Most viewers gripped by a new raunchy thriller are wanting to know who stars in Obsession on Netflix? After some familiar faces have popped up on screen.

The limited series which released on the streaming platform in the UK earlier this month has got viewers questioning is Obsession based on a true story? (opens in new tab) and where is Obsession filmed? (opens in new tab)

But that's not all, as when tuning in to the storyline, which follows a respected London surgeon's affair with his son's fiancée as it turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever, you might wonder where you've seen some of the actresses and actors before.

As we look at all you need to know about the cast...

Who stars in Obsession on Netflix:

Charlie Murphy

Leading lady Anna Barton is played by Happy Valley (opens in new tab) star Charlie Murphy. Yes, who would have thought that the actress best-known for her portrayal of Ann Gallagher in the hit ITV1 drama that returned for its Season 3 finale (opens in new tab), would go on to have such a raunchy role in this exotic Netflix thriller.

Speaking about her role, that is world's away from Happy Valley filming (opens in new tab) alongside the legendary Sarah Lancashire (opens in new tab), Charlie explained, "Anna is the dominant submissive in the relationship and it’s incredibly important to her that she’s the one who sets the rules.

"She appears to give him [Armitage's character William Farrow] the reins, but she also lets him know exactly what the boundaries are, and she is diligent and vigilant about it. And how often do you see women on screen in control of the sex? It was so empowering."

So how did she feel when she first read the script, Anna added, "Oh my God, 100 percent ‘yes’ to this". And I couldn’t have been more right," she continued. "It was the most dynamic and fun role I could ever have imagined.”

Richard Armitage

The highly regarded surgeon William Farrow who's having his wicked way with his son's fiancée, is played by Richard Armitage. The english actor had a small pivotal role in Captain America; The First Avenger, until he reached worldwide fame with his role of Thorin Oakenshield in Peter Jackson's trilogy of The Hobbit for which he received a Saturn Award for this role.

Indira Varma

Luther (opens in new tab) and Game of Thrones star Indira Varma stars as Ingrid, William's betrayed wife in Netlfix thriller Obsession. Her world is turned upside down when she discovers the secret romance. But it's her real-life experience of being as mother that helped her act out the emotional scenes.

She explained to Digital Spy, "You put yourself in that character's shoes. I have a child and I just feel for Ingrid and I just channel what I feel and put it through her lens, I suppose."

Also helping them form a bond as a family was a week of rehearsals, Indira added, "What was brilliant was we did have a week's rehearsal, where we were able to build up trust and the relationships and talk about how the family functioned. That was really helpful, actually."

Rish Shah

Unbeknownst to Jay Farrow, his fiancee is having an affair with his father, and Rish Shah, who had his first breakout role entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the super-powered teenager Kamran in Ms. Marvel, plays Jay a junior Doctor in the Netflix mini series. He also stared as Russ in Do Revenge.

Infatuated by Anna, Jay ends up in a love triangle over Anna, with his surgeon father. But Rish admitted he avoided reading the novel on which the film is loosely based. He said, "Admittedly, I didn’t look at it. I wanted to kind of have my own take on the character. It was a conversation I had had with (directors) Lisa (Barros D’Sa) and Glenn (Leyburn) pretty early on, when I was auditioning. I asked if they would like me to because I was open to it. But I was happy that they basically said it was up to me. Maybe after the show is released, I’ll go back and watch the original film or, read the novel."

Joining them are Sonera Angel, as Sally Farrow, Pippa Bennett-Warner as Peggy, Marion Bailey as Elizabeth Barton - she famously played the role of Queen Elizabeth , The Queen Mother in season 3 and 4 of The Crown (opens in new tab).

Plus Celine Arden, Kerim Hassan and Greg Barnett.

Will there be another season of Obsession?

There is unlikely to be another season of Obsession on Netflix because it is billed as a "limited series" by the streaming service, thus indicating that it is short-lived. However, anything is possible and it all depends on ratings and whether there is enough storyline and hunger to have a follow on season.

You can watch the trailer for the limited season below...

