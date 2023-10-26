Yes! Barbie made Amazon's hottest Christmas toys list, but we weren't expecting this 90s throwback

Amazon has released its 10 must-have toys for Christmas this year, from LEGO and Barbie to Disney - but we weren't expecting this '90s throwback.

The online retailer has given families its top picks of this year's favourite toys ahead of Amazon Black Friday so that parents can get ahead with their Christmas shopping.

Whether you're looking for the top Christmas toys for 2023 or couldn't find what you needed from the Argos Christmas toys list this Amazon roundup might just give you some inspiration.

Some parents are torn between LEGO V Playmobil or are worried about cheap LEGO not living up to their expectations, but with toys to suit every budget, there's bound to be something suitable here.

Matthew Redfearn, Toys Category Leader at Amazon UK, said, "It’s always fascinating to see which toys are looking like the must-haves in the lead-up to Christmas and this year’s list shows a real trend for 90s nostalgia.

"Toys like Barbie and Furby have a lot of love and have stood the test of time amongst children throughout generations, and we have a wide selection beyond that for all ages and budgets. We will also be delivering hundreds of toys from the list to families in need in time for Christmas as part of the Multibank charity initiative, helping more children discover the joy of toys."

What are the 10 must-have toys from Amazon?

£10 and Under

ASMODEE DOBBLE CARD GAME - buy now at Amazon for £8 - was £13,99 - this card game will test your child's speed, observation, and reflexes as players race to find the one matching card image to another. But there's a hidden rule that makes it different from regular card games like Snap, as the images on these cards may be different sizes and also placed on any part of the card - making them difficult to spot. Within the game, five mini-games can be played including "Fill The Well", "The Towering Inferno", "Hot Potato", "Catch Them All", and "The Poisoned Gift".

DISNEY PLATINUM LIMITED EDITION MYSTERY CAPSULE - buy now at Amazon for £10 - A perfect stocking filler or standalone gift for a child in your family or child of someone in your friendship circle. This limited edition 100 minis celebrates the 100th anniversary year of Disney and each mini toy is the perfect replica of the favourite characters, including Spiderman, Elsa, and Stitch to name but a few. Each capsule contains five mini toys. There are also 50 ultra-rare platinum miniatures to find in the collection, so what are you waiting for?