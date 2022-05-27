We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Premium pram brand iCandy has unveiled the very latest model in its luxury pushchair collection – and we’ve just taken delivery of one to road test.

The new iCandy Peach 7 Designer Collection Cerium 7 has been ‘meticulously crafted to ooze luxury and style’ and comes with a host of luxurious extras. We can’t wait to test drive for our best pram buying guide but until then, here’s an early glimpse at what the latest luxury pram on the block has to offer…

iCandy Cerium 7 Designer Collection – £1300 | John Lewis

Suitable from birth and with a carrycot approved for overnight sleeping plus an integrated ride-on board for toddlers and a zip-away storage pouch for your valuables, the latest luxe travel system from iCandy comes with the pushchair, carrycot, car seat adapters, elevators, rain cover, change bag and duo-pod footmuff all included. View at John Lewis

The iCandy Cerium 7 features

iCandy’s dedication to premium design is well-known – and the iCandy Cerium is a continuation of that theme. The iCandy Cerium 7 shares many of the same features as the existing iCandy Peach 7 but it’s the brand’s first single to double pushchair in its Designer Collection and combines that iconic luxurious iCandy look with practical, well-executed functionality. These are its notable features:

Overnight carrycot – The fleece-lined carrycot is approved for use for permanent overnight sleeping, as with the recently-launched iCandy Peach 7. While you probably won’t want to use the iCandy Cerium 7 carrycot as your baby’s main crib every single night, this does mean you won’t need to buy a separate travel cot when going on holiday or visiting friends overnight.

Seat unit – The iCandy Cerium 7 also comes with elevator adaptors so you can adjust the height of the pushchair seat – useful when you’re at a cafe or restaurant to bring your baby closer to table height, or for times when you’d like to interact more closely with your little one without taking them out of the seat. There are four recline positions on the seat unit and you can adjust these with one hand, while the swivel bumper bar allows easy access to your child without requiring removal.

All-terrain wheels – there’s the high-quality aluminium frame you’d expect from an iCandy pushchair along with puncture-proof PU tyres that, the brand says, promise a ‘super smooth ride’ and ‘effortless manoeuvrability’ on all terrains.

Fold mechanism – Everyone wants a pushchair that’s a doddle to fold – even in the rain while holding a squirming baby. iCandy has nailed this – the iCandy Cerium 7 is collapsible with one hand, but also compact and freestanding when it’s folded with an auto chassis fold lock. That’s handy for when you’re travelling with the pushchair as luggage but also a game-changer when you’re storing it between uses – there’s no fear that it’ll spring open and whack you on the shins every time you shimmy past it in the hallway.

Basket – We all know how important the basket is on a pushchair – this one holds a whopping 44 litres (that’s a lot of milk and nappies) and has a built-in drainage vent in case of leaks or downpours.

Ride-on board – There’s a Ride-On Board so siblings can hitch a lift when little legs get tired of walking. We love that it’s integrated and not yet another extra that you have to buy separately or wrangle to attach.

Extras – Other highlights include an adjustable calf rest for extra comfort when little ones nod off in the pushchair, and an easy slide Pop-Up harness with moveable head support so you can easily adjust the straps after an overnight growth spurt. There’s also a water repellant SPF 50+ canopy and large viewing window with mesh ventilation for keeping a close eye on your baby when you’re on the go.

We think the embossed spot-patterned fabric adds a touch of elegance to the look of this luxe pushchair while the ergonomic height-adjustable leatherette handlebar brings the practicalities to the fore. Partner or grandparents of wildly different stature to you? Not a problem – adjust the handle height and it’ll fit like a glove.

There’s also a carry strap and a Pip-Zip carry bag that you can zip on and off the back of the seat unit – useful for stashing your valuables and taking them with you when you need to park your buggy out of reach.

The iCandy Cerium 7 is available from a range of stockists and retails at £1,450 with a 5 Year warranty. The package includes the stroller, carrycot, car seat adapters, elevators, rain cover, change bag and duo-pod footmuff.