Halloween inspired baby names - perfect for autumn newborns

If you're expecting the arrival of a baby this autumn but are uninspired by all the traditional baby names you might want to have a peek at some of these Halloween inspired monikers.

It's not all about ghosts and witches, Halloween can be a magical time to give birth and you could remember the time by naming your new arrival after one of the most well-known characters' Halloween names or simply like the idea of a spooky name.

Baby naming experts, Bella Baby (opens in new tab), have come up with some ideas that are far from ghastly - and some that sound quite ordinary with a Halloween link.

They advised, "Make sure you choose a name for your child that you will always adore and that fits your child perfectly. If you are expecting around Halloween, picking a name related to this time of year can make your child happy every time the spooky season starts."

Halloween inspired baby names

Thackery (Hocus Pocus) - Thackery Binx is one of the tritagonists in Hocus Pocus. He was transformed into an immortal black cat in the beginning of the film. During the film, he finds himself growing attached to Dani Dennison. The baby name Thackery is a boy's name meaning "place with thatching".

Fred ( Harry Potter ) - Fred Weasley is one of the protagonists of the Harry Potter series. He was a pure-blood wizard, a son of Molly and Arthur Weasley, brother to Bill, Charlie, Percy, Ron and Ginny Weasley, and twin brother to George Weasley. Fred is a gender-neutral name that stems from the masculine Old German and Old French titles Frederick, Manfred, and Alfred. Fred by itself means “peace,” but its predecessors give it the meanings “elf counsel” and “peaceful ruler,” too.

Newt (Harry Potter) - Newton Artemis Fido "Newt" Scamander is a fictional character and the main protagonist of the Fantastic Beasts film series. It's a boy's name of English origin meaning "a small salamander" and often the nickname for Newton.

Randy (Scream) - Randy. Randy Meeks is a main character in Scream (1996) and Scream 2 (1997). He is the original film geek and audience surrogate character. He is also the self-declared "love slave" to main character, Sidney Prescott. Randy is a gender-neutral baby name of British origin. Meaning “shield” and “wolf,” this baby name carries a sense of power and strength. In Native American cultures, wolves are symbols of courage, loyalty, heroism, and hunting. Wolves seen on totems are also believed to hold the power of protection.

Cotton (Scream) - Cotton Weary was a character in the Scream film series. He was a Woodsboro resident who Sidney Prescott sent to jail. The name Cotton is boy's name . A name heard in Puritan times -- Cotton Mather was a minister involved in the Salem witchcraft trials -- which really deserves modern consideration as it blends nature and softness into a really trendy and wearable masculine name.

Tully (The Addams Family) - Tully Alford served as The Addams Family's lawyer. At the time, he owed money to a loan shark named Abigail Craven. The name Tully is both a boy's name and a girl's name of Irish origin meaning "flood, peaceful, or hill". Tully is a relaxed, rarely used Irish surname possibility. Sources disagree on the meaning, depending on what root is used. The Irish tulach means hill or mound, while tuile means flood.

Pugsley (The Addams Family) - Pugsley Addams is the son of Gomez Addams and Morticia Addams in the various cartoon, television, book, and film incarnations of The Addams Family. Pugsley is Surname or Lastname and origin is English - English (mainly Devon) : habitational name from a place so called in Warkleigh, Devon.

Damien (The Omen) - Damien, the son of Satan, eliminates everyone who tries to reveal his true identity including his close relatives to make sure that he will inherit everything.

Guy (Rosemary’s Baby) - Guy Woodhouse is one of the main antagonists of the horror novel and film Rosemary's Baby. He is the husband of Rosemary Woodhouse. The name Guy is boy's name of French origin meaning "guide, leader".

Freddy (A Nightmare on Elm Street) - Frederick Charles Krueger, referred to as Freddy Krueger and Fred Krueger, is a serial killer and the main antagonist of the A Nightmare on Elm Street film. The name Freddy is means Elf, magical counsel; Peaceful ruler. Freddy is a gender-neutral baby name of German origin.

Tommy (Halloween) - Tommy Doyle is a character in the Halloween franchise. He first appears in the original Halloween (1978), played by Brian Andrews as a child. The adult version of the character is portrayed by Anthony Michael Hall in Halloween Kills (2021).

