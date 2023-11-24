My 4-year-old is obsessed with Duplo and this is her favourite set

She may be old enough to move onto the next stage of LEGO, but my daughter still loves playing with Duplo - and there's one set in particular she can't get enough of.

We have a whole range of LEGO Duplo sets in our house - dating back to the 2018 LEGO Duplo My First Animal Brick Box all the way to the most recent addition, the LEGO Duplo Disney Princess Frozen Ice Castle Toy Set, which my daughter just loves playing with. However, step aside Elsa, as this set doesn’t trump the classic that is the horse stables.

Ah, the horse stables. The gift that keeps on giving. It’s a simple Duplo set officially known as the LEGO Duplo Horse Stable and Pony Care Set. If I remember correctly she got it last Christmas and hasn’t stopped playing with it since. She’s now even mastered the art of building it herself from scratch following the very crumpled instructions - and the smile on her face when she completes it is priceless.

The set itself includes a boy and a girl Duplo figure, two horses, and a variety of accessories such as carrots, hay bails, brush, etc. as well as a set of stables to house both horses. With 65 pieces in total, it costs around £35 - which is pretty reasonable for Lego. It's an older model though, which could be why.

Why my daughter loves the Lego Duplo Horse Stables set

There are two main reasons why my four-year-old loves this Duplo set. Firstly, she loves horses - and secondly, she can build it without any help or assistance.

Now my daughter is very strong-willed, and very determined when she wants to build something, finish a drawing, or complete a task, without any help from her parents. Yes, she has had this toy for a year now - so, she’s had a good amount of practice, but this set is also really simple to make.

The instructions are super clear and building one stable means you can repeat the same actions, using the same types of blocks for the second stable, and so on. It’s not a massive structure to build either. It’s a simple, yet effective design.

(Image credit: Future)

It also encourages her to use her imagination and my daughter has a great (slightly wild) imagination. It’s not just the included Duplo LEGO horses that visit these stables, oh no. We’ve had dinosaurs, farm animals, and Hot Wheels cars. Even Barbie made a guest appearance, although my daughter was slightly disappointed she couldn’t quite fit through the stable doors. She still left a 5-star review though.

These blocks have been on holiday with us to a caravan and a couple of Airbnb houses, and we’ve only lost one item... yet.

Why I prefer Duplo to LEGO

Don’t get me wrong, LEGO is great as there are so many different options when it comes to what to build, make, and assemble - you can choose from