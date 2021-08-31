We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling an incredible slow cooker that is perfect for warming winter meals, and it’s on sale for just £12.99.

Aldi is our favourite place for kitchen gadgets, you can find everything from a gorgeous retro pink kettle, to a fun ice-cream maker, and even a candy floss maker all for bargain prices. And right now you can get your hands on a winter staple – a slow cooker – for a seriously low price.

The Ambiano slow cooker is essential for the colder months ahead. The stainless steel and ceramic pot lets you slowly cook and even bake to perfection. Slow cookers make incredible stews, as they make the meat tender and slowly infuse your meal with flavor.

Aldi’s slow cooker is just £12.99 and has three heat settings, high, low, and keep warm. It also had cool-touch handles so you won’t burn yourself when checking up on your delicious meal. The ceramic pot is removable making it easy to dish out and easy to clean.

Ambiano Slow Cooker

The handy slow-cooker cooks for up to four people and is dishwasher safe, making it a very handy and convenient gadget. Aldi says it’s ideal for ‘Soups, stews, casseroles, and tenderizing meat.’

With this cooker, you can get creative and try your hand at a slow-cooked chocolate cake or a slow-cooked sausage casserole!

The cooker is the perfect gift to give to a food fan, or to get you into cooking hearty meals at home. Slow cookers are so easy to use, especially when it comes to stews as more often than not you can chuck in the ingredients, turn on your cooker and let it do its thing. Ideal if you’re not exactly a top chef.

Right now it’s available for pre-order and will arrive on the website on the 2nd of September. It’s officially autumn now, so treat yourself to an incredible slow cooker for an even more incredible price, and it’s got a three-year warranty!