Amazon’s beauty advent calendar worth £260 has dropped to just £39.99!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon have slashed the price on their coveted beauty advent calendar – now available at under £40 this Black Friday.

Though the start of December is just days away, there’s still a chance to pick up one of the best beauty advent calendars for 2021. And we’re especially talking about the Amazon beauty advent calendar, which boasts a fabulous 43% saving during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

It’s just one of the many Black Friday beauty advent calendar savings that’s caught our eye during the annual sales event. Not just for it’s BIG financial saving, but also for the amazing beauty goodies it contains. Fans of Neal’s Yard, L’Occitane, Nails Inc, Elemis and Nivea will be pleasantly surprised to find some of their products inside. So pick it up before it sells out soon.

As for other great beauty deals – be sure to check out these discounted Black Friday perfume deals, and amazing Black Friday GHD straighteners offers. There’s also a massive Black Friday Oral-B toothbrush sale to take advantage of too.

Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 – £70 £39.99 (Save £30) | Amazon

Worth a whopping £260 – you’re receiving a HUGE £220 saving when you pick this up at just £39.99. It’s packed full of big brand names like Elemis, Neal’s Yard and L’Occitane, featuring 24 beauty goodies in total. And the cardboard packaging can be recycled after use. View Deal

What’s inside the Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar?

There’s 24 goodies to unpack in total in Amazon’s beauty advent calendar including some from these big name brands:

Amazon beauty advent calendar reviews:

Shoppers have given the Amazon calendar an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Which we’re sure you’ll agree is impressive.

“I really like this year’s calendar,” wrote one reviewer. “If we calculate that each product costs 3 pounds it still exceeds the original 70 pound price of the Advent calendar. The products are varied and useful. My personal favourite is the Foreo Luna Play mini out of it. I feel that it was worth the price, if I have the opportunity I will definitely buy it next year.”

Another noted that “the day 24 gift alone is retailing for £49”. So this means that the special Black Friday sale price of £39.99 is a real steal. They added: “This is a great gift for anyone who wants to try a whole lot of new things without investing too much into one item. And even if there are a few items you don’t like you will still get a lot you will like.”

Is the Amazon beauty advent calendar worth it?

At £39.99, we definitely think the Amazon beauty advent calendar is worth the investment. Especially when its total value comes to £260 (a grand saving of £220!)

Behind the 24 doors you’ll find a huge variety of products including skin care, hair care, nail and make-up products. So there’s definitely something to suit all your beauty needs. Plus, a fair few of the products come full-sized too.

A lot of them you’ll recognise or already class as your favourite brands – think Elemis, Nivea, L’Occitane, Neal’s Yard. And this is a great way of learning about new brands or trying a sample of the more expensive products – to see if it’s worth the hype.

Finally, the calendar comes all beautifully packaged up in a cardboard box. Perfect for storing your goodies and then recycling after use.