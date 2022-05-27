Irish baby names: 200+ choices for girls and boys – and their meanings

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Irish baby names are a great option. Ireland is not only a beautiful place it has a vibrant culture and exciting history you can pay homage to, or maybe you have Irish heritage, or you conceived your baby in Ireland or simply just love unique Irish names.

Choices such as Emmet, Aine, Nora and Colm offer historic and unique name inspiration from the Emerald Isle. For many years, Irish baby names have been popular, especially anglicised versions of certain names such as Sally (Sorcha), Eva (Aoife) and Charles (Cormac). However, there’s now a definite switch to original Irish baby names, with names like Finn, Ronan and Una topping the most popular baby names. And if you don’t fancy choosing from the unusual baby names or the best unisex baby names maybe an Irish choice is for you.

But where does this love of Irish names come from? Daire Ní Chanáin, a journalist with a classic Irish name from Derry, believes it’s down to the hidden meanings of many of these gorgeous names.

“My name is unisex and it means oak grove, the origins of the name Derry. And that’s what’s so special about Irish names – they all mean something,” she tells us. “There are so many old Irish names that are making a comeback because they’re linked to old warrior princesses and legends that our ancestors used as gospel long before they knew what a gospel was.”

If you’re looking for some inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of 200 Irish baby names for girls and boys – all with pronunciations and their wonderful origins.

Irish baby names for girls

Aileen

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ay-leen

Meaning: An Irish version of Helen, Aileen means bright, shining light. Nicknames for Aileen include Isla, Ayla, Lee and Lena.

Aine

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Awn-ye

Meaning: Aine appears in many Irish folk tales and this pretty name means splendour, radiance or brilliance.

Aibhilin

Origin: Irish, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ave-leen

Meaning: The English equivalent to Evelyn, this Irish baby name means wished for or longed for child.

Ailis

Origin: Irish, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ay-lish

Meaning: This regal name means noble and was actually introduced into Ireland by the Normans as the French name, Aliz.

Aileen

Origin: Irish, French | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ay-leen

Meaning: Considered an Irish variation of Helen, this name means bright, shining light. Nicknames can include Ayla and Lena.

Aisling

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ash-ling

Meaning: This Irish name comes from an ‘aisling’, a poetic genre that developed in late seventeenth-century Ireland, which addresses Ireland as a beautiful woman. The name means dream or vision.

Aoife

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ee-fa

Meaning: While this name might not be easily pronounceable, it has a gorgeous meaning – beautiful and radiant. It was the name of several different legendary Irish heroines, one of which was the fiercest female warrior in the world. Go Aoife!

Bellamy

Origin: Irish, French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bell-ah-mee

Meaning: A unisex name that was originally a surname and has recently grown in popularity as a given name. It means fine friend.

Blathnaid

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Blaw-nid

Meaning: The Irish version of Florence, also has a floral meaning – blossom or blossoming.

Brenda

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Brehn-dah

Meaning: A powerful and strong girls name, that’s also simple, sweet and feminine. Though, it was more popular in the mid-century. Brenda means blade of the sword.

Bronagh

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bro-nah

Meaning: The bell of St Bronagh in County Down used to warn sailors of storms on Carlingford Lough. Even though the name means sad or sorrowful, it’s a pretty name that is still popular in Ireland.

Brigid

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bridg-id

Meaning: This Irish girl’s name means strength or exalted one. The main female god of the Celts, Brigid blessed poets and blacksmiths and made the land fruitful.

Cadhla

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ky-lah

Meaning: This lovely girl’s name means beautiful and graceful.

Caitlin

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kate-lin

Meaning: This pretty Irish baby name, which means pure, has fallen out of popularity in recent years. The Irish form of Catherine it can also be spelt Caitlyn, Catelyn, Kaitlin, or Katelin.

Cara

Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Car-ah

Meaning: This beautiful Irish name has seen a rise in popularity recently thanks to model Cara Delevingne. And if you call your baby girl Cara, you’ll always have a friend in her as it simply means friend.

Carlin

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Car-lin

Meaning: A stylish unisex name, which means little champion.

Cassidy

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cass-i-dee

Meaning: Despite sounding very modern, this unisex name goes way back to 1300 and the Cassidy family who were physicians to the chiefs of County Fermanagh. It means curly-haired.

Cliona

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Klee-ona

Meaning: In Irish folklore, Clíodhna was a beautiful queen of the faeries, who fell in love with a human being and was swept out to sea. It means shapely.

