These are the best deals in the iCandy winter sale

The iCandy Winter Sale is almost here and we have the inside scoop on how to bag the best deals.

It's official: winter is coming. That's the iCandy Winter Sale, to be precise. The British designer pram and pushchair brand is set to offer up to £451 off selected prams including more than 30% off the iCandy Core pushchair and carrycot bundle in all colours, and as much as 20% off the iCandy Peach 7 Phantom complete bundle in selected colourways.

Whether you have your eye on the head-turning iCandy Peach 7, the multifunctional Core, or the Peach 7 Designer Collection Cerium, there is an impressive raft of offers to take advantage of.

And in case you need any other incentive to hit the iCandy Winter Sale, we hear that every iCandy pushchair included in the sale is covered by iCandy's industry-leading guarantee of a 5-year warranty.

iCandy Winter Sale

Launching at 9 am on Sunday 24th December, iCandy's Winter Sale is an unmissable opportunity for anyone keen to take advantage of incredible savings on some of the brand's most popular and coveted prams and pushchairs.

Save over 30%

(Image credit: iCandy)

Core Pushchair & Carrycot Complete Bundle All Colours – WAS £1,450.00 , NOW £999.00 | iCandy The iCandy Core is a travel system that can take your baby from birth to 25kg, with a carrycot suitable for overnight sleeping and a frame that can hold a compatible car seat.

Save over 20%

(Image credit: iCandy)

Peach 7 Phantom Complete Bundle in Blush or Cobalt – WAS £1,249.00 , NOW £999.00 | iCandy The iCandy Peach 7 Phantom is a luxurious single to double pushchair that's suitable from birth and designed to take you from one baby to two in one easy step.

Save 17%

(Image credit: iCandy)

Peach 7 Double in Cobalt and Blush – WAS £1,447.00 , NOW £1,197.00 The Peach 7 Double is perfect if you're expecting again and your older child still uses the pushchair. And when they outgrow they stage, you can convert it back to a single with ease.

Save 15%

(Image credit: iCandy)

Peach 7 Twin in Cobalt and Blush – WAS £1,634.00 , NOW £1,384.00 | iCandy Expecting twins? The Peach 7 Twin is the answer to your pram prayers, capable of carrying two carrycots, 2 pushchair seats or two infant carrier car seats at the same time - and lots of configurations of that set up too.



Save over 10%

(Image credit: iCandy)

Peach 7 Designer Collection Cerium Summer Bundle – WAS £1,450.00 , NOW £999.00 | iCandy Billed by iCandy as a masterpiece in functionality, the Peach 7 Designer Collection Cerium pushchair is for serious style-mavens who want nothing but the best for their most precious cargo.

The iCandy Winter Sale offers are valid from 9 am on 24th December 2023 to 11:59 pm on 23rd January 2023 inclusive, while stock lasts.

You can shop the sale online at icandyworld.com or via your nearest stockist but to be first in line for the biggest iCandy bargains of the year, be sure to register your details via the iCandy Winter Sale signup page - happy bargain bagging!

