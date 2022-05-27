Irish baby names: 200+ choices for girls and boys – and their meanings

Irish baby names are a great option. Ireland is not only a beautiful place it has a vibrant culture and exciting history you can pay homage to, or maybe you have Irish heritage, or you conceived your baby in Ireland or simply just love unique Irish names.
Choices such as Emmet, Aine, Nora and Colm offer historic and unique name inspiration from the Emerald Isle. For many years, Irish baby names have been popular, especially anglicised versions of certain names such as Sally (Sorcha), Eva (Aoife) and Charles (Cormac). However, there’s now a definite switch to original Irish baby names, with names like Finn, Ronan and Una topping the most popular baby names. And if you don’t fancy choosing from the unusual baby names or the best unisex baby names maybe an Irish choice is for you.
But where does this love of Irish names come from? Daire Ní Chanáin, a journalist with a classic Irish name from Derry, believes it’s down to the hidden meanings of many of these gorgeous names.
“My name is unisex and it means oak grove, the origins of the name Derry. And that’s what’s so special about Irish names – they all mean something,” she tells us. “There are so many old Irish names that are making a comeback because they’re linked to old warrior princesses and legends that our ancestors used as gospel long before they knew what a gospel was.”
If you’re looking for some inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of 200 Irish baby names for girls and boys – all with pronunciations and their wonderful origins.
Irish baby names for girls
Aileen
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ay-leen
Meaning: An Irish version of Helen, Aileen means bright, shining light. Nicknames for Aileen include Isla, Ayla, Lee and Lena.
Aine
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Awn-ye
Meaning: Aine appears in many Irish folk tales and this pretty name means splendour, radiance or brilliance.
Aibhilin
Origin: Irish, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ave-leen
Meaning: The English equivalent to Evelyn, this Irish baby name means wished for or longed for child.
Ailis
Origin: Irish, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ay-lish
Meaning: This regal name means noble and was actually introduced into Ireland by the Normans as the French name, Aliz.
Aileen
Origin: Irish, French | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ay-leen
Meaning: Considered an Irish variation of Helen, this name means bright, shining light. Nicknames can include Ayla and Lena.
Aisling
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ash-ling
Meaning: This Irish name comes from an ‘aisling’, a poetic genre that developed in late seventeenth-century Ireland, which addresses Ireland as a beautiful woman. The name means dream or vision.
Aoife
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ee-fa
Meaning: While this name might not be easily pronounceable, it has a gorgeous meaning – beautiful and radiant. It was the name of several different legendary Irish heroines, one of which was the fiercest female warrior in the world. Go Aoife!
Bellamy
Origin: Irish, French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bell-ah-mee
Meaning: A unisex name that was originally a surname and has recently grown in popularity as a given name. It means fine friend.
Blathnaid
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Blaw-nid
Meaning: The Irish version of Florence, also has a floral meaning – blossom or blossoming.
Brenda
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Brehn-dah
Meaning: A powerful and strong girls name, that’s also simple, sweet and feminine. Though, it was more popular in the mid-century. Brenda means blade of the sword.
Bronagh
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bro-nah
Meaning: The bell of St Bronagh in County Down used to warn sailors of storms on Carlingford Lough. Even though the name means sad or sorrowful, it’s a pretty name that is still popular in Ireland.
Brigid
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bridg-id
Meaning: This Irish girl’s name means strength or exalted one. The main female god of the Celts, Brigid blessed poets and blacksmiths and made the land fruitful.
Cadhla
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ky-lah
Meaning: This lovely girl’s name means beautiful and graceful.
Caitlin
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kate-lin
Meaning: This pretty Irish baby name, which means pure, has fallen out of popularity in recent years. The Irish form of Catherine it can also be spelt Caitlyn, Catelyn, Kaitlin, or Katelin.
Cara
Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Car-ah
Meaning: This beautiful Irish name has seen a rise in popularity recently thanks to model Cara Delevingne. And if you call your baby girl Cara, you’ll always have a friend in her as it simply means friend.
Carlin
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Car-lin
Meaning: A stylish unisex name, which means little champion.
Cassidy
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cass-i-dee
Meaning: Despite sounding very modern, this unisex name goes way back to 1300 and the Cassidy family who were physicians to the chiefs of County Fermanagh. It means curly-haired.
Cliona
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Klee-ona
Meaning: In Irish folklore, Clíodhna was a beautiful queen of the faeries, who fell in love with a human being and was swept out to sea. It means shapely.
