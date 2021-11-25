We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Blue-tick-verified instagram influencer, Alexandra Stedman is an ex-fashion editor, a current digital creator and mum-of-two with over 256,000 followers.

Alex has toddler Peggy and just-turned-one Cato. And, with an instagram following on alexandra.stedman of over 256k following her, she is frequently asked about what she buys, where and why.

Here the London-living thirty something shares her top baby investment pieces that she gets the most comments about and questions on…

“As an ‘Influencer’ on social media, I get asked my opinion on baby gadgets a lot. Not that I’m an expert… by any means, just a mum of two with a lot to share.

And, I am also someone who has tried her hardest to navigate the online world with authenticity and honesty. I try to steer my audience towards items that are worth the expense – because having a baby is already hard and pricey enough.

So, here are the items I have used and loved with my two kids, and gone on to reuse and recommend.

‘We don’t have oodles of space so this pram is perfect!’

Credit: Alexandra Stedman

This Babyzen Yoyo has been our only pram for two kids. It’s one of the smallest and best prams on the market and living in a busy city without oodles of space (we were renovating when we bought it) it really has been ideal.

For newborns, if I’m honest, it’s not exactly the cosiest of prams – it’s very low and it feels a bit… sparse. Because of this, for my second baby we rented the new bassinet but he grew out of it within 4 months.

It’s worth remembering that the newborn phase does go by quickly – even though it sometimes doesn’t feel that way! And, once they’re front facing it’s super sleek and I can fold it easily myself, which was my main criteria. Plus it can fit in hand luggage on flights!

Babyzen Yoyo – £329.95 | John Lewis

‘I can actually put this carrier on myself without help!’

Credit: Alexandra Stedman / Canva

Admittedly, this BabyBjorn isn’t the chicest carrier out there, though I have seen they do leopard ones now! But this Mini Carrier is iconic for a reason; it’s sturdy but doesn’t feel like your tiny newborn is drowning in it. And we are still using it at 13 months with our youngest.

I found trying to use the oh-so-popular – and chic – wrap slings quite hard to get to grips with. But both my husband and I find this so easy to use and we can even put it on without assistance (which, considering we never read instructions to anything, is a miracle!).

BabyBjörn Cotton Mini Carrier, Leopard – £81 | John Lewis

‘The great price meant we could spend more on the mattress!’

Both our babies have slept in this Ikea Sniglar cot and at just £40, so many of my followers refuse to believe that it is good. I think it’s ‘basic’-ness was its appeal for us.

And the beech wood goes with every type of nursery style, I loved how minimal it was. Plus the price meant we could afford to spend more on the mattress (Eve Sleep) and bedding (Coco & Wolf in the sale). While it doesn’t turn into a cot bed we found it lasted us long enough until our eldest was ready for a bed anyway.

Sniglar cot – £40 | Ikea

‘I found this balance bike at a far better price!’

This Runride 520 cruiser balance bike was a close call! So, last year I was swayed by social media and bought a fancy balance bike at £85 for my daughter. It was one of her top Christmas toys. And it was unisex with one of those raffia baskets on the front, I loved it but couldn’t really afford it.

Luckily, two weeks before Christmas the store let me know that their delivery hadn’t come in. As a result they were hoping it would arrive 2 days before Christmas and was I willing to wait it out? No. I wasn’t.

Thankfully I cancelled my order, reevaluated and found this bike, above, at a far better price. And it had a break, which the other bike didn’t have.

We then asked family to buy streamers and a basket to turn it into her dream bike. She loved it and is so competent on it – the only problem is she is so good now we probably need to buy a pedal bike next!

Think we’ll go secondhand for that one…”

Runride 520 cruiser children’s 10″ balance bike – £49.99 | Decathlon

