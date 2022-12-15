The best last-minute Christmas gifts of 2022

If you're a last-minute Larry (or Lucy) then Christmas has probably snuck up on you. But there's no need to panic-buy any old thing because we've found these last-minute Christmas gifts that your nearest and dearest will actually like.

We get it. From the recent big freeze making us wonder if we'll have a White Christmas (opens in new tab) to plans for Royal Mail postal strikes (opens in new tab) during December, there's been a lot going on to make Christmas shopping take a back seat this year. Factor in the cost of living crisis, and many of us are thinking twice before we tackle the Christmas shopping,

So we've put together this list of last-minute gifts that will still get there in time but won't cost a fortune. They don't scream 'bought this at the Spar on my way here' or even 'didn't think about your pressie properly' - they're classy, tasteful, and thoughtful gifts that will bring a smile to the recipient's face. They'll never know that you didn't even think about getting them a gift until the eleventh hour.

Here's our pick of the best last-minute Christmas gifts for 2022.

Best last-minute Christmas gifts at-a-glance

Amazon (opens in new tab) - Order by Monday 19 December for standard delivery

Order by Monday 19 December for standard delivery Marks and Spencer (opens in new tab) - Order hampers by 10pm Monday 19 December

Order hampers by 10pm Monday 19 December John Lewis (opens in new tab) - Order by 4pm on 22 December for next-day delivery

Order by 4pm on 22 December for next-day delivery Selfridges (opens in new tab) - Order by 23 December for UK same day delivery

Order by 23 December for UK same day delivery Not On The High Street (opens in new tab) - Delivery timeframes differ

Best last-minute Christmas gifts to buy in 2022

(opens in new tab) Gift Edit for Sleep & Wellness £30 | Look Fantastic (opens in new tab) Worth more than £129, this gift set contains a curation of popular sleep and wellness products so it's the perfect gift for anyone in need of some serious rest and relaxation. Items include Mauli Sleep Dharma Pillow Mist, Neom Perfect Night’s Sleep Magnesium Body Butter and Aroma Active Sleep Salt Soak - all for just £30.

View at Look Fantastic (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) No7 The Ultimate Skincare Collection 10-Piece Gift Set was £85 now £41 | Boots (opens in new tab) The Boots Ultimate Skincare Collection gift set is back - but with three new products including some of the most iconic No7 items with a total value of £140, including No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream, Night Cream, Eye Cream, and Lip Care.

View at Boots (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Neom Organics London Happiness Standard Scented Candle £35 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Formulated from a complex blend of 7 essential oils including neroli, mimosa, and lemon with a natural fragrance that has an uplifting effect on mind and body, this Neom candle will make a dreamy gift. We also love the Neom Organics London Wellbeing Pod Mini Diffuser (opens in new tab)

View at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Personalised Intertwined Necklace was £99 now £79.20 | Merci Maman (opens in new tab) Featuring two intertwined circles deesigned to symbolise an ever-lasting bond, this necklace can be hand-engraved for the ultimate personalised gift. It comes packaged in an elegant gift box and is available in 18K Champagne Gold Plated, 925 Sterling Silver and 18k solid gold.

View at Merci Maman (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Personalised Cosy Sherpa Blanket With Carry Bag £29.95 | Not On The High Street (opens in new tab) This cosy blanket is as soft as can be and comes with a matching carry bag so you never have to leave home without it. is available in crimson red or charcoal grey with a cream sherpa reverse and - best of all - it can personalised with up to three lines of embroidery - a cosy keepsake gift that's also highly practical.

View at Not On The High Street (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2023 Daily Planner, £49 | Hello Day (opens in new tab) A planner is the perfect last-minute Christmas gift for that person in your life who's always juggling and writing lists - bring them the gift of calm organisation in this beautiful, elegant package. We love the attention to detail including gold monthly tabs, hot pink inside covers and the stunning keepsake box.