Clodagh
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Clo-dah
Meaning: A name that comes from the River Clodagh in County Waterford.
Caoimhe
Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kwee-vah
Meaning: Caoimhe comes from a word with several lovely meanings – beautiful, precious, beloved, gentle, graceful – and it’s also the name of an Irish saint.
Dara
Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Da-rah
Meaning: In Hebrew, Dara means pearl of wisdom, in Irish it means oak tree.
Darcy
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Dar-cee
Meaning: This pretty name actually means dark and has seen a huge rise in popularity around 2009, the time that Darcey Bussell, the ballerina became a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.
Daireann
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Dar-rawn
Meaning: This beautiful Irish baby name, has its roots firmly in legend – Daireann fell in love with the legendary Finn MacCool, who rejected her, so she brew a potion that made him go mad! It means fruitful or fertile. The anglicised version is spelt Darina.
Decla
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dec-lah
Meaning: The female variation of Declan, this Irish girl’s name means man of goodness.
Deirbhile
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Deerv-la
Meaning: The name of an Irish saint, means daughter of the poet.
Deirdre
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Deer-drah
Meaning: According to Irish legend, Deirdre died after Conchobhar, the king of Ulster, forced her to be his bride and killed her lover Naoise, it’s perhaps no surprise this Irish baby name means sorrow or sorrowful.
Delaney
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: De-lay-nee
Meaning: An Irish surname, this unisex name means dark challenger.
Dervla
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Derv-la
Meaning: The more anglicised version of Dearbhail, this pretty name means daughter of Ireland – perfect for any Irish born babes!
Duana
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Doo-ahn-a
Meaning: While this unique girl’s name is a female variation on Duane, it’s certainly not pronounced Duane-a! It means dark and swarthy.
Éabha
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ay-va
Meaning: The Irish spelling or Eve or Ava, this Irish girl’s name means life.
Eavan
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eve-een
Meaning: A slightly easier spelling of the name of several Irish princesses – Aoibheann – this modern-sounding name means pleasant, of radiant beauty.
Eilis
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-lish
Meaning: An Irish variation of Elizabeth and originally popular in medieval times, it means pledged to God.
Eireann
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Er-ran
Meaning: This name means Ireland and is commonly anglicised to Erin.
Eithne
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Enn-yah
Description: A term used in old Celtic poetry, it means nut kernel and was the name of a goddess in Irish mythology.
Emer
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ee-mer
Emer – also spelt Eimear – was the wife of a warrior legend Cuchulainn and was said to be in possession of the six gifts of womanhood – beauty, a gentle voice, sweet words, wisdom, needlework and chastity! It means swift.
Enya
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Enn-yah
Meaning: The Anglicised spelling of the more traditionally Irish name, Eithne, it was made famous in the UK and USA by singer Enya. It means nut kernel.
Erin
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Air-rin
Meaning: A romantic name that means from the island to the west.
Etain
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: E-tain
Meaning: This pretty name means jealousy – which goes back to Irish folklore. According to Irish legends, Etain was a beautiful fairy turned into a fly by a jealous queen, who then fell into a glass of milk and was swallowed by yet another queen! Luckily, she was then reborn as a beautiful maiden.
Fallon
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fal-on
Meaning: Popular in the ’80s for both boys and girls thanks to a character in OTT soap Dynasty, this surname name means leader.
Fenella
Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fen-ella
Meaning: A Scottish variant of the Irish name, Fionnuala it means white-shouldered one.
Fiadh
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fee-a
Meaning: Pronounced as Fia, this ancient Irish name is rising in popularity in Ireland – and beyond. It means wild.
Fianna
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fee-ina
Meaning: The Fianna were the warrior band of Irish folklore legend Finn MacCool. Back in the day, it was not uncommon to have female warriors fighting alongside men. It means fair or white.
Fionnuala
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Finn-oula
Meaning: One of the mythical Children of Lir, Fionnuala was turned into a swan alongside her siblings. The name means fair shouldered. Another spelling is Finola.
Flannery
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Flan-ner-ee
Meaning: A unisex surname name, it means descendant of Flannghal or red-haired.
Gael
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gael
Meaning: Legend says that Gael was the name of the hero from whom the Irish race took its name, so it means a native Irish speaker or someone who is from Ireland.
Grainne
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Grawn-ye
Meaning: From the Irish word gran, which means grain or corn. In ancient Ireland, Grainne was the goddess of the harvest.
