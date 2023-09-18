This Morning star Josie Gibson jokes she's sticking to this controversial parenting choice with five-year-old Reggie “until he’s 18”

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This Morning's Josie Gibson has made a controversial revelation about her son Reggie, five - and it's one that can divide parents.

The TV personality, who shot to fame on Big Brother, has one son, Reggie James, from a previous relationship with her ex-partner Terry.

And despite her busy schedule as a working mum who co-hosts the ITV daytime show alongside Holly Willoughby, presenter Josie Gibson has revealed what makes her mother-son relationship so special.

Josie and Terry split three months after Reggie was born but they agreed on co-parenting after the separation. Josie explained, " "Terry has him two to three nights a week and then I’ll have him on the others.

"I would never have been able to do what I’ve done if it wasn’t for Terry."

OK magazine reports that when asked about potential romances, Josie said the only person she's willing to share a bed with for the time being is Reggie, joking, "I want him in there forever - he will be until he’s 18!"

A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85) A photo posted by on

Many parents look for tips on how to get your child to sleep but many also ask is it safe to co-sleep with your baby? after their child climbed in to share their beds.

But medical expert Sonal Shah has previously advised that co-sleeping is "very much dependent on an individual's circumstances" and that "generally after six-12 months, many parents move their child to their own cot, and even into their own room".

Earlier this year the NHS updated its guidelines for co-sleeping in which it updated its advice to better cover how to co-sleep safely. The NHS states that the safest place for a baby to sleep is still in a bed or cot bed of their own but if you choose to co-sleep the Lullaby Trust has some safer sleeping advice.

But Josie's son does also have his own bed and she gave OK! magazine a tour of her home in which his bed has a slide attached to the side of it.

#ThisMorning’s Josie Gibson has exclusively invited welcomes OK! inside her home which she shares with her son Reggie - who is lucky enough to have a slide attached to his bed! @JosiestweetTotal home goals!https://t.co/5Q1zwyUCua pic.twitter.com/PLQCtMbs36September 18, 2023 See more

Like most mums, Josie has faced the dreaded Back-to-School month and with her son attending school for the first time, unlike other back-to-school parenting confessions, Josie admitted, "I don't like it at all - but I've got to live with it".

For more parenting news, there's these best gifts for new mums or how about these kids party games ideas and easy crafts for kids.