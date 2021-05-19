We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This slow cooked chocolate cake is a real treat and so easy to make in your slow cooker.

Slow cookers are much-loved for how they really bring out the flavours in food and this recipe for chocolate cake is no different. It might contain only five ingredients but after slowly baking away for up to two hours, they turn into a delicious, 5 star-worthy cake that’s guaranteed to be moist and cooked to perfection. This slow cooked cake can then be topped with either buttercream icing or served with a dollop of cream for a final touch.

Read our tried and tested reviews of the best slow cookers.

Ingredients 120g chocolate

120g butter

3 eggs

140g sugar

30g flour

Method Melt the chocolate and butter in a bain-marie. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs and sugar until the mixture whitens.

Gently fold the chocolate into the eggs, add the flour and mix well until you achieve a smooth batter.

Place a few sheets of absorbent paper at the bottom of the stoneware of your slow cooker to isolate the mixture and soak up the excess humidity.

Cook in the slow cooker for 1 1/2 to 2 hours – start on High. After 10 minutes, reduce heat to Low.

Tips for making slow cooked chocolate cake:

If you don’t have a bain marie, simply place the chocolate in a glass or heat-proof bowl over a pan of simmering water and allow it to melt.

You might also like:

Mary Berry's chocolate cake

Mary Berry's chocolate fudge cake

Slow-cooked tiramisu sponge desserts

Click to rate ( 83 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week