Ida
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-da
Meaning: St Ide has always been associated with education and the meaning of Ide is thirst – as in a thirst for knowledge. Ide founded a monastery in Killeedy in County Limerick where a holy well is dedicated to her.
Iona
Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Eye-own-uh
Meaning: St. Colmcille founded his monastery on Iona, the island between Ireland and Scotland in ancient times and so this pretty Celtic name means blessed.
Imogen
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Im-uh-jen
Meaning: Derived from the Gaelic word inghean, this pretty name means daughter or maiden.
Iseult
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: E-salt
Meaning: Iseult was a mythological Irish princess who was on her way to marry King Mark of Cornwall, when she drank a love potion and fell in love with his nephew. It means one who is gazed upon.
Keela
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kie-la or kee-la
Meaning: Irish names often have such romantic meanings, and Keela is no exception. Derived from the Irish word Cathal, it means a beauty only poetry can capture. Swoon!
Kennedy
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ken-eh-dee
Meaning: While this cool unisex name evokes images of ’60s glamour, it sadly doesn’t have the most glamorous meaning – misshapen head!
Kerry
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kare-ee
Meaning: The meaning of Kerry is black-haired so is perfect for any dark-haired baby – both boys and girls.
Kyna
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Key-na
Meaning: A lovely name with an even lovelier meaning – love, affection, esteem.
Laoise
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pronounced: Lee-sha
Meaning: Some parents-to-be may be put off this name by its difficulty to pronounce but it’s fairly easy once you know how – lee-sha! It also has the most beautiful meaning – radiant girl, brightness and light.
Lana
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Pronounced: Lah-na
Meaning: A feminine variation of the name Alan, it first became known thanks to 1940s pin-up Lana Turner. More recently, singer Lana Del Rey has given it a boost of popularity. It means handsome, cheerful.
Lean
Origin: Irish, French, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lee-an
Meaning: A pet form of Eileanoir (and slightly easier to pronounce!), Lean means light-hearted or shining light.
Lennon
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lenn-on
Meaning: A very cool Irish baby name that suits both boys and girls. Chosen by Liam Gallagher and Patsy Kensit for their son, it obviously has connections to Beatles legend, John Lennon. It means lover.
Madigan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mad-i-gan
Meaning: A surname name in Western Ireland, this unisex name means little dog.
Maeve
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mey-v
Meaning: Meadhbh, from which Maeve is descended, was the name of the legendary warrior queen in Ireland. She was described as being so beautiful, it robbed men of their valour so it’s not surprising that Maeve means intoxicating!
Mackenna
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Muh-ken-uh
Meaning: Don’t be put off by the meaning of this name for your daughter – son of the handsome one – as it makes a great modern girl’s name.
Maire
Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Moi-rah
Meaning: A more modern way of spelling Mary, this pretty girl’s name means drop of the sea or bitter. Can also be spelt Maira.
Maiti
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: May-tee
Meaning: A variation of Matilda, this name is one that will bestow your little girl with true girl power as it means strong battle maiden.
Meabh
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: May-ve
Meaning: In the Irish legend, Meabh was the warrior queen of Connacht, a pronvince of Western Ireland. It means she who intoxicates.
Mirin
Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mir-ren
Meaning: Back in the 6th Century, the Irish saint Mirin emigrated to Scotland, where he is now is the patron saint of football. Of Hebrew origin, it means bitterness.
Mona
Origin: Irish, Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Moe-na
Meaning: It’s thought this name comes from the classic Irish name Muadhnat, which means little noble one. It’s also a shorter, Italian form of Madonna.
Muireann
Origin: Irish, Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mweer-in
Meaning: This Irish baby name comes from a mythical mermaid who was transformed into a woman by a saint. It means sea white, sea fair.
Niamh
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Neev
Meaning: Tradition goes that Niamh was a princess who fell in love with Oisin, the son of the legendary Finn McCool. Known as the princess with golden hair, this name means radiance, lustre, and brightness.
Naoise
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Neesha
Meaning: Originally used more for boys – it was the name of a handsome young warrior in Irish folklore – it has become just as popular for girls in recent years. It means hunter or warrior.
Neala
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nee-la
Meaning: The feminine version of Niall, give this name to your baby girl if you want her to rule the world as it means female champion.
Nola
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: No-luh
Meaning: An abbreviation of Fionnoula, which means fair shouldered.
Nollaig
Origin: Irish, French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Null-ig
Meaning: Nollaig is the Irish word for Christmas – the equivalent of the English Noel or Noelle – so is the perfect unisex name for a baby born at Christmas time.
