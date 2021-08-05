We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling an outdoor, portable hammock that is perfect for a camping trip or to relax in the garden, and it’s just £39.99!

Aldi is our go-to place for gadgets and bargain furniture, from the viral hanging rope chair to the velvet scalloped pet bed. But what we really love about Aldi, is its garden range from a pizza maker oven, to a 2-in-1 fire pit, and now Aldi is selling a portable hammock for an incredible price!

You can get your hands on the ultimate camping accessory for just £39.99. The Adventuridge Hammock is fully portable, and comes with a stand and detachable pillow, making it the perfect thing to take on an outdoor holiday or to set up in the garden on a sunny day.

The hammock comes with a mat, frame, and easily folds down. It comes with a carry bag to store it when not in use, and it even has cup holders and a magazine rack – how convenient! There’s also a mesh compartment under the hammock for extra storage.

Adventuridge Portable Hammock

It comes in two colours, grey or blue, and will easily fit in the boot of your car or tucked away in the garage.

Just picture yourself, slowly swinging on a sunny beach or lounging in your garden with a cold can of Alid’s flavoured gin and tonic, waiting for the BBQ – what a dream.

Aldi shoppers absolutely love this Specialbuy, leaving plenty of rave reviews.

One happy customer, ‘I LOVE this hammock! I have been after one for ages so when I saw this one at this price I expected it to be cheap and nasty but it’s a very strong frame and I can spend HOURS lying in it.

‘It’s so worth the money and I have spoken so highly of it that two other people have rushed over to ALDI to purchase two for themselves’

Another said, ‘Great value for money, even better it folds away when ready to store. Easy to put together and comfy to lay on. Not bad for £40’