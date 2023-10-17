Stacey Solomon makes a heartwarming family announcement and her kids are ‘obsessed’ (some of us would 'give our right arm' to do)
Tap-to-Tidy star Stacey Solomon has shared the utmost family news with fans
Stacey Solomon has revealed she's made a heartwarming family move and she's been praised by fans for sharing the 'precious' step - and it's something we'd love to do.
As a mum-of-five, to sons Zach, 15, and Layton, 11, whom she has from a previous relationship, and son Rex, four, plus daughters Rose, one, and six-month-old baby Belle, with husband Joe Swash, Stacey has revealed the outcome of something remarkable that she's been working on with her family behind the scenes.
Many of us thinking about the best childhood memories will at some stage have spent time with grandparents, whether it's playing memory games for kids with grandma or grandpa or being spoilt by them, knowing grandparents are the best. And while many are considered 'lucky' if they still have a grandparent to see their children grow up, others are wishing they could get this time back.
The Sort You Life Out presenter took to Instagram to share the lovely news that her beloved grandmother has moved to be closer to her and her family at Pickle Cottage.
Stacey shared a beautiful photo to her Instagram and captioned it, "Got Grandma To Pickle Cottage. I can’t even describe how lucky and grateful we feel that we finally managed to convince Grandma to move closer to us. This week we’ve been settling her in and it’s been magical."
"Thank you, Grandma, for building up your confidence, we know how hard it was to leave a place you’ve been your whole life. But we are so excited to be in your life with you every single day and make the most of the gift that you are. To the greatest Great Grandma in the world, we love you."
Stacey also shared a clip of her kids interacting with her grandma, she captioned it "The kids have always been obsessed with great grandma and now they get to grow up with her properly."
Another treasured snap shows Stacey sitting beside her nan in her new room and captioned it, "I'm just so grateful she's here now, she's always been the best Grandma we could have ever wished for and to be able to make the most precious memories as possible is all we've ever wanted."
"She's settled in so well and is so happy. She's already made loads of friends too. Can't tell you how excited I am for Grandma cuddles every day from now on," Stacey added.
And fans have been reacting to the lovely news. One fan wrote, "Such precious moments creating lifetime memories! I’d give my right arm to have my grandma back"
Another fan said, "This is just beautiful Stacey. With so much sadness in the world, this is a ray of hope and love xx"
And a third fan added, "This is amazing! Nothing beats having your grandma close to your babies!!!! Make lots of magical memories! X x"
In other Entertainment news, Matthew McConaughey reveals his kids are banned from social media as he wants them to be 'living' not 'scrolling' and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly struggling with this very difficult aspect of co-parenting as they merge their families into one happy brood.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life and has more than 16 years of experience in newspapers, magazines and online. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings and reality show line-ups including Strictly, Dancing On Ice and The Great British Bake Off, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
