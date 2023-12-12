Prince George, Charlotte and Louis share their #7 top Christmas toys - and we reckon it’ll be carnage at Adelaide Cottage with #3

Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis have shared what Christmas toys they'd love to play with - and while there are some popular LEGO and Barbie choices, there's one that could cause carnage.

As parents frantically cross off the top Christmas toys from the lists their children sent to the real Santa Claus and continue with Christmas traditions like Elf on the Shelf ideas, some children are less fortunate.

The Princess of Wales took her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, to a baby bank in Holyport near Maidenhead to help sort through donations and pack gift bags full of toys for struggling families.

A sweet video has been shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media and it shows the children donating some toys before entering the stock room to pick out some toys they would like to give as gifts to children their age.

One of the volunteers explained their role, "What we would like you to do is try and choose some presents for some children who are a similar age to you guys, so if you think about what you would like to play with."

The Wales kids wasted no time in filling giant festive gift bags full of toys and in doing so they've shared what toys they'd like to play with - and there are some typical choices, proving the royal kids are just as much into monsters, LEGO, and roleplay as the next kid.

Here's what the royal kids chose...

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' Top Christmas Toys:

