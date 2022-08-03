Is Big Brother coming back for 2023 and what are the auditions like?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Now Love Island has finished (opens in new tab) along with some of the relationships, reality show fans are wondering is Big Brother coming back? after an advert was aired during the final.

The show which first aired back in 2000 and run for 18 years, paved the way for other celebrity-based shows including Celebrity Big Brother and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Outta Here! (opens in new tab)

And now there's talk of it returning as we look at all we know about the show being revived...

Is Big Brother coming back?

Big Brother is coming back to screens in 2023 ITV has confirmed. The reality show is returning with its original format onto a new channel ITV2 and ITVX from 2023.

The broadcaster confirmed that it will see a new cast of "carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life" take up residency in the Big Brother house for up to six weeks.

The statement reads, “A new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

"The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

“Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize.”

And Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV added, "This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience. We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

A post shared by itv2 (@itv2) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What is Big Brother?

Big Brother is a reality TV show that puts contestants under 24-hour surveillance in a home with no contact to the outside world. They must live together for around six weeks, and the object of the competition between the house mates is to be the last remaining house mate in the house.

A variety of tasks, challenges put the house mates through their paces - with sparks often flying as personalities clash and romances ignite. At least one house mate will leave the house every week by a process of nomination and public eviction.

When the final week arrives, the viewers vote for which of the remaining housemates should win the series, and the housemate with the most votes becomes the winner. The prize fund has varied throughout the series, ranging from £50,000 to £150,000.

The show made its debut back in 2000 with Davina McCall (opens in new tab) as host, it aired on Channel 4 until 2010 before moving to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

It resulted in a few spin-off shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Teen Big Brother: The Experiment, Ultimate Big Brother, Big Brother’s Big Mouth, Big Brother’s Little Brother and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

And over the years the normal Big Brother has given people a platform - shooting them to fame including This Morning presenters Alison Hammond (opens in new tab)and Josie Gibson (opens in new tab), plus Rylan Clarke (opens in new tab), Kate Lawler (opens in new tab) and the late Jade Goody (opens in new tab) and Nikki Grahame (opens in new tab).

And the celebrity version has helped re-launch the careers of existing celebrities and fans can take a trip down memory lane to see the stars of Big Brother then and now (opens in new tab).

A post shared by Big Brother UK (@bbuk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

When are the Big Brother 2023 auditions?

No announcement have yet been made about when and how to apply for Big Brother 2023 auditions.

However, the application process usually involves filling in a lengthy form and submitting a video of yourself to show off your personality.

Kate Lawler, winner of the 2002 series of Big Brother, gave an insight into what it took to land her a place in the house two decades ago, telling OK! magazine, "First of all you have to send in an application form that's like 64 pages long and send a video of yourself."

Describing the process as "like a psychology test", she added, "They'd be like, 'Look at this picture and tell me what you see, draw a picture of your house, what are your three favourite songs, what are your three favourite movies'."

me filling in my application for itv2's big brother pic.twitter.com/GjSkx1ib99August 2, 2022 See more

I wonder if the big brother application will be as straightforward like it was back in the day when I applied 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/TXbpAb6w9GAugust 2, 2022 See more

What is the Big Brother theme tune?

The official Big Brother theme tune was written and produced by Paul Oakenfold and Andy Gray under the name Elementfour. It featured on every UK series and reached number 4 in the September 2000 single charts, where it stayed in the charts for 16 weeks becoming Paul Oakenfold's most successful track released.

In 2018 the song was re-mixed for the opening show but Paul has been involved in this remix, bringing the track up to date.

In 2011 Paul told Digital Spy (opens in new tab),"Of course I was. I'm very proud of my track and it's become quite an iconic piece of music."

Where is the Big Brother house

The Big Brother house is technically not a real house but the studio build set had a homely feel about it - complete with the usual features, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and outside garden. For the first two series, the house was located in Bow, London, near the 3 Mills Studios but when planning permission expired it had to be moved to Elstree Studios, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire in 2002.

Here it remained until it was demolished in January 2019 - two months after the conclusion of the nineteenth and final series. This means the 2023 series will have an entirely new house.

Each year the house got a revamp, with new look and features plus new decor and furniture but on 17 February 2019, former presenter Emma Willis posted a picture to her Instagram showing that demolition work on the house was complete.

(Image credit: Getty)

Related video...