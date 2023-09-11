Cheap LEGO: where to find it and 12 unmissable deals to grab right now

Find out where you can get cheap LEGO, the deals to snap up right now, including Harry Potter, Star Wars and Disney-themed sets, as well as LEGO alternatives that you can consider

Knowing where to find cheap LEGO is an important skill every parent should master. After all, it's one of the best toys that has mass appeal. When LEGO was invented, it was aimed at children, but now you could be as likely to buy it for your child as you are for a partner, parent or friend. 

But finding cheap LEGO isn't just about having a LEGO discount code to hand, it's about knowing which retailers tend to offer discounts and the websites that can help you narrow down the cheapest price and check whether you're actually getting a bargain. 

Here we explain where to look to find cheap LEGO, give you an idea of the kind of deals you can expect and the cheap LEGO alternatives that all parents should know. 

 Where to find cheap LEGO 

Great deals on LEGO sets (particularly end-of-range sets) can often be found at the larger supermarket stores like Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s, while Argos, The Entertainer, Amazon and Smyths Toys also regularly offer discounts. To ensure you don’t miss out, it’s worth signing up to retailer newsletters for updates on sales and promotions. 

Meanwhile, Brickset.com is a comprehensive LEGO database and community site that provides detailed information about Lego sets. You can register for a free account and although it doesn’t sell Lego sets directly, it can help you determine where you can get the best price. 

Personal finance expert at financial website Wealth.co.uk, Luke Eales, says: “Brickset has information on all sets from past and present, including retail price and the typical price they sell for online now. If you sign up for an account, you have the ability to keep tabs on all the sets you own and see what their current value is.”

If you’re happy to buy secondhand, it’s also worth checking out sites like eBay, Gumtree or local Facebook buy and sell groups to see if you can pick up a bargain. 

On the other hand, if you’re buying new, keep your eyes peeled for promo codes on sites like Vouchercodes.co.uk and myvouchercodes.co.uk to save money. These usually only work on full priced (not sale) items. 

12 cheap LEGO deals available right now

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Courtyard |

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Courtyard | WAS: £44.99 NOW: £32.99 at Amazon

Ideal for any Harry Potter enthusiast, this set is aimed at those aged eight and above and includes a tower, complete with plants, spider webs and spiral staircase, as well as three mini figures including Harry himself. It’s a great price too, particularly if you have Amazon Prime as free delivery is included.


LEGO Star Wars 75312 Boba Fett’s Starship Set |

LEGO Star Wars 75312 Boba Fett’s Starship Set | WAS: £44.99, NOW £31.99 at Smyths Toys

If you know someone who is a fan of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, then they will love this LEGO version of Boba Fett's starship. Suitable for ages nine and upwards, it includes an opening cockpit, rotating wings, and also comes with a Boba Fett helmet. 

A must-have for Star Wars fans. 

LEGO Disney Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland |

LEGO Disney Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland | WAS: £39.99, NOW: £31.99 at The Entertainer

This fabulous set is designed for children aged four and above and enables them to recreate their favourite scenes from the Frozen movies. It includes an ice castle, three smaller builds, Elsa and Anna mini figures, plus everyone’s favourite snowman, Olaf. It’s bound to keep little ones entertained. 

LEGO Marvel Captain America Construction Figure |

LEGO Marvel Captain America Construction Figure | WAS: £31.99, NOW Price: £22.99 at Amazon 

This fully jointed Captain America figure is perfect for fans of Marvel action and aimed at those aged eight and above. It features moveable, shoulder, arm, hip and leg joints and can be used on its own or with the other Lego Marvel action figures. 

LEGO Technic

LEGO Technic The Batman Batmobile | WAS: £89.99, NOW: £63 at Amazon

This could make a special present for anyone aged 10 or above, particularly if you want to keep them occupied for a while. Technic LEGO sets provide a great introduction to engineering and usually take longer to build compared to standard LEGO sets. 

LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Ambush with Pig Figures set |

LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Ambush with Pig Figures set | WAS: £9, NOW: £7.20 at The Entertainer

If you’re looking for an inexpensive present for a Minecraft player, this Lego set could provide the perfect solution. Suitable for those aged seven and above, it includes Minecraft hero Steve, plus a baby pig, baby chicken and a red Exploding Creeper. 

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Construction Toy |

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Construction Toy | WAS: £29.99, NOW: £23.98 at Amazon

Ideal for children aged four and up, this Star Wars LEGO set features a quick build Starter Brick to help you get going. It includes the AT-ST walker, plus Wicket the Ewok, a Scout Trooper and an AT-ST driver minifigure.

LEGO Disney Princess Moana’s Wayfinding Boat |

LEGO Disney Princess Moana’s Wayfinding Boat | WAS: £29.99, NOW: £22.99 at Amazon

If your child loves Moana, they are bound to love this colourful boat set, featuring a boat with a sail, plus two mini dolls and a dolphin figure. It’s a perfect treat for those aged six and above.

LEGO

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Modular Castle | WAS: £129.99, NOW: £94.99 at Smyths Toys

This fantastic LEGO set could make an ideal Christmas present for any Harry Potter fan. Aimed at those aged nine and above, it features the Chamber of Secrets and the Great Hall, with an accessible tower and attic. It’s guaranteed to provide hours of fun and is one of a series of sets that can be built and combined. 

LEGO Minecraft The Bee Cottage |

LEGO Minecraft The Bee Cottage | WAS: £17.99, Now: £13.49 at Very

Another one for Minecraft lovers, this set is designed for children aged eight and up. You can build a bee-shaped house, harvest honeycomb and grow crops. The set includes a Honey Bear player character and baby zombie figures, plus bees. It currently retails for less than £15. 

LEGO Disney and Pixar

LEGO Disney and Pixar Up House | WAS: £49.99, NOW: £39.99 at Amazon

Who can resist this beautiful, colourful LEGO set from the film Up? It features the house, plus balloons, Carl and Russell Lego figures and a Dug dog figure. It’s aimed at those aged 10 years and up. 

LEGO Architecture London Skyline | WAS: £34.99, NOW: £27.67 at Amazon

LEGO Architecture London Skyline | WAS: £34.99, NOW: £27.67 at Amazon  

This fabulous LEGO set is ideal for budding architects. It’s aimed at those aged 12 and over who can build the National Gallery, Nelson’s Column, London Eye, Big Ben and Tower Bridge. It even comes with a collectible book containing information about the design, history and architect of the buildings.

Is it worth signing up to a LEGO VIP loyalty scheme?

If you regularly buy LEGO from the official LEGO store or website, you might want to sign up to the LEGO VIP loyalty scheme - known as LEGO Insiders.

Founder and editor of pop culture blog Merch Mates, George Patient, explains: “It's a free program where you earn points for every pound spent on LEGO products, either in LEGO stores or online at Lego.com. These points can then be redeemed for discounts on future purchases. Additionally, VIP members often get early access to new sets, exclusive promotions, and special gifts.

“If you are a LEGO enthusiast or have children who are, the LEGO VIP loyalty program can provide significant benefits and savings over time.”

Just be aware that making your purchase through the LEGO website won’t necessarily mean you’re getting the cheapest deal - even if you’ve earned reward points to give you a discount.

Cheap alternatives to LEGO

There are a number of cheaper alternatives to LEGO, including Mega Bloks and K’nex. You can also pick up a range of unbranded building blocks on Amazon. These all offer similar interlocking bricks, but retail at a lower price.

However, in return, the quality and compatibility might not be quite as good as you’d find with Lego, as Merch Mates’ George Patient explains: “The bricks might not fit together as snugly, the colours might not be as vibrant, or the sets might not be as detailed and imaginative. It could be a false economy if you are looking for a long-lasting and high-quality product, as LEGO sets are known for their durability and often increase in value over time.”

However, if you’re more concerned with saving money over the intricacies of the sets, these cheaper alternatives are still worth considering.

If you need ideas for what to buy for children of different ages, take a look at out best toys for four-year-olds, best toys for seven-year-olds, and best toys for 10-year olds for some inspiration. 

