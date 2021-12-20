We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi Pet Shop line has released the cutest new pet furniture collection, and shoppers can’t get enough of the luxurious festive special-buy.

Thanks to Aldi, you can pick up two stylish scalloped chairs available in royal blue or grey and a miniature grey sofa so your four-legged friend can keep cosy this winter. It even has a special delivery slot to make your pet feel extra special this holiday season as part of the Aldi pet shop line.

After a boom in demand for pet-themed products and presents this year, the new collection is the perfect way to reward your pet this December. It comes after shoppers went ‘buying crazy’ over Amazon’s top 10 Christmas toys and the top Christmas toys.

Despite concerns about possible toy shortages, Aldi’s adorable collection will certainly add a little more sparkle to your home this Christmas.

Royal Blue Scallop Pet Chair, £44.99 | Aldi

Suitable for small dogs and cats, treat your pet to a fancy seat, which has metal legs for support. Ideal for giving your pet the luxurious sleep they deserve. View Deal at Aldi This plush Royal Blue Scalloped Chair comes with a lavish design, .this stunning chair is designed for small pets, with a foam seat cushion for comfort, velvet upholstery, and metal legs adding a modern touch.

While all products are gorgeous and perfect for the family pet, the grey pet sofa bed is just what you need to give your home that extra touch of luxury.

Grey Large Pet Sofa, £59.99 | Aldi

This large fabric pet sofa bed is stylish in its design and colour to fit in well with any home décor. View Deal at Aldi This elegant bed, which is made of soft material for comfort, would look stunning in any space. It has four plastic feet and is made of plywood, foam, and fabric to keep chilly air from rising above the floor, and has a removable cushion.

Pet owners will know that this is not Aldi’s first move into pet furniture; the retailer previously launched plush pet beds and chairs earlier this year. In fact, the budget shop announced the launch of the cutest Pet House with a realistic balcony as part of Aldi Pet Shop line.