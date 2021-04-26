Trending:

Slow-cooked sausage casserole recipe

serves: 4
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 3 hr

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 332 kCal 17%
Fat 16.1g 23%
  -  Saturates 4.0g 20%
Carbohydrates 26.8g 17%
  -  of which Sugars 12.6g 14%
Protein 20.2g 40%
Salt 1.41g 24%
    • This slow-cooked sausage casserole is a wholesome, hearty dish that’ll warm you up in winter.

    Our sausage casserole is a delicious and simple slow-cooker recipe you’ll want to have in your back pocket. Serving four people and taking around 3hrs and 15 mins to cook – it’s the classic chuck in and leave-to-caramelise casserole, which will reward you with a deep, rich taste. Chunky pieces of sausage are tenderly teamed with sweetcorn and squash for a packed out plate of food. Serve steaming hot from the oven as is, with brown rice, or ladeled over a buttery baked potato.

    Watch how to make Slow-cooked sausage casserole

    Ingredients

    • 2 tbsp oil
    • 8 pork sausages
    • 1 red onion, roughly chopped
    • 1x198g can sweet corn kernels, drained
    • 350g squash, peeled and cut into chunks
    • 1tbsp plain flour
    • 1tbsp paprika
    • 1 tbsp tomato puree
    • 150ml stock

    Method

    • Heat oil and fry sausages to brown. Add the onion, sweet corn and squash and place into the slow cooker.

    • Blend together the flour, paprika and tomato puree with the stock, and then pour the thick sauce over the sausages.

    • Place lid on slow cooker stoneware, place on heated base and cook on High for 2-3 hours.

    Top tip for making slow-cooked sausage casserole:

    Don't be tempted to lift the lid on your slow cooker. The heat loss will extend your cooking time significantly. For more tips, read our advice on how to use a slow cooker.

