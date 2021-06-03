We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is fast approaching, so here’s a look at what to expect from the best Prime Day toy deals this year, including up to 40% off Lego, Playmobil, Barbie and more.

If the Amazon Prime Day sale last year is anything to go by, there will be even more fantastic Prime Day toy deals to be had in 2021. Deals on toys and games in last years sale included as much as 50% off Lego sets and 35% off Barbie and Polly Pocket toys.

The trick for bagging the best bargains on Prime Day is to be prepared. Know what you want to get before the sale starts so that when you seen Prime Day toy deals on the products you want you can be quick and snap them up as soon as you spot them. This is key to getting the best price because once the deals are gone, they’re gone!

Prime Day is most commonly associated with huge discounts on tech products. However, the Amazon Prime Day UK toys and games deals – as well as Prime Day deals on baby products and toys – have proven equally popular it previous years.

To take advantage of these amazing deals, you’ll have to be a member or sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime which you can cancel before the first payment comes out.

Last year, Amazon sold over one million toys during their Prime Day UK sale. These toys and games ranged from baby toys to educational toys for kids and products from big name brands such as Lego, Playmobil, Barbie, Fisher-Price and more.

With toys proving to be such a popular product for Amazon Prime Day, here are the Amazon Prime Day UK toys and games deals to look out for this year and what to expect based on last year’s amazing offers.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games – at a glance:

When is Prime Day 2021?

After much speculation, Amazon have finally confirmed that their Prime Day sale this year will be held on June 21st and June 22nd 2021.

You can access all of Amazon’s Prime Day deals with an Amazon Prime membership. A membership to Prime is free for the first month and then £7.99 a month after the initial 30-day free trail period. You can cancel your Amazon Prime membership anytime.

What were the best Prime Day toy deals in the UK last year?

Last year some of the best Prime Day toy deals and discounts were to be found on Lego toys. Amazon Prime customers could get over 40% off Lego toys including LEGO City Airport (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk), LEGO Star Wars sets and Disney Frozen II Lego and Duplo toys.

Amazon have also revealed that some of the bestselling products during their Prime Day sale last year were games and puzzles. This is no surprise considering the site was offering up to 40% off Hasbro Games like Monopoly. The most popular toys were family-friendly games to keep everyone entertained during lockdown. These included Jenga (£14.87, Amazon.co.uk), Monopoly (£18.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Guess Who (£13.10, Amazon.co.uk). Keep a look out for similar great deals in the toys, games and puzzles category this year.

Other big name brands that slashed their prices across Amazon for the Prime Day sale included Nerf, Playmobil, BRIO, Hot Wheels and more. We spotted deals of up to 30% Off Nerf toys including Nerf Fortnite, 35% off Barbie and Polly Pocket play sets and up to 30% off Playmobil, BRIO and Hot Wheels vehicle toys.

For children who love easy crafts for kids or getting messy with at-home science experiments and kits, there was also savings of at least 30% to be made on arts and crafts last year, as well as up to 40% off popular kids products like Slime Kits and more.

How do you get an Amazon Prime free trial?

If you are not already an Amazon Prime member, but you want to be able to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day UK toys and games deals this year, all you have to do is sign up for Prime membership before Prime day in June 21st 2021. If you don’t want to pay for the membership, then you can get a free trial of Amazon Prime.

New members can try Prime, for free, for up to 30 days. If you don’t cancel your membership before the 30 days is up, then you will be charged. Set a reminder so you don’t forget to cancel! To get an Amazon Prime free trial, simply go to Amazon Prime Free Trial. Then click on the button that says ‘start your 30-day free trial’.

How do you cancel Amazon Prime?

If you don’t want to continue with your Amazon Prime membership, you can cancel it before the first payment comes out of your account by heading over to your account. Click on the ‘Prime’ option of the nine boxes, then on the three rectangular boxes under the search bar at the top of the page, click ‘Manage’ and click ‘End Membership’. It’s really that simple! So if you’re just taking on a Prime membership to score some of the Prime Day UK toys and games deals, you can cancel it as soon as you’ve got the items you want.

If you don’t cancel the membership, it will charge you after you free 30-day free trial.

How much does Amazon postage cost and can you get free next day delivery on Prime Day deals?

Postage costs vary, however generally Amazon Prime subscribers get free next-day delivery as one of the perks of their membership. Otherwise free standard delivery is normally offered to anyone who spends £20 or more on the site. This still applies on Amazon Prime Day. However, there is a chance some deliveries may be delayed after Amazon Prime Day UK 2021 because of the ongoing impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Can you return toys and games bought in the Amazon Prime Day UK deals?

If you change your mind or find a deal better elsewhere, you can return any items bought in the Amazon Prime UK sale.

Amazon have a standard 30-day period for returns on most products and this includes Prime Day toy deals. So you’re covered for Amazon Prime Day purchases.

Are there any early kids’ toy Prime Day deals for 2021?

While Prime Day 2021 is still a few weeks away, Amazon have already got some amazing deals on kids’ toys across their site. There’s up to 30% off Lego toys at the moment, including Lego Star Wars and collectible construction kits.

Early Prime Day Lego deals

LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter Building Set – £69.98 (RRP: £89.99)

Includes three minifigures – Poe Dameron, Knight of Ren and Jannah – and features an opening minifigure cockpit, space for R2-D2, adjustable wings, stud and spring-loaded shooters plus retractable landing gear. Suitable for kids aged 9 years and up.

LEGO 21034 Architecture Skyline Model Building Set – £31.99 (RRP: £44.99)

Bring the London skyline to life with this collectible construction kit from Lego. One for older kids aged 12 and up, this detailed model features the London Eye, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, National Gallery and Nelson’s Column. There’s 468 pieces in this set – so it’s sure to keep the recipient busy and it’s great value at 29% off at the moment.

LEGO Hidden Side 70424 Ghost Train Express Construction Set – £43.47 (RRP: £69.99)

Kids can play out an exciting ghost-hunting adventures that combines the physical LEGO train model with an interactive augmented reality play experience through a phone app. Suitable for 8 years