane has three children with wife Katie Goodland. The pair, who got engaged in 2017 (opens in new tab), were married in 2019 (opens in new tab), are parents to daughters Ivy, six, and Vivienne, four, and son Louis who is aged two. And with baby number four on the way, each sibling has two years between them.

His children and his wife were at Wembley at the weekend when he was honoured with a golden boot pre-match and he went on to score his 55th goal for his country against Ukraine at Wembley Stadium to become England's all-time record goalscorer, surpassing previous record holder Wayne Rooney.

Harry, who is also a Spurs player received the Golden Boot from FA chairwoman Debbie Hewitt.

He was previously worried about missing the birth of his second child (opens in new tab) who was due to arrive amid the World Cup.

Speaking about his achievement he said, "I’ve had a lot of messages, a lot of friends and family. A lot of ex-players. Wazza (Wayne Rooney), Beckham, all the English legends. It’s been a whirlwind, I’ve been trying to settle down ahead of this game."

Harry Kane previously proved he's a doting dad when he took part in CBeebies bedtime stories to share one of his kids' favourite bedtime books.