Clodagh

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Clo-dah

Meaning: A name that comes from the River Clodagh in County Waterford.

Caoimhe

Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kwee-vah

Meaning: Caoimhe comes from a word with several lovely meanings – beautiful, precious, beloved, gentle, graceful – and it’s also the name of an Irish saint.

Dara

Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Da-rah

Meaning: In Hebrew, Dara means pearl of wisdom, in Irish it means oak tree.

Darcy

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Dar-cee

Meaning: This pretty name actually means dark and has seen a huge rise in popularity around 2009, the time that Darcey Bussell, the ballerina became a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

Daireann

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Dar-rawn

Meaning: This beautiful Irish baby name, has its roots firmly in legend – Daireann fell in love with the legendary Finn MacCool, who rejected her, so she brew a potion that made him go mad! It means fruitful or fertile. The anglicised version is spelt Darina.

Decla

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dec-lah

Meaning: The female variation of Declan, this Irish girl’s name means man of goodness.

Deirbhile

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Deerv-la

Meaning: The name of an Irish saint, means daughter of the poet.

Deirdre

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Deer-drah

Meaning: According to Irish legend, Deirdre died after Conchobhar, the king of Ulster, forced her to be his bride and killed her lover Naoise, it’s perhaps no surprise this Irish baby name means sorrow or sorrowful.

Delaney

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: De-lay-nee

Meaning: An Irish surname, this unisex name means dark challenger.

Dervla

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Derv-la

Meaning: The more anglicised version of Dearbhail, this pretty name means daughter of Ireland – perfect for any Irish born babes!

Duana

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Doo-ahn-a

Meaning: While this unique girl’s name is a female variation on Duane, it’s certainly not pronounced Duane-a! It means dark and swarthy.

Éabha

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ay-va

Meaning: The Irish spelling or Eve or Ava, this Irish girl’s name means life.

Eavan

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eve-een

Meaning: A slightly easier spelling of the name of several Irish princesses – Aoibheann – this modern-sounding name means pleasant, of radiant beauty.

Eilis

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-lish

Meaning: An Irish variation of Elizabeth and originally popular in medieval times, it means pledged to God.

Eireann

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Er-ran

Meaning: This name means Ireland and is commonly anglicised to Erin.

Eithne

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Enn-yah

Description: A term used in old Celtic poetry, it means nut kernel and was the name of a goddess in Irish mythology.

Emer

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ee-mer

Emer – also spelt Eimear – was the wife of a warrior legend Cuchulainn and was said to be in possession of the six gifts of womanhood – beauty, a gentle voice, sweet words, wisdom, needlework and chastity! It means swift.

Enya

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Enn-yah

Meaning: The Anglicised spelling of the more traditionally Irish name, Eithne, it was made famous in the UK and USA by singer Enya. It means nut kernel.

Erin

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Air-rin

Meaning: A romantic name that means from the island to the west.

Etain

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: E-tain

Meaning: This pretty name means jealousy – which goes back to Irish folklore. According to Irish legends, Etain was a beautiful fairy turned into a fly by a jealous queen, who then fell into a glass of milk and was swallowed by yet another queen! Luckily, she was then reborn as a beautiful maiden.

Fallon

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fal-on

Meaning: Popular in the ’80s for both boys and girls thanks to a character in OTT soap Dynasty, this surname name means leader.

Fenella

Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fen-ella

Meaning: A Scottish variant of the Irish name, Fionnuala it means white-shouldered one.

Fiadh

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fee-a

Meaning: Pronounced as Fia, this ancient Irish name is rising in popularity in Ireland – and beyond. It means wild.

Fianna

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fee-ina

Meaning: The Fianna were the warrior band of Irish folklore legend Finn MacCool. Back in the day, it was not uncommon to have female warriors fighting alongside men. It means fair or white.

Fionnuala

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Finn-oula

Meaning: One of the mythical Children of Lir, Fionnuala was turned into a swan alongside her siblings. The name means fair shouldered. Another spelling is Finola.

Flannery

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Flan-ner-ee

Meaning: A unisex surname name, it means descendant of Flannghal or red-haired.

Gael

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gael

Meaning: Legend says that Gael was the name of the hero from whom the Irish race took its name, so it means a native Irish speaker or someone who is from Ireland.

Grainne

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Grawn-ye

Meaning: From the Irish word gran, which means grain or corn. In ancient Ireland, Grainne was the goddess of the harvest.

