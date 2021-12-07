We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a nifty sausage roll maker that can make four delicious rolls at the same time and is the perfect kitchen gift this Christmas.

When it comes to kitchen appliances, Aldi is the best place to find fun, unique food gadgets like candy floss and ice cream makers, even a hot dog maker, all for a bargain price.

And right now sausage roll fans are in for a treat, as Aldi is selling a sausage roll maker for just £14.99, which can make up to four at a time!

Who knew you could actually buy a machine to make your own sausage roll? If you’ve never attempted homemade sausage rolls because they seemed too complicated, this is definitely the gadget for you!

The Ambiano sausage roll maker can cook four sausage rolls at a time, and features a non-stick coating, making it super easy to clean. On the inside of the maker, are four moulds, to shape your sausage roll into the perfect cylinder roll, making cooking a breeze.

You also don’t need to worry about burning your fingers, it has a cool-touch handle and has two lights on the outside that will alert you when your sausage rolls are ready to enjoy.

There’s automatic temperature control, so it’s not a guessing game and will cook your sausage roll to perfection. It’s compact, easy to store, and the perfect gift for someone who’s partial to a Gregs!

Not only does it make perfectly crisp sausage rolls you can also use it to bake things like apple turnovers, or jam tarts, even mince pie-inspired treats if you’re feeling festive – whatever you fancy! And for just £14.99, it’s a lovely, bargain addition to your kitchen cupboard.

The Ambiano Sausage roll maker is just one of the many incredible deals you can find in Aldi’s special buys, including deals of coffee machines, slow cookers, and even air fryers.