Nora
Origin: Irish, Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nor-rah
Meaning: This name has long been a favourite in Ireland since the Middle Ages, however, it probably comes from the Latin Honora, meaning honour or reputation. It’s also seen as a shortened version of Eleanor, which means light.
Nuala
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Noo-lah
Meaning: The diminutive of Fionnuala, which means fair shouldered, Nuala is chosen much more than the classic name it originates from.
Oonagh
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Oo-nah
Meaning: Sometimes spelt Oona, it means lamb. Oonagh was Queen of the Fairies and one of the wives of Fionn McCool. Last year, actor Amber Heard chose this lovely Irish baby name for her daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard.
Orlaith
Origin: Irish, Gaelic, Celtic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Or-la
Meaning: Also spelt as Orla or Orlagh, it was a popular name in medieval times. It means golden princess.
Radha
Origin: Irish, Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Row-a
Meaning: This unusual Irish baby name comes from radharc, meaning a vision. It’s also a name of Indian origin, meaning success, and prosperity, but is pronounced Raad-hah.
Reagan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ray-gun
Meaning: A unisex surname name, the daughter of King Lear had this very modern-sounding name. It means little king. Can also be spelt Regan.
Rionach
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ree-in-ock
Meaning: Rionach was the wife of Niall of the Nine Hostages, who is thought to have about 3 million descendants worldwide today! It means queenly.
Roisin
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ro-sheen
Meaning: A popular name in Ireland since the 16th Century, this pretty Irish name means little rose.
Rosaleen
Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Rose-ah-leen
Meaning: A pretty nature name, Rosaleen means rose or a flower.
Ruari
Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ror-ee
Meaning: The feminine version of Rory, this unusual Irish girl’s name means red-headed king. Can also be spelt Rori.
Ryanne
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Rye-ann
Meaning: This pretty name is the female form of Ryan and means little king.
Sadhbh
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sa-hive
Meaning: In Irish mythology, Sadhbh was the wife of the famous mythical warrior, Finn McCool. This unique name means goodness.
Saoirse
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Seer-sha
Meaning: Saoirse has been a patriotic and popular name in Ireland since it was used as a statement of freedom in the 1920s. For the rest of us, it’s taken a leap in popularity thanks to the actress Saoirse Ronan who has starred in many films including Little Women and Ladybird.
Shannon
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shan-non
Meaning: This Irish unisex name means old and wise. Chances are if you grew up in the ‘90s, you’ll remember this name from Beverley Hills 90210 star Shannon Doherty.
Shauna
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shaw-na
Meaning: As a feminine version of the popular Irish boys’ name Sean, Shauna means God is gracious.
Sheenagh
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shee-nah
Meaning: This Irish form of Jane, means God is gracious. It can also be written as Sheena.
Sheridan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Sherri-dun
Meaning: A unisex name that has become popular with girls thanks to the actress and singer Sheridan Smith. It means searcher.
Sibeal
Origin: Irish, Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shib-ale
Meaning: An Irish variant of Elizabeth, it means God is my oath.
Sile
Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: She-la
Meaning: The Irish form of Cecilia, Sile was the the patron saint of music and so means pure and musical.
Sinead
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shin-aid
Meaning: The Irish form of Jane, means God is gracious.
Siobhan
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shi-von
Meaning: Siobhan was the name of several early Irish queens. The Irish variant of Joan, it means God is gracious.
Sloane
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: S-loan
Meaning: A surname name that is good for both boys and girls, it means raider.
Sorcha
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Sor-ka
Meaning: Popular way back in the middle ages, this Irish baby name is coming back into fashion. It manes bright, radiant, light. The anglicised version is Sally.
Tuilelaith
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Til-uh-lah
Meaning: The name of early Irish saints, this name has been anglicised to Talullah. It means lady of abundance.
Tara
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ta-rah
Meaning: This short and sweet name means rocky hill and takes its meaning from the famous Hill of Tara in County Meath, Ireland, which was the inauguration place of the High Kings of Ireland.
Teagan
Origin: Irish, Welsh | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tee-gan
Meaning: The Irish variation of the Welsh name Tegwin, which means beautiful or poet, is a great choice for boys and girls. Another way to spell it is Teaghan.
Tierney
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Teer-nee
Meaning: Tierney has moved from surname to given name in the last few years. Its original Irish form, Tiarnach, was the name of several saints and means descendant of a lord.
Tuiren
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tir-en
Meaning: Tuiren, who was famed for her beauty, was the aunt of Irish legend Finn MacCool.