Ida

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-da

Meaning: St Ide has always been associated with education and the meaning of Ide is thirst – as in a thirst for knowledge. Ide founded a monastery in Killeedy in County Limerick where a holy well is dedicated to her.

Iona

Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Eye-own-uh

Meaning: St. Colmcille founded his monastery on Iona, the island between Ireland and Scotland in ancient times and so this pretty Celtic name means blessed.

Imogen

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Im-uh-jen

Meaning: Derived from the Gaelic word inghean, this pretty name means daughter or maiden.

Iseult

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: E-salt

Meaning: Iseult was a mythological Irish princess who was on her way to marry King Mark of Cornwall, when she drank a love potion and fell in love with his nephew. It means one who is gazed upon.

Keela

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kie-la or kee-la

Meaning: Irish names often have such romantic meanings, and Keela is no exception. Derived from the Irish word Cathal, it means a beauty only poetry can capture. Swoon!

Kennedy

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ken-eh-dee

Meaning: While this cool unisex name evokes images of ’60s glamour, it sadly doesn’t have the most glamorous meaning – misshapen head!

Kerry

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kare-ee

Meaning: The meaning of Kerry is black-haired so is perfect for any dark-haired baby – both boys and girls.

Kyna

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Key-na

Meaning: A lovely name with an even lovelier meaning – love, affection, esteem.

Laoise

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pronounced: Lee-sha

Meaning: Some parents-to-be may be put off this name by its difficulty to pronounce but it’s fairly easy once you know how – lee-sha! It also has the most beautiful meaning – radiant girl, brightness and light.

Lana

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Pronounced: Lah-na

Meaning: A feminine variation of the name Alan, it first became known thanks to 1940s pin-up Lana Turner. More recently, singer Lana Del Rey has given it a boost of popularity. It means handsome, cheerful.

Lean

Origin: Irish, French, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lee-an

Meaning: A pet form of Eileanoir (and slightly easier to pronounce!), Lean means light-hearted or shining light.

Lennon

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lenn-on

Meaning: A very cool Irish baby name that suits both boys and girls. Chosen by Liam Gallagher and Patsy Kensit for their son, it obviously has connections to Beatles legend, John Lennon. It means lover.

Madigan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mad-i-gan

Meaning: A surname name in Western Ireland, this unisex name means little dog.

Maeve

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mey-v

Meaning: Meadhbh, from which Maeve is descended, was the name of the legendary warrior queen in Ireland. She was described as being so beautiful, it robbed men of their valour so it’s not surprising that Maeve means intoxicating!

Mackenna

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Muh-ken-uh

Meaning: Don’t be put off by the meaning of this name for your daughter – son of the handsome one – as it makes a great modern girl’s name.

Maire

Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Moi-rah

Meaning: A more modern way of spelling Mary, this pretty girl’s name means drop of the sea or bitter. Can also be spelt Maira.

Maiti

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: May-tee

Meaning: A variation of Matilda, this name is one that will bestow your little girl with true girl power as it means strong battle maiden.

Meabh

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: May-ve

Meaning: In the Irish legend, Meabh was the warrior queen of Connacht, a pronvince of Western Ireland. It means she who intoxicates.

Mirin

Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mir-ren

Meaning: Back in the 6th Century, the Irish saint Mirin emigrated to Scotland, where he is now is the patron saint of football. Of Hebrew origin, it means bitterness.

Mona

Origin: Irish, Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Moe-na

Meaning: It’s thought this name comes from the classic Irish name Muadhnat, which means little noble one. It’s also a shorter, Italian form of Madonna.

Muireann

Origin: Irish, Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mweer-in

Meaning: This Irish baby name comes from a mythical mermaid who was transformed into a woman by a saint. It means sea white, sea fair.

Niamh

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Neev

Meaning: Tradition goes that Niamh was a princess who fell in love with Oisin, the son of the legendary Finn McCool. Known as the princess with golden hair, this name means radiance, lustre, and brightness.

Naoise

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Neesha

Meaning: Originally used more for boys – it was the name of a handsome young warrior in Irish folklore – it has become just as popular for girls in recent years. It means hunter or warrior.

Neala

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nee-la

Meaning: The feminine version of Niall, give this name to your baby girl if you want her to rule the world as it means female champion.

Nola

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: No-luh

Meaning: An abbreviation of Fionnoula, which means fair shouldered.

