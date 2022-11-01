Lidl Christmas jumper: When can you buy it and how much is the Lidl Christmas jumper?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lidl Christmas jumpers have held their own in sales since they were launched in 2020, and have proved popular each year since.

Christmas jumpers are always a festive favourite, whether it's kids Christmas jumpers (opens in new tab), a matching family Christmas jumper (opens in new tab) affair, and they make an appearance every year. You might be a fan, or you might prefer Christmas pyjamas, either way Lidl's bringing back it's Christmas jumper.

The German supermarket revealed that its Christmas jumpers were the fastest-selling item in its well-known 'middle of Lidl' aisle, which always has an array of eclectic non-grocery items. Lidl said they sold the equivalent of one jumper every two seconds on the first day they were on sale. So, good news, they're back again but be quick, they'll no doubt sell fast again.

Lidl Christmas jumper: When is it available to buy?

You can pick up your Lidl Branded Christmas jumper in stores nationwide on Thursday 24th November. Available in a variety of sizes and guaranteed to get the whole family in the festive spirit. But shoppers must act fast - the sought-after novelty jumper is set to fly off shelves.

(Image credit: Lidl)

How much is the Lidl Christmas jumper?

The Lidl Christmas jumper can be found in the middle aisle for just £7.99. A bargain considering many Christmas jumpers don't go for less than £20 these days.

Lidl is famed for many things but is probably not the first go-to when looking for jumpers - despite the random gems that can be found in the middle aisle. But it was the strong demand for their Christmas jumpers in the so-called 'aisle of wonder' that helped the discount supermarket chain notch up a record number of festive shoppers and a rise in sales in 2021.

(Image credit: Future)

This is the third Christmas jumper the supermarket has created, the first offering (above left) was the bright yellow circular Lidl logo on the chest and red and white stripes with different festive patterns on a blue polka dot background. They came in a range of both men’s and women’s sizes from XS to XL. In 2021 it was in the iconic dark blue and bold yellow stripes covered with small prints of the Lidl logo.

If these branded Christmas jumpers have caught your eye, then you’ll probably have to move fast because they’re only being sold while stocks last. And, if the Lidl logo isn’t really your style the retailer is selling a wider range of jumpers this festive season too.