Una
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ooo-na
Meaning: An ancient name popular in Ireland, Una comes from the Irish word uan, which means lamb.
Yseult
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ee-solt
Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this has a great historical story. Yseult was engaged to King Mark of Cornwall who fell in love with his nephew Tristan when they drank a love potion by mistake – oops. It means fair or light-skinned so is perfect for those blonde babies!
Zaira
Origin: Irish, Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zare-ah
Meaning: This exotic-sounding name was created by Irish writer C. R. Maturin, who used the name in his novel Women; or, Pour et Contre, published in 1818. It is also thought to have Arabic origins, where it means radiance.
Irish baby names for boys
Aidan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Aid-an
Meaning: Aidan is an ancient Irish saint’s name, which means little fiery one. It can also be spelt Adohan or Aiden.
Ailbhe
Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ar-dahl
Meaning: An anglicised spelling of Ardghal, this Irish boy’s name means great or high valour.
Ardal
Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ar-dahl
Meaning: An anglicised spelling of Ardghal, this Irish boy’s name means great or high valour.
Alroy
Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Al-roy
Meaning: A sweet name that means red, so would make a perfect choice for a red-haired baby!
Báire
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic |Pronunciation: Bar-rah
Meaning: Barry is thought to be an anglicised version of the Gaelic name Báire, which translates into fair-haired.
Beckett
Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bek-it
Meaning: Rich in literary associations via the Irish playwright Samuel Beckett, this unique boy’s name means beehive, little brook or bee cottage! Can also be shortened to the very cute Beck.
Boyne
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Boin
Meaning: This super cool boy’s name means white cow – but it also references the famous Battle of the Boyne in Ireland, which vanquished the Catholic king.
Branigan
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bran-i-gan
Meaning: An Irish surname from the 16th Century, it means little raven.
Brayden
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bray-dun
Meaning: Originally an Irish surname, this name is great for any fish lover, as it means salmon.
Breccan
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bre-can
Meaning: The name of a saint from the Isle of Aran, Breccan is an Irish name meaning freckled or speckled.
Brendan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bren-dan
Meaning: There are at least seventeen saints who bear the name but St. Brandan the Navigator is probably the best known – he was supposedly the first European to touch American soil. It means prince and can also be spelt Breandan.
Brian
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bri-an
Meaning: While the name has been anglicised to be pronounced as Bri-an, this name goes way back to the 11th century when Brian Boru thwarted Viking efforts to conquer the country. Not surprisingly then, it means courageous, strong and noble.
Braden
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bray-dawn
Meaning: As Irish baby names go this name has become hugely popular in the States in recent years, it actually comes from the Irish word bradan meaning a salmon.
Callahan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Call-a-han
Meaning: A unisex surname name that derives from Ceallacháin, and means either lover of churches or bright-headed.
Callen
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cal-en
Meaning: A unisex name that means rock or powerful in battle. It can also be spelt Callan.
Callum
Origin: Scottish, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kal-um
Meaning: This peaceful name means dove. Derived from Latin Columba, Callum was popular among early Christians because the dove was a symbol of purity and peace.
Caolan
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kee-lin
Meaning: In English, this traditional Irish boy’s name is often spelt as Keelan. It comes from the Irish word caol meaning slender or fine.
Cairbre
Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kahr-bra
Meaning: Your little one will be more likely to ride a trike than a chariot, but this name means charioteer! The English version is often written as Carbry.
Cashel
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ka-shl
Meaning: Cashel comes from the Irish word Caiseal which means a stone fort. It’s also the name of a town in Tipperary.
Cathal
Origin: Irish, English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ka-haul
Meaning: This super cool boy’s name means battle rule – appropriate for those teen days when you’re bound to have many a battle on your hands!
Channing
Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Chann-ing
Meaning: A unisex name, it’s become more popular in recent years thanks to actor Channing Tatum. A surname name it means wolf cub.
Cian
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kee-an
Meaning: While this Irish baby name means ancient, it actually has a very modern feel to it! The version spelt Kian has been gradually rising in popularity in the UK in recent years.
Ciaran
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Keer-in
Meaning: This one is popular with those saints – 26 of them have borne this moniker over the years! It means little dark one.
Cillian
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kill-ee-un
Meaning: The Cille in this name means associated with the church. Thanks to actor Cillian Murphy, this traditional Irish name has become popular across the globe in recent years.
Colm
Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Coll-um
Meaning: Deriving from the Latin word Columba, this short and sweet Irish name means dove.
Conor
Origin: Irish, English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kon-or
Meaning: The name Connor (or Connor) comes from the name of the legendary King of Ulster, Conchobhar MacNessa, who was born on the same day as Christ. It means lover of hounds.
Conan
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Koh-nan
Meaning: While it may be more associated with barbarians or US chat show hosts, this boy’s name has a much cuter meaning – little wolf!
Conroy
Origin: Irish, English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kahn-roy
Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this is often seen used as an Irish surname, Conroy means hound or wolf.
Corey
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kor-ee
Meaning: As Irish names go, this moniker for many an ’80s teen pin-up (yes, we’re looking at you Corey Haim and Corey Feldman!), this name is actually rooted in the Irish word coire, which means in a cauldron or in a hollow.
Cormac
Origin: Irish, English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kor-mac
Meaning: Cormac Mac Airt was one of the great legendary high kings of Ireland so this name brings with it a very regal eel! It means son of defilement. Charles is the anglicised version.
Cullen
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic |Pronunciation: Kull-en
Meaning: Originally an Irish surname, Cullen means holly tree. It was also the surname of the vampire family in the Twilight series of books and movies.
Dairé
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Da-rah
Meaning: Often spelt as Darragh outside of Ireland, this boy’s name means oak tree. It also means fruitful or fertile.
Daithi
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Da-hee
Meaning: Daithi was the last Pagan King of Ireland who was apparently killed by a bolt of lightning! It means swiftness, nimbleness or beloved.
Daley
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dale-ee
Meaning: The Irish Parliament is known as the Dali – and this surname type name means frequenter of gatherings so may mean you have a party animal on your hands when he grows up!
Deaglan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dehk-lun
Meaning: An alternative spelling to the name Declan, which means full of goodness.
Dermot
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Der-mot
Meaning: Thanks to TV presenter Dermot O’Leary this Irish name has become more well known. Derived from Diarmuid, it means free from envy.
Diarmuid
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Dia-murd
Meaning: The legendary Diarmaid was a member of the band of Finn McCool and had a mark on his face that caused women to fall instantly and madly in love with him. Handy! It means envy-free.
Dillon
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dil-lon
Meaning: As Irish baby names go this unisex one has Irish roots and means lion. The Welsh variant is spelt Dylan and means something different – son of the sea.
Donal
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Don-al
Meaning: No, it’s not Donald minus a D! This Irish name comes from the more traditional spelt Dómhnall, which means ruler.
Donovan
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Don-o-van
Meaning: This name comes from the famous Irish warrior Donndubhán, so it makes sense that this Irish name means strong fighter.
Duane
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: D’wayn
Meaning: An Irish surname originally, it means dark or swarthy. It can also be spelt Dwayne, as in the actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock.
Dylan
Origin: Welsh | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: D’wayn
Meaning: Derived from the Welsh words “dy”, which means great, and “llanw”, which means flow. It means son of the sea.
Eanna
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eian-a
Meaning: As Irish baby names go, Eanna is the patron saint of Aran Islands Galway Ireland. Meaning birdlike, it was a very regal name given to kings and heroes only.
Eamon
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ay-mon
Meaning: The Irish version of Edmund, this classic Irish name means wealthy protector.
Emmet
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Em-met
Meaning: Robert Emmet was a leader of the unsuccessful 1798 rebellion against the British. A hero among the Irish, many bestowed this name on their sons in his honour.
Feargal
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ferr-gal
Meaning: A popular name in Ireland for centuries, Fergal (also spelt Fearghal) means brave and courageous.
Fergus
Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ferr-gus
Meaning: Fergus connects Ireland and Scotland – legend has it that Prince Fergus MacEire and his two brothers crossed the sea from Ireland to found the kingdom of Argyll in Scotland. It means man of force.
Fionn
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fin
Meaning: Fionn Mac Cool is a central character in Irish folklore – he was strong, brave, handsome and generous, so it’s not surprising it’s been a popular name in Ireland for many years. It means white or fair-headed. It’s commonly anglicised to Finn.
Felim
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fail-em
Meaning: A popular name in Ireland back in the day, it means ever good in Irish.
Fiach
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fee-ah
Meaning: As Irish baby names go this was once a popular name, this Irish boy’s name is rarely used these days – maybe because of the pronunciation. It means raven.
Finn
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fin
Meaning: The anglicised version of Fionn, it means small, blonde soldier. It’s also the name of the legendary Finn Mac Cool who, according to folklore, built the Giant’s Causeway.
