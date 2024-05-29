Is Stacey Solomon pregnant? No, she's not - but here's why people are speculating

Is Stacey Solomon pregnant? The star isn't expecting another baby, but fans could be forgiven for thinking she is - for a sweet and funny reason.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are known for their frequent heartwarming family announcements, especially the way they embraced the arrival of their fifth child - who appeared to be a sweet surprise for the pair. Stacey is adored by fans for keeping everything she shares online authentic, and her post birth bump photos were no exception - snapped with an equal measure of realness and love for her growing brood.

The star is a mum to Zachary, 16, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, two, and Belle, 15 months. Husband Joe Swash also has son Harry, 16, from a previous relationship. However, Stacey recently sent fans into a tailspin, by sharing a small detail online that led to some believing she was announcing baby number six.

Revealing a snap of herself cleaning the windows of her home gym at the Pickle Cottage home she shares with her family, to Instagram stories, a small quip led to intense speculation. Stacey captioned the picture "This is usually Joe's job, but I love these windows so much that if I saw him cleaning them, I'd instantly be pregnant with triplets!"

Stacey was then subject to an influx of messages asking if she was making a pregnancy announcement, and had to reiterate to eager followers that she was simply making a joke. She wrote "Oh, for those of you messaging me saying is this baby number six - no, no no! Don't worry, we're taking every precaution possible to make sure that doesn't happen!"

Stacey and Joe have previously said they have no plans for anymore children, despite Stacey occasionally admitting to being broody. After Joe appeared in a documentary with his mother about fostering - she has fostered children for over a decade - the couple have spoken out about potential plans to foster in the future. Joe Swash: Teens In Care highlighted the plight of a growing cohort of teens in care placements.

Stacey has also recently outlined plans to become a stay-at-home parent, telling the Glad We Had This Chat podcast "Every year I have a team meeting with my agent and everyone on the team says 'What’s your plan, what’s your goals, blah, blah, blah'. And this year when they asked me my five-year goals, I was like 'I want to be a stay at home mum.'"

She added "That is like my dream, my ultimate dream. I just want to be with my kids." The star concluded with the confidence that all mums need: "As I’ve got older, I’ve got less mum guilt because I actually think I’m phenomenal, I’m a phenomenal mum."

For more on Stacey and her family, the couple reveal the secret meaning behind daughter Rose's full name, and the Disney-inspired name of their second daughter. The pair also share dread for the day their kids grow up and move away from home.