View at Hello Day (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) The Ultimate Collection £39.99 | Paddy and Scotts (opens in new tab) The coffee fan in your life will love this collection of rare limited edition coffees. There's the lightly acidic Easy Days, deep and smoky Chit Chat and a cinnamon / chocolate medium roast called Wakey Wakey. Best of all, they're suitable for all methods of coffee brewing so you don't need to check what coffee equipment your gift recipient prefers!

(opens in new tab) Fanatic About Chocolates Letterbox Gift, £18 | Moonpig (opens in new tab) The chocoholic in your life will love this letterbox gift featuring chocolate to suit all tastes, from classic milk chocolate to orange-infused and even caramel crunch. Featured chocolate brands include Tony's Chocolonely and Willies Cacao.

View at Moonpig (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Jack Daniels Letterbox Gift Set, £28, Moonpig (opens in new tab) Another letterbox gift but this one's for the whisky drinkers rather than the chocolate lovers. Included are three Jack Daniels miniatures (No.7, Tennessee Fire Liqueur, and Jack Daniels Honey) plus a hip flask. It also comes with six whisky stones which you keep in the freezer and pop in your drink in place of ice without diluting it!

View at Moonpig (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sustainable Electric Toothbrush was £120 now £84 | Suri (opens in new tab) We're pretty obsessed with this sustainable electric toothbrush which comes with a slimline charger plus a self-cleaning UV travel case. It uses recyclable plant-based heads and, unlike other electric toothbrushes, you can repair the battery and motor as required. No more toothbrushes going to landfills. It gives an incredible fresh-from-the-dentist feel plus it's lighter and pretty than any other toothbrush we've tried. And there's a 100-day money-back guarantee if you don't love it!

View at Suri (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Tracker Decon FG2 Mens, £180.00 | VivoBarefoot (opens in new tab) Not gonna lie, this is an expensive last-minute Christmas gift. But if you've saved for something special and want to give a gift that's as thoughtful as it is practical, we can't recommend the Tracker Decon FG2 highly enough for outdoorsy types. The outsole has multi-terrain grip and the wool and wild hide leather upper gives amazing flexibility for a barefoot shoe.

View at VivoBarefoot (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Uniquely Crafted Variety 12 Pack Nitro Cans, £29.99 | Mocktails (opens in new tab) What do you buy at the last-minute for the friend who doesn't drink alcohol? This set of 12 uniquely-crafted alcohol-free canned mocktails is the answer. You get a mix of Mockarita, Mockscow Mule, Mockapolitan and Sansgria mocktails with less than 96 calories per can. Yum.

View at Mocktails (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Kidi Super Star DJ, was £64.99 now £48.99 | Vtech (opens in new tab) Mini music fans will get hours of fun from this DJ toy which includes a microphone, adjustable stand, and jack audio cable, so you can connect your own music player! It's also suprirsingly versatile - you can remove or reduce the vocals of songs, play games and add more than 30 sound effects to your performances as well as record your own sound effects and tracks.

View at Vtech (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Segway Thrill for Two was £59.00 now £29.00 | Menkind (opens in new tab) If you need a last-minute gift but don't want to waste cash on an item that the recipient might not need or use, go for a gift experience instead. This instructor-led Segway experience is better than half price and you can order up to 22nd December for Christmas delivery.

View at Menkind (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Philips Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds £69.99 | Currys (opens in new tab) The family gadget lover is always hard to buy for but they'll thank you for these wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds. Available in black or white, they're splash and sweat-resistant and give 29 hours of playtime. In mono-mode you can take even calls with one earbud while you charge the other one, doubling the possible talk time. And if you're short on time, just a 10-minute charge is enough to give you another hour of battery life.

View at Currys (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Festive For the Family Collection was £45 now £34.50 | Hotel Chocolat (opens in new tab) This Festive For the Family Collection contains a generous selection of truffles, batons, hot chocolates, and more, including Hotel Chocolat classics such as the Winter Puddings H-box which contains 14 dessert-inspired chocs from Treacle Tart to Cinnamon Buns. Or what about

Salted Caramel Cheesecake Macarons, Orange Batons, and Salted Caramel & Clementine hot chocolate, to name just a few of the goodies you get in this collection? Yes please, we'll take it all.