Nollaig

Origin: Irish, French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Null-ig

Meaning: Nollaig is the Irish word for Christmas – the equivalent of the English Noel or Noelle – so is the perfect unisex name for a baby born at Christmas time.

Nora

Origin: Irish, Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nor-rah

Meaning: This name has long been a favourite in Ireland since the Middle Ages, however, it probably comes from the Latin Honora, meaning honour or reputation. It’s also seen as a shortened version of Eleanor, which means light.

Nuala

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Noo-lah

Meaning: The diminutive of Fionnuala, which means fair shouldered, Nuala is chosen much more than the classic name it originates from.

Oonagh

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Oo-nah

Meaning: Sometimes spelt Oona, it means lamb. Oonagh was Queen of the Fairies and one of the wives of Fionn McCool. Last year, actor Amber Heard chose this lovely Irish baby name for her daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard.

Orlaith

Origin: Irish, Gaelic, Celtic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Or-la

Meaning: Also spelt as Orla or Orlagh, it was a popular name in medieval times. It means golden princess.

Radha

Origin: Irish, Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Row-a

Meaning: This unusual Irish baby name comes from radharc, meaning a vision. It’s also a name of Indian origin, meaning success, and prosperity, but is pronounced Raad-hah.

Reagan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ray-gun

Meaning: A unisex surname name, the daughter of King Lear had this very modern-sounding name. It means little king. Can also be spelt Regan.

Rionach

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ree-in-ock

Meaning: Rionach was the wife of Niall of the Nine Hostages, who is thought to have about 3 million descendants worldwide today! It means queenly.

Roisin

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ro-sheen

Meaning: A popular name in Ireland since the 16th Century, this pretty Irish name means little rose.

Rosaleen

Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Rose-ah-leen

Meaning: A pretty nature name, Rosaleen means rose or a flower.

Ruari

Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ror-ee

Meaning: The feminine version of Rory, this unusual Irish girl’s name means red-headed king. Can also be spelt Rori.

Ryanne

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Rye-ann

Meaning: This pretty name is the female form of Ryan and means little king.

Sadhbh

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sa-hive

Meaning: In Irish mythology, Sadhbh was the wife of the famous mythical warrior, Finn McCool. This unique name means goodness.

Saoirse

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Seer-sha

Meaning: Saoirse has been a patriotic and popular name in Ireland since it was used as a statement of freedom in the 1920s. For the rest of us, it’s taken a leap in popularity thanks to the actress Saoirse Ronan who has starred in many films including Little Women and Ladybird.

Shannon

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shan-non

Meaning: This Irish unisex name means old and wise. Chances are if you grew up in the ‘90s, you’ll remember this name from Beverley Hills 90210 star Shannon Doherty.

Shauna

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shaw-na

Meaning: As a feminine version of the popular Irish boys’ name Sean, Shauna means God is gracious.

Sheenagh

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shee-nah

Meaning: This Irish form of Jane, means God is gracious. It can also be written as Sheena.

Sheridan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Sherri-dun

Meaning: A unisex name that has become popular with girls thanks to the actress and singer Sheridan Smith. It means searcher.

Sibeal

Origin: Irish, Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shib-ale

Meaning: An Irish variant of Elizabeth, it means God is my oath.

Sile

Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: She-la

Meaning: The Irish form of Cecilia, Sile was the the patron saint of music and so means pure and musical.

Sinead

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shin-aid

Meaning: The Irish form of Jane, means God is gracious.

Siobhan

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shi-von

Meaning: Siobhan was the name of several early Irish queens. The Irish variant of Joan, it means God is gracious.

Sloane

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: S-loan

Meaning: A surname name that is good for both boys and girls, it means raider.

Sorcha

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Sor-ka

Meaning: Popular way back in the middle ages, this Irish baby name is coming back into fashion. It manes bright, radiant, light. The anglicised version is Sally.

Tuilelaith

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Til-uh-lah

Meaning: The name of early Irish saints, this name has been anglicised to Talullah. It means lady of abundance.

Tara

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ta-rah

Meaning: This short and sweet name means rocky hill and takes its meaning from the famous Hill of Tara in County Meath, Ireland, which was the inauguration place of the High Kings of Ireland.

Teagan

Origin: Irish, Welsh | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tee-gan

Meaning: The Irish variation of the Welsh name Tegwin, which means beautiful or poet, is a great choice for boys and girls. Another way to spell it is Teaghan.

Tierney

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Teer-nee

Meaning: Tierney has moved from surname to given name in the last few years. Its original Irish form, Tiarnach, was the name of several saints and means descendant of a lord.

Tuiren

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tir-en

Meaning: Tuiren, who was famed for her beauty, was the aunt of Irish legend Finn MacCool.

Una

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ooo-na

Meaning: An ancient name popular in Ireland, Una comes from the Irish word uan, which means lamb.

Yseult

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ee-solt

Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this has a great historical story. Yseult was engaged to King Mark of Cornwall who fell in love with his nephew Tristan when they drank a love potion by mistake – oops. It means fair or light-skinned so is perfect for those blonde babies!

Zaira

Origin: Irish, Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zare-ah

Meaning: This exotic-sounding name was created by Irish writer C. R. Maturin, who used the name in his novel Women; or, Pour et Contre, published in 1818. It is also thought to have Arabic origins, where it means radiance.

Irish baby names for boys

Aidan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Aid-an

Meaning: Aidan is an ancient Irish saint’s name, which means little fiery one. It can also be spelt Adohan or Aiden.

Ailbhe

Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ar-dahl

Meaning: An anglicised spelling of Ardghal, this Irish boy’s name means great or high valour.

Ardal

Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ar-dahl

Meaning: An anglicised spelling of Ardghal, this Irish boy’s name means great or high valour.

Alroy

Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Al-roy

Meaning: A sweet name that means red, so would make a perfect choice for a red-haired baby!

Báire

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic |Pronunciation: Bar-rah

Meaning: Barry is thought to be an anglicised version of the Gaelic name Báire, which translates into fair-haired.

Beckett

Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bek-it

Meaning: Rich in literary associations via the Irish playwright Samuel Beckett, this unique boy’s name means beehive, little brook or bee cottage! Can also be shortened to the very cute Beck.

Boyne

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Boin

Meaning: This super cool boy’s name means white cow – but it also references the famous Battle of the Boyne in Ireland, which vanquished the Catholic king.

Branigan

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bran-i-gan

Meaning: An Irish surname from the 16th Century, it means little raven.

Brayden

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bray-dun

Meaning: Originally an Irish surname, this name is great for any fish lover, as it means salmon.

Breccan

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bre-can

Meaning: The name of a saint from the Isle of Aran, Breccan is an Irish name meaning freckled or speckled.

Brendan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bren-dan

Meaning: There are at least seventeen saints who bear the name but St. Brandan the Navigator is probably the best known – he was supposedly the first European to touch American soil. It means prince and can also be spelt Breandan.

Brian

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bri-an

Meaning: While the name has been anglicised to be pronounced as Bri-an, this name goes way back to the 11th century when Brian Boru thwarted Viking efforts to conquer the country. Not surprisingly then, it means courageous, strong and noble.

Braden

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bray-dawn

Meaning: As Irish baby names go this name has become hugely popular in the States in recent years, it actually comes from the Irish word bradan meaning a salmon.

Callahan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Call-a-han

Meaning: A unisex surname name that derives from Ceallacháin, and means either lover of churches or bright-headed.

Callen

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cal-en

Meaning: A unisex name that means rock or powerful in battle. It can also be spelt Callan.

Callum

Origin: Scottish, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kal-um

Meaning: This peaceful name means dove. Derived from Latin Columba, Callum was popular among early Christians because the dove was a symbol of purity and peace.

Caolan

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kee-lin

Meaning: In English, this traditional Irish boy’s name is often spelt as Keelan. It comes from the Irish word caol meaning slender or fine.

Cairbre

Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kahr-bra

Meaning: Your little one will be more likely to ride a trike than a chariot, but this name means charioteer! The English version is often written as Carbry.

Cashel

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ka-shl

Meaning: Cashel comes from the Irish word Caiseal which means a stone fort. It’s also the name of a town in Tipperary.

Cathal

Origin: Irish, English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ka-haul

Meaning: This super cool boy’s name means battle rule – appropriate for those teen days when you’re bound to have many a battle on your hands!

Channing

Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Chann-ing

Meaning: A unisex name, it’s become more popular in recent years thanks to actor Channing Tatum. A surname name it means wolf cub.

Cian

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kee-an

Meaning: While this Irish baby name means ancient, it actually has a very modern feel to it! The version spelt Kian has been gradually rising in popularity in the UK in recent years.

Ciaran

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Keer-in

Meaning: This one is popular with those saints – 26 of them have borne this moniker over the years! It means little dark one.

Cillian

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kill-ee-un

Meaning: The Cille in this name means associated with the church. Thanks to actor Cillian Murphy, this traditional Irish name has become popular across the globe in recent years.

