Aldi is selling a 2-in-1 cordless vacuum for under £60 and shopper are raving about it

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re on the hunt for a new, easy to use vacuum, Aldi is selling an incredible 2-in-1 cordless vacuum for under £60 and shoppers are seriously impressed



Aldi is spoiling us with their bargain prices on home appliances, from ice cream machines and slow cookers to sausage rolls makers, but the deal that made us do a double-take is on the Beldray cordless vacuum. Right now you can snap it up for just £54.99.

Vacuuming can feel like a real chore, but with a lightweight, compact and cordless vacuum it becomes a breeze!

This Beldray 2-in-1 cordless vacuum is the perfect alternative to a Dyson if it’s a little out of your price range. It features a 40-minute charge, meaning you can whizz around the whole house without any interruption or delays. It also has two-speed functions, to really suck up all that dirt and dust.

Beldray 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum

Beldray 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum – £54.99 | Aldi

Not only is this vacuum perfect for cleaning carpets and wooden floors, but it can also clean your ceilings and features a crevice and brush tool to get to hard-to-reach areas – to really get your home spotless! View Deal at Aldi The vacuum folds down and even has LED lights, to illuminate the floor as you go, plus it’s light and effortless to control.

If you’re not yet fully sold, just wait till you read the reviews! One happy shopper said, ‘Light as a feather! I have to say it’s brilliant. Very light and sturdy, vacuums really well and does a great job.’

Another wrote, ‘Great little Hoover! This is a great value cordless vacuum, it’s everything I wanted, quite strong suction, and very light to push around, I am very happy with it.’

And a third said in their review, ‘This is honestly such a great vacuum! We had a very bad, corded one before and I’d been dreaming of a cordless one for ages. I was a bit skeptical as it was much cheaper than other branded vacuums but it surprised me so much! It sucks up pretty much anything, it’s amazing on both hardwood floors and carpets.’

Don’t miss out on this deal as it’s expected to sell out fast over the festive season – especially as it gives the other brands a run for their money!