Richie (Halloween) - Richie Castle is a fictional child, and am minor character featured in the Halloween film series. Played by actor Mickey Yablans, he made a brief appearance in the 1978 film, Halloween by director John Carpenter. A male given name, Richie also means 'hard' or 'power'. A variant of Richard, 'an established leader full of wisdom' is another meaning available for this name.

Jareth (Labyrinth) - Jareth, the Goblin King (played by the late David Bowie) is a character in the 1986 movie Labyrinth. Jareth is the film's main antagonist. Jareth in english is Descendant. It is of American origin. Blend of Jar- or Jer- and Gareth.

Toby (Labyrinth) - Toby Williams is the half-brother of Sarah, and is the infant she is tasked with rescuing from the Goblin King's castle at the centre of the Labyrinth. Toby means God is good. Toby as a boy's name (also used as girl's name Toby), is pronounced TOH-bee. It is of English origin.

Ray (Ghostbusters) - Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stantz was one of the original Ghostbusters and was one of the most devoted to the pursuit of studying the paranormal. Ray is both a boy's name and a girl's name meaning "wise protector". Ray, still and forever, is one of the all-time hippest boys' names.

Egon (Ghostbusters) - Egon Spengler, PhD is a fictional character from the Ghostbusters franchise. The name Egon is boy's name of German origin meaning "strong with a sword".

Winston (Ghostbusters) - Winston Zeddemore was the fourth member to join the Ghostbusters and one of the main protagonists. He saw a job advertisement in the wanted ads, and replied. Winston is a boy's name of British origin. Derived from the Old English name Wynstan, it means "joyful stone" and possibly dates back to the 9th century AD.

Allison (Hocus Pocus) - Allison is one of the tritagonists from the Disney movie, Hocus Pocus. She is the love interest of Max Dennison. Allison is a gender-neutral baby name of Scottish origin. A variation of the name Alison, this baby name means “noble.”

Dani (Hocus Pocus) - Dani Dennison is the deuteragonist of the 1993 Halloween comedy-fantasy film, Hocus Pocus. She is the younger sister of Max Dennison, who loved Halloween and always taunts him. In the film, she develops a strong bond with Thackery Binx, and is the primary target of Winifred Sanderson, whom she called ugly. The name Dani means God is my Judge. Dani is a gender-neutral name of Hebrew origin. It means "God is my judge" and is often used to shorten Daniel or Danielle.

Luna (Harry Potter) - Luna Lovegood is a fictional character in the Harry Potter book series by J. K. Rowling. She first appears in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, where she is described as having straggly, waist-length dirty-blond hair and a dazed, dreamy look on her face. The name Luna means "moon" in Latin and in several languages with Latin roots, including Spanish and Italian.

Ginny (Harry Potter) - Ginevra Molly Weasley is a fictional character in J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter novel series. Ginny is introduced in the first book Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, as the youngest sibling and only girl in the Weasley family. In English Baby Names the meaning of the name Ginny is: A , meaning pure, chaste, virginal.

Fleur (Harry Potter) - Fleur Isabelle Weasley (née Delacour) (born c. 1977) was a French, quarter-Veela witch daughter of Monsieur and Apolline Delacour and elder sister of Gabrielle. The name Fleur is girl's name of French origin meaning "flower".

Sidney (Scream) - Sidney Prescott is the heroine and protagonist of the Scream films. She is the daughter of Neil Prescott and his late wife, Maureen. Sidney is of English, French origin. From Old English word sidan meaning "wide", and eg meaning "island in a river" or "riverside meadow"

Casey (Scream) - Casey Becker is a Woodsboro teenager and the former girlfriend of Stu Macher. After receiving a taunting and threatening phone call, she is ordered to answer horror film trivia questions to save the life of her boyfriend, Steve Orth. Casey is a given name, derived either from the Irish Gaelic cathasaigh, meaning "vigilant" or "watchful", or from a combination of the initials K.C. It is also a nickname; in the case of girls, it can be used as a derivative nickname for the name Cassandra.

Tatum (Scream) - Tatum Riley is a Woodsboro teenager, the best friend of Sidney Prescott, the girlfriend of Stu Macher and the sister of town Deputy Dewey Riley. Tatum is a gender-neutral baby name of British origin. Meaning “Tata's homestead,” this baby name derives from the English name and tiny village Tatham.

Wednesday (The Addams Family) - The name Wednesday is girl's name of English origin meaning "Woden's day". Name made famous by the macabre character Wednesday – middle name: Friday – Addams is taken from the name of the day dedicated to the Anglo-Saxon god Woden, who relates to Mercury.

