These Netflix job vacancies pay up to £30-an-hour for you to binge-watch your fave shows

Netflix are looking to pay someone up to £30-an-hour for binge-watching their favourite series - and here's how you could be working from the comfort of your own home.

Netflix is advertising for a PR Coordinator who will "focus on the UK series output" such as The Crown (opens in new tab), Bridgerton (opens in new tab) and The Witcher, with the possibility on working with other titles too.

The job role is full-time, working eight hours per day, and these hours could be outside the typical nine-to-five - so could be a good fit with someone who is looking to get back into work by working from home.

Netflix has several vacancies available and the job titles and descriptions are listed on its website under Jobs Netflix (opens in new tab).

As a PR Coordinator (opens in new tab), applicants must be "a rabid fan of TV, Film and popular culture the successful applicant will "work closely with creative talent, third parties and Netflix teams around the world to plan and implement publicity strategies and communications campaigns that bring these high-impact brands and unique series to life in creative new ways."

Other job vacancies available include; Editorial Insight Strategist (opens in new tab) (London based) and Specialist screenings operations (opens in new tab).

The Editorial Insight Strategist is best-suited to an "avid fan and a serious consumer of visual entertainment". The job advert states that the Editorial Creative team at Netflix is seeking a "unique candidate who can capture the essence of movies, series, and specials — and turn that into data and information".

This starts with digging deep into every assigned title, researching, tagging, rating, and enhancing other pieces of metadata that will help connect our members to the content they’ll love."

So if you're forever telling your friends what to put on their 'to watch list' and they go ahead and do it and thank you for it later. Or are you always grasping what's going on in the plot line and are able to explain it in simple terms to your ever-questioning other half or inquisitive friend - then you're already showing signs of some of the key job requirements.

Some of the key responsibilities include,

being able to objectively analyse, tag, research, and write about movies and series with attention to detail, while also understanding the underlying creative intent.

And applicants must be "passionate about movies and series with a deep knowledge of the entertainment industry and the global streaming and UK entertainment landscape."

And with pub quizzes being so last season, why not put your movie expertise to good use while getting paid for sharing your knowledge and enthusiasm.

The latter vacancy is for a specialist role that is part of the "Screening Operations group which facilitates a selection of screenings and opinions in Netflix’s in-residence facilities even as imparting awesome provider to Netflix’s content material creative groups and the filmmakers operating on Netflix unique indicates.

"The crew is dedicated to cultivating an innovative environment, fostering filmmaker pleasure, and keeping artistic reason at some stage in the assessment and exhibition timeline."

Part of the role involves facilitating and performing innovative and technical (important) reviews together with colour grade and sound mix reviews.

