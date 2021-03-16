We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Shoppers are obsessed with this genius alarm clock that’s changed the way they wake up. It’s currently a number one best seller on Amazon and it will stop you from feeling tired all the time.

The Alarm Clock Wake Up Light, which features sunrise/sunset simulation dual alarms and snooze function, features seven colours changing the look, which helps create a different atmosphere with seven natural sounds and an FM radio.

Struggling to get to sleep? Or do you find it hard to climb out of the duvet? Well, simply set your alarm time, the wake-up light will gradually increase from 10% to 100%; the color of the wake-up light changes from a gentle red to bright sunlight.

It’s great for those struggling with insomnia too. Before bedtime, the light will gradually dim from 100% to 0% with music, helping you nod off easier.

And a whopping 97% of users said they found it easier and more comfortable to get up in the morning without waking up too early. Sounds like a game-changing alarm clock.

Alarm Clock Wake Up Light features:

Personalized alarm settings: The snooze function gives you an extra nine-minute sleep after your original alarm. While the 20 levels of brightness allow you to adjust the wake-up light to the proper brightness at bedtime. There is an added feature of a USB charging port behind this alarm clock which can charge your phone or other devices

Dual alarm clock function: The upgraded sunrise alarm clock provides two sets of alarms – One for you and the other for your spouse without affecting each other. And it supports two alarms at the same time, one for the working day and the other for the weekends.

FM radio clock: This radio alarm clock supports manual/auto searching radio stations with max of 60 stations able to be saved to a playlist. It can also be used as a regular radio throughout the day. Moreover, the radio can also be set as an alarm ringtone.