This slow-cooked sausage casserole is a wholesome, hearty dish that’ll warm you up in winter.

Our sausage casserole is a delicious and simple slow-cooker recipe you’ll want to have in your back pocket. Serving four people and taking around 3hrs and 15 mins to cook – it’s the classic chuck in and leave-to-caramelise casserole, which will reward you with a deep, rich taste. Chunky pieces of sausage are tenderly teamed with sweetcorn and squash for a packed out plate of food. Serve steaming hot from the oven as is, with brown rice, or ladeled over a buttery baked potato.

Watch how to make Slow-cooked sausage casserole

Ingredients 2 tbsp oil

8 pork sausages

1 red onion, roughly chopped

1x198g can sweet corn kernels, drained

350g squash, peeled and cut into chunks

1tbsp plain flour

1tbsp paprika

1 tbsp tomato puree

150ml stock

Method Heat oil and fry sausages to brown. Add the onion, sweet corn and squash and place into the slow cooker.

Blend together the flour, paprika and tomato puree with the stock, and then pour the thick sauce over the sausages.

Place lid on slow cooker stoneware, place on heated base and cook on High for 2-3 hours.

Top tip for making slow-cooked sausage casserole:

Don't be tempted to lift the lid on your slow cooker. The heat loss will extend your cooking time significantly. For more tips, read our advice on how to use a slow cooker.

