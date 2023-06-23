Paediatricians warn against the use of weighted sleep sacks for babies claiming they pose an 'unsafe' risk

Paediatricians have warned families against the use of weighted sleep sacks for babies as they claim they pose an 'unsafe' risk.

But the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) has issued a warning about the use of weighted baby sleep sacks among infants.

Around 3,400 infants die every year from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and as part of a new campaign the AAP wants to raise awareness among families about the safety issues surrounding sleep sacks for babies.

One company that sells the weighted sleep sack explains these products are designed to reduce stress while providing security and comfort.

But in its recommendation for safe sleep the AAP warned, "Weighted swaddles, weighted clothing or weighted objects on or near the baby are not safe and not recommended.”

The AAP even sent its concerns to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, expressing opposition to the idea that companies might be able to develop their own safety standards for weighted infant sleep products, including weighted sleepers and swaddles.

It pointed out there is no scientific evidence evaluating the safety of weighted sleep products, but that preliminary data from a small study suggests they are associated with reductions in oxygen saturation levels in babies, which could harm their brain development.

AAP President Dr. Sandy L. Chung stressed, "The AAP is concerned that ongoing efforts to develop a voluntary safety standard for these weighted infant products through ASTM International will send parents and caregivers the incorrect message that these unnecessary products are safe."

She added, "While voluntary standards are appropriate for certain products, given the AAP’s clear policy regarding the danger of weighted sleep infant products, we oppose the development of any voluntary standard for these products.”

Dr. Michael Goodstein, a neonatologist, previously questioned, "Why would anyone put a weight on top of a child’s chest — particularly a newborn?”

He said parents should “shop carefully and consult with their paediatrician before buying any product that claims to improve baby health or help with sleep.”