Colm

Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Coll-um

Meaning: Deriving from the Latin word Columba, this short and sweet Irish name means dove.

Conor

Origin: Irish, English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kon-or

Meaning: The name Connor (or Connor) comes from the name of the legendary King of Ulster, Conchobhar MacNessa, who was born on the same day as Christ. It means lover of hounds.

Conan

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Koh-nan

Meaning: While it may be more associated with barbarians or US chat show hosts, this boy’s name has a much cuter meaning – little wolf!

Conroy

Origin: Irish, English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kahn-roy

Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this is often seen used as an Irish surname, Conroy means hound or wolf.

Corey

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kor-ee

Meaning: As Irish names go, this moniker for many an ’80s teen pin-up (yes, we’re looking at you Corey Haim and Corey Feldman!), this name is actually rooted in the Irish word coire, which means in a cauldron or in a hollow.

Cormac

Origin: Irish, English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kor-mac

Meaning: Cormac Mac Airt was one of the great legendary high kings of Ireland so this name brings with it a very regal eel! It means son of defilement. Charles is the anglicised version.

Cullen

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic |Pronunciation: Kull-en

Meaning: Originally an Irish surname, Cullen means holly tree. It was also the surname of the vampire family in the Twilight series of books and movies.

Dairé

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Da-rah

Meaning: Often spelt as Darragh outside of Ireland, this boy’s name means oak tree. It also means fruitful or fertile.

Daithi

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Da-hee

Meaning: Daithi was the last Pagan King of Ireland who was apparently killed by a bolt of lightning! It means swiftness, nimbleness or beloved.

Daley

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dale-ee

Meaning: The Irish Parliament is known as the Dali – and this surname type name means frequenter of gatherings so may mean you have a party animal on your hands when he grows up!

Deaglan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dehk-lun

Meaning: An alternative spelling to the name Declan, which means full of goodness.

Dermot

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Der-mot

Meaning: Thanks to TV presenter Dermot O’Leary this Irish name has become more well known. Derived from Diarmuid, it means free from envy.

Diarmuid

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Dia-murd

Meaning: The legendary Diarmaid was a member of the band of Finn McCool and had a mark on his face that caused women to fall instantly and madly in love with him. Handy! It means envy-free.

Dillon

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dil-lon

Meaning: As Irish baby names go this unisex one has Irish roots and means lion. The Welsh variant is spelt Dylan and means something different – son of the sea.

Donal

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Don-al

Meaning: No, it’s not Donald minus a D! This Irish name comes from the more traditional spelt Dómhnall, which means ruler.

Donovan

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Don-o-van

Meaning: This name comes from the famous Irish warrior Donndubhán, so it makes sense that this Irish name means strong fighter.

Duane

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: D’wayn

Meaning: An Irish surname originally, it means dark or swarthy. It can also be spelt Dwayne, as in the actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock.

Dylan

Origin: Welsh | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: D’wayn

Meaning: Derived from the Welsh words “dy”, which means great, and “llanw”, which means flow. It means son of the sea.

Eanna

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eian-a

Meaning: As Irish baby names go, Eanna is the patron saint of Aran Islands Galway Ireland. Meaning birdlike, it was a very regal name given to kings and heroes only.

Eamon

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ay-mon

Meaning: The Irish version of Edmund, this classic Irish name means wealthy protector.

Emmet

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Em-met

Meaning: Robert Emmet was a leader of the unsuccessful 1798 rebellion against the British. A hero among the Irish, many bestowed this name on their sons in his honour.

Feargal

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ferr-gal

Meaning: A popular name in Ireland for centuries, Fergal (also spelt Fearghal) means brave and courageous.

Fergus

Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ferr-gus

Meaning: Fergus connects Ireland and Scotland – legend has it that Prince Fergus MacEire and his two brothers crossed the sea from Ireland to found the kingdom of Argyll in Scotland. It means man of force.

Fionn

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fin

Meaning: Fionn Mac Cool is a central character in Irish folklore – he was strong, brave, handsome and generous, so it’s not surprising it’s been a popular name in Ireland for many years. It means white or fair-headed. It’s commonly anglicised to Finn.

Felim

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fail-em

Meaning: A popular name in Ireland back in the day, it means ever good in Irish.

Fiach

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fee-ah

Meaning: As Irish baby names go this was once a popular name, this Irish boy’s name is rarely used these days – maybe because of the pronunciation. It means raven.

Finn

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fin

Meaning: The anglicised version of Fionn, it means small, blonde soldier. It’s also the name of the legendary Finn Mac Cool who, according to folklore, built the Giant’s Causeway.

Flannagan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Flan-a-gan

Meaning: Comes from the Irish word flann, which means scarlet or ruddy, which makes it the perfect name for any little red-haired boy!

Garret

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gar-ret

Meaning: A more English-friendly version of Gearoid, it means spear-carrier.

Gilroy

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gil-roy

Meaning: Of Irish and Gaelic origin, the meaning of Gilroy is the son of the red-head.

Grady

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gray-dee

Meaning: The O’Gradys were an ancient clan in Ireland, giving this name real clout when it comes to Irish history. It comes from the Irish word gráda, which means noble or illustrious.

Hogan

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ho-gan

Description: One of the 100 most common surnames in Ireland, Hogan is breaking into first name territory and means youthful.

Kerrigan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation:Kerri-gan

Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this was originally a surname. It comes from the Irish Ciaragáin, which means black, and dark.

Kieran

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Keer-ren

Meaning: Kieran was the name of Ireland’s first-born saint and means little dark one.

Killian

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Keer-ren

Meaning: Killian is a well-known and widely recognised Irish missionary from the 7th century. The name means little church.

Keir

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Keer

Meaning: Thanks to Labour leader Keir Starmer, this name has shot back into the public consciousness recently. With the same origins as Kerry, it means dark one.

Kelly

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kell-ee

Meaning: Originally a boy’s name, it’s since been a chosen name for girls as well. Of Irish origin, it means war.

Liam

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lee-am

Meaning: This name hit the height of popularity in the mid-90s with the rise of Oasis and frontman Liam Gallagher. The Irish version of William, it means resolute protection.

Lonan

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Lo-nan

Meaning: An Irish name of many an early saint, it means blackbird.

Lorcan

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lor-can

Meaning: This unique baby name has a royal stamp of approval – it was the name of several kings throughout Irish history. It means little or fierce.

Lugh

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Loo-gh

Meaning: As Irish baby names go, Lugh is the Irish god of the harvest, however, he’s a busy god as he also rules over truth, the law, and the arts.

Mack

Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mac

Meaning: Mac is often used in Scottish and Irish surnames – it means the son of. Mack The Knife is a popular song recorded by many artists from Bobby Darin in the 1950s to Robbie Williams in more recent years, so name your son this and they’ll already have their theme tune!

Madden

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mad-en

Meaning: An Irish surname that has transitioned to a funky first name, it means little dog.

Malone

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ma-lone

Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this is another surname that’s transitioned over the years to a given name, Malone means the son of Saint John.

Micheál

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mee-hall

Meaning: As Irish baby names go this was chosen by Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson for their first-born son, this name, which is an Irish translation of Michael, means strength and humility.

Murphy

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mur-fee

Meaning: Don’t let Murphy’s Law (anything that can go wrong, will go wrong) put you off this unisex name. It actually means sea warrior and would make the perfect Irish baby name for a boy or girl.

Nevin

Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nev-in

Meaning: An Irish baby name that means holy or little saint, it makes a classier alternative to Kevin. It can also be spelt Nevyn.

Niall

Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nye-al

Meaning: Thanks to singer Niall Horan, this name has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. The name of a legendary fifth-century king, Niall of the Nine Hostages, it has two meanings. It either comes from ‘niadh’, which means champion or from the word ‘neal’, which means cloud.

Nolan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: No-lan Meaning:

Meaning: In the mood for dancing? Then you need to choose this surname name. Yes, The Nolans are probably the most famous singing family with this moniker, but as a given name it works for both sexes and means champion.

Oisin

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Oh-sheen

Meaning: While it might not be an obvious name when it comes to pronunciation, this Irish name has the cutest meaning – little deer or fawn. The original Oisin was the mythological son of Finn McCool.

Oran

Origin: Irish, Scottish, Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Aw-ran

Meaning: A multi-cultured name, it has various meanings across the globe. In Ireland, it means little green one, while in Scotland, it means song. The Hebrew meaning is a little more musical and means light singing.

Oscar

Origin: Irish, English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Os-skuh

Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this is an Irish form of this popular boy’s name translates as deer loving. In Irish legend, Oscar was one of the mightiest warriors of his generation, which is an apt as in English the name means champion warrior!

Padraic

Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Paw-rick.