Flannagan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Flan-a-gan
Meaning: Comes from the Irish word flann, which means scarlet or ruddy, which makes it the perfect name for any little red-haired boy!
Garret
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gar-ret
Meaning: A more English-friendly version of Gearoid, it means spear-carrier.
Gilroy
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gil-roy
Meaning: Of Irish and Gaelic origin, the meaning of Gilroy is the son of the red-head.
Grady
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gray-dee
Meaning: The O’Gradys were an ancient clan in Ireland, giving this name real clout when it comes to Irish history. It comes from the Irish word gráda, which means noble or illustrious.
Hogan
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ho-gan
Description: One of the 100 most common surnames in Ireland, Hogan is breaking into first name territory and means youthful.
Kerrigan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation:Kerri-gan
Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this was originally a surname. It comes from the Irish Ciaragáin, which means black, and dark.
Kieran
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Keer-ren
Meaning: Kieran was the name of Ireland’s first-born saint and means little dark one.
Killian
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Keer-ren
Meaning: Killian is a well-known and widely recognised Irish missionary from the 7th century. The name means little church.
Keir
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Keer
Meaning: Thanks to Labour leader Keir Starmer, this name has shot back into the public consciousness recently. With the same origins as Kerry, it means dark one.
Kelly
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kell-ee
Meaning: Originally a boy’s name, it’s since been a chosen name for girls as well. Of Irish origin, it means war.
Liam
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lee-am
Meaning: This name hit the height of popularity in the mid-90s with the rise of Oasis and frontman Liam Gallagher. The Irish version of William, it means resolute protection.
Lonan
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Lo-nan
Meaning: An Irish name of many an early saint, it means blackbird.
Lorcan
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lor-can
Meaning: This unique baby name has a royal stamp of approval – it was the name of several kings throughout Irish history. It means little or fierce.
Lugh
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Loo-gh
Meaning: As Irish baby names go, Lugh is the Irish god of the harvest, however, he’s a busy god as he also rules over truth, the law, and the arts.
Mack
Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mac
Meaning: Mac is often used in Scottish and Irish surnames – it means the son of. Mack The Knife is a popular song recorded by many artists from Bobby Darin in the 1950s to Robbie Williams in more recent years, so name your son this and they’ll already have their theme tune!
Madden
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mad-en
Meaning: An Irish surname that has transitioned to a funky first name, it means little dog.
Malone
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ma-lone
Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this is another surname that’s transitioned over the years to a given name, Malone means the son of Saint John.
Micheál
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mee-hall
Meaning: As Irish baby names go this was chosen by Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson for their first-born son, this name, which is an Irish translation of Michael, means strength and humility.
Murphy
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mur-fee
Meaning: Don’t let Murphy’s Law (anything that can go wrong, will go wrong) put you off this unisex name. It actually means sea warrior and would make the perfect Irish baby name for a boy or girl.
Nevin
Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nev-in
Meaning: An Irish baby name that means holy or little saint, it makes a classier alternative to Kevin. It can also be spelt Nevyn.
Niall
Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nye-al
Meaning: Thanks to singer Niall Horan, this name has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. The name of a legendary fifth-century king, Niall of the Nine Hostages, it has two meanings. It either comes from ‘niadh’, which means champion or from the word ‘neal’, which means cloud.
Nolan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: No-lan Meaning:
Meaning: In the mood for dancing? Then you need to choose this surname name. Yes, The Nolans are probably the most famous singing family with this moniker, but as a given name it works for both sexes and means champion.
Oisin
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Oh-sheen
Meaning: While it might not be an obvious name when it comes to pronunciation, this Irish name has the cutest meaning – little deer or fawn. The original Oisin was the mythological son of Finn McCool.
Oran
Origin: Irish, Scottish, Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Aw-ran
Meaning: A multi-cultured name, it has various meanings across the globe. In Ireland, it means little green one, while in Scotland, it means song. The Hebrew meaning is a little more musical and means light singing.
Oscar
Origin: Irish, English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Os-skuh
Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this is an Irish form of this popular boy’s name translates as deer loving. In Irish legend, Oscar was one of the mightiest warriors of his generation, which is an apt as in English the name means champion warrior!
Padraic
Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Paw-rick.
Meaning: The Irish version of Patrick, which means noble or of noble lineage.
Patrick
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pat-rick
Meaning: The patron Saint of Ireland, Patrick is actually the anglicised version of Padraig, which means nobly born.