Katherine (The Omen) - Katherine "Kate" Thorn was the wife of Robert Thorn, and Damien's adoptive mother. Katherine is one of the oldest, most diverse, and all-around best names: it's powerful, feminine, royal, saintly, classic, popular, and adaptable. Long one of the top girls' names starting with K.

Rosemary (Rosemary’s Baby) - Rosemary Woodhouse is the name of a young wife who comes to believe that her offspring is not of this world. The name Rosemary is girl's name of Latin origin meaning "dew of the sea, or rosemary (herb)".

Minnie (Rosemary’s Baby) - In the film Rosemary's Baby, Minnie Castevet knows how to keep herself busy around the apartment. With plenty of stories of travels and adventures, Minnie loves to have Rosemary over for drinks and dessert, often sharing the various herbs she grows. Minnie’s friendliness and generosity seem almost limitless, though her bold interest in other peoples’ private affairs arouses suspicion in neighbours like Rosemary. The name Minnie is theDiminutive of Minerva "of the mind, intellect".

Nancy (A Nightmare on Elm Street/ The Craft) - Nancy Thompson is a fictional character in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. She first appears in A Nightmare on Elm Street as a teenager hunted in her dreams by enigmatic Freddy Krueger. There is also a character called Nancy in The Craft movie. The name Nancy is a traditionally feminine name meaning "favour," or "grace." It has Hebrew and French roots and was introduced to England in the 1200s as a nickname for Anne or Ancy.

Marcie (Friday The 13th) - Marcie Stanler was the girlfriend of Jack Marand. In Latin Baby Names the meaning of the name Marcie is: Mars (Roman god of war). Derived from the Roman clan 'Marcius'.

Pamela (Friday The 13th) - Pamela Voorhees is a fictional character and the overarching antagonist. Pamela is a feminine name of Greek origin. This name was invented in the 16th century by poet Sir Philip Sidney, and translates to “honey” or “all sweetness.”

Sandy (Friday The 13th) - Sandy is a character in the film Friday the 13th. She was introduced when Steve Christy stopped by a diner to eat. Sandy is a gender-neutral name of Greek origin. This name is a diminutive of the names Alexander and Sandra, which translate to “man's defender”.

Annie (Halloween) - Annie Brackett is a fictional character in the Halloween franchise. Annie first appears in Halloween as a high school student babysitting Lindsey Wallace who unwittingly encounters an escaped mental patient - Michael Myers. Annie means grace; favor. Annie is a feminine name with all the fancies of an affectionate nickname. Hebrew in origin, Annie is a mischievous variation of the more regal Anne,

Lydia (Beetlejuice) - Lydia Deetz is the daughter of Charles Deetz and the step-daughter of Delia Deetz. She's mostly referred to as a 'goth' girl. Lydia comes from the Greek word “Λυδία,” or “ludia,” which means “beautiful one” or “noble one.”

Delia (Beetlejuice) - Delia Deetz, is the wife of Charles Deetz and step-mother of Lydia Deetz. Delia is portrayed as a highly emotional, overly dramatic person. A name steeped in Greek myth and wonder, Delia means “from Delos” and refers to the Greek island the gods Artemis and Apollo were born on. Delia is also an epithet for Artemis, the goddess of the moon and the hunt, meaning this celestial title will suit lovers of the moon.

Dana (Ghostbusters) - Dana Barrett was the first customer of the Ghostbusters. In English Baby Names the meaning of the name Dana is: A feminine form of the Hebrew Daniel, meaning God has judged, God is judge, or God will judge. Also used as a derivitive of the surname Dane, meaning From Denmark.

Kathleen (Casper) - Kathleen "Kat" Harvey is the deuteragonist in the 1995 feature flim Casper. She was born in 1982, and is the daughter of Dr James Harvey and the currently deceased Amelia Harvey. Born from the Greek-inspired Catherine, Kathleen is a distinctly Irish feminine variation that retains its meaning as "pure." As the anglicized form of the Gaelic Caitlín, Kathleen interweaves seamlessly with the legendary Countess of Cathleen—bolstering its associations with honor and idealism.

Casper (Casper) - Born a ghost to ghost parents. The name Casper is boy's name of Scandinavian, Persian origin meaning "bringer of treasure". This ancient name, also spelled Caspar, is finally shedding its ghostly image and moving into the 21st century.