Meaning: The Irish version of Patrick, which means noble or of noble lineage.

Patrick

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pat-rick

Meaning: The patron Saint of Ireland, Patrick is actually the anglicised version of Padraig, which means nobly born.

Peadar

Origin: Irish, Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Paed-aar

Meaning: As Irish baby names, this Irish version of Peter, means rock. And that’s exactly what this name is – solid as a rock!

Phelan

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fay-lan

Meaning: In Irish, this modern-sounding name is spelt Faolan. It means wolf.

Piaras

Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Peer-as

Meaning: Derives from the Latin meaning for rock, this unusual name is actually the Irish version of Piers.

Quinn

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kwin

Meaning: A modern take on a popular Irish surname O’Cuinn and forename Conn, this unisex name means wisdom or chief.

Rafferty

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Raff-ur-tee

Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this was chosen by Jude Law and Sadie Frost for their son, this Irish name means abundance and prosperity. Originates from the Irish surname Robhartaigh – which is a whole lot harder to pronounce!

Riley

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern Pronunciation: Ry-lee

Meaning: Growing in popularity for both boys and girls, this cute name means courageous and is a variant of the Irish name Reilly.

Roark

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern Pronunciation:

Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this was originally a surname that’s thought to be one of the oldest in the world, it was also the surname of one of Ireland’s most noble families, which is why it probably means illustrious and mighty.

Ronan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ro-nan

Meaning: An old name that has come back into popularity in recent years, perhaps thanks to the likes of Ronan Keating. It means little seal.

Rowan

Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Row-un

Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this lovely nature name – which means rowan tree or little redhead – is popular for both boys and girls.

Rory

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ror-ee

Meaning: The anglicised version of Ruairi, this short and sweet name means red or rust coloured. The name of the last high king of Ireland, who reigned from 1166-to 1170, works well for both sexes.

Rian

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ree-an

Meaning: As Irish baby names go this one is impressive as it contains the Irish word for the king – ri – this name means little king or kingly.

Ruairi

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ro-ree

Meaning: From the Irish rua and ri, which means red king, great king. Often anglicised as Rory.

Seamus

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shay-mus

Meaning: This Irish variation of James, means supplanter. It’s also a Harry Potter name – Seamus Finnigan is a half-blood wizard friend of Harry’s.

Sean

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shawn

Meaning: The Irish form of John, this classic Irish name means God’s gracious gift. It’s also become more popular for girls in recent years.

Senan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Sen-an

Meaning: An alternative for Sean, St. Senan founded many monasteries, whose ruins can still be seen. The name means little wise person, old or ancient.

Shane

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sheyn

Meaning: Shane first became popular outside Ireland with the Western movie of the same name in 1953. The name is very popular in Northern Ireland due to Shane O’Neill, whose forces had victories over the armies of Queen Elizabeth 1st in the sixteenth century. A version of John, it means God is gracious.

Shawn

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shawn

Meaning: Sadly, even pop star Shawn Mendes has not been able to buck the downwards trend of this variation of John, which means God is gracious.

Shea

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shay

Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this short and sweet Irish unisex name means stately, admirable or dauntless one.

Sullivan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Sull-i-van

Meaning: A common surname in Ireland, Sullivan’s heritage dates back to the third century. Now becoming popular for a first name, it means dark eyes or black-eyed one. Actor Patrick Dempsey chose this Irish name for one of his twin boys.

Tadhg

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tige

Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this may look hard to pronounce but it’s really easy – it’s just tiger minus the r! It means poet and was the name of an 11th century King of Connacht.

Torin

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tor-en

Meaning: There’s been a slow and steady incline in popularity for this unique Irish name. It means chief or leader.

Tully

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tul-lee

Meaning: This unusual surname name has potentially two meanings – from tulach, which means hill or mound and tuile, which means flood.

Tyrone

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ty-rohn

Meaning: The actor Tyrone Power first made this name popular in the ‘30s and ‘40s, but it’s lost its star appeal in recent years. Of Irish origin, it means land of Owen.

Ultan

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ul-tawn

Meaning: A name that isn’t that popular (yet) outside of Ireland, it means man from Ulster, referring to Ulster, one of the four traditional Irish provinces.

Whelan

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation:

Meaning: As Irish baby names go this is a historic choice. The surname Whelan is an anglicisation of the Irish surname Ó Faoláin, which dates back to the 10th or 11th century. The word faolán is derived from the Old Irish word faelán meaning a young small wolf.