Peadar
Origin: Irish, Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Paed-aar
Meaning: As Irish baby names, this Irish version of Peter, means rock. And that’s exactly what this name is – solid as a rock!
Phelan
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fay-lan
Meaning: In Irish, this modern-sounding name is spelt Faolan. It means wolf.
Piaras
Origin: Irish, Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Peer-as
Meaning: Derives from the Latin meaning for rock, this unusual name is actually the Irish version of Piers.
Quinn
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kwin
Meaning: A modern take on a popular Irish surname O’Cuinn and forename Conn, this unisex name means wisdom or chief.
Rafferty
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Raff-ur-tee
Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this was chosen by Jude Law and Sadie Frost for their son, this Irish name means abundance and prosperity. Originates from the Irish surname Robhartaigh – which is a whole lot harder to pronounce!
Riley
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern Pronunciation: Ry-lee
Meaning: Growing in popularity for both boys and girls, this cute name means courageous and is a variant of the Irish name Reilly.
Roark
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern Pronunciation:
Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this was originally a surname that’s thought to be one of the oldest in the world, it was also the surname of one of Ireland’s most noble families, which is why it probably means illustrious and mighty.
Ronan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ro-nan
Meaning: An old name that has come back into popularity in recent years, perhaps thanks to the likes of Ronan Keating. It means little seal.
Rowan
Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Row-un
Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this lovely nature name – which means rowan tree or little redhead – is popular for both boys and girls.
Rory
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ror-ee
Meaning: The anglicised version of Ruairi, this short and sweet name means red or rust coloured. The name of the last high king of Ireland, who reigned from 1166-to 1170, works well for both sexes.
Rian
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ree-an
Meaning: As Irish baby names go this one is impressive as it contains the Irish word for the king – ri – this name means little king or kingly.
Ruairi
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ro-ree
Meaning: From the Irish rua and ri, which means red king, great king. Often anglicised as Rory.
Seamus
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shay-mus
Meaning: This Irish variation of James, means supplanter. It’s also a Harry Potter name – Seamus Finnigan is a half-blood wizard friend of Harry’s.
Sean
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shawn
Meaning: The Irish form of John, this classic Irish name means God’s gracious gift. It’s also become more popular for girls in recent years.
Senan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Sen-an
Meaning: An alternative for Sean, St. Senan founded many monasteries, whose ruins can still be seen. The name means little wise person, old or ancient.
Shane
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sheyn
Meaning: Shane first became popular outside Ireland with the Western movie of the same name in 1953. The name is very popular in Northern Ireland due to Shane O’Neill, whose forces had victories over the armies of Queen Elizabeth 1st in the sixteenth century. A version of John, it means God is gracious.
Shawn
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shawn
Meaning: Sadly, even pop star Shawn Mendes has not been able to buck the downwards trend of this variation of John, which means God is gracious.
Shea
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shay
Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this short and sweet Irish unisex name means stately, admirable or dauntless one.
Sullivan
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Sull-i-van
Meaning: A common surname in Ireland, Sullivan’s heritage dates back to the third century. Now becoming popular for a first name, it means dark eyes or black-eyed one. Actor Patrick Dempsey chose this Irish name for one of his twin boys.
Tadhg
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tige
Meaning: As Irish baby names go, this may look hard to pronounce but it’s really easy – it’s just tiger minus the r! It means poet and was the name of an 11th century King of Connacht.
Torin
Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tor-en
Meaning: There’s been a slow and steady incline in popularity for this unique Irish name. It means chief or leader.
Tully
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tul-lee
Meaning: This unusual surname name has potentially two meanings – from tulach, which means hill or mound and tuile, which means flood.
Tyrone
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ty-rohn
Meaning: The actor Tyrone Power first made this name popular in the ‘30s and ‘40s, but it’s lost its star appeal in recent years. Of Irish origin, it means land of Owen.
Ultan
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ul-tawn
Meaning: A name that isn’t that popular (yet) outside of Ireland, it means man from Ulster, referring to Ulster, one of the four traditional Irish provinces.
Whelan
Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation:
Meaning: As Irish baby names go this is a historic choice. The surname Whelan is an anglicisation of the Irish surname Ó Faoláin, which dates back to the 10th or 11th century. The word faolán is derived from the Old Irish word faelán meaning a young small wolf.
If you’re still looking for inspiration check out these brilliant baby names;
Cute baby names
Christmas baby names
Unusual baby names
Unisex baby names
Italian baby names
Most popular baby names
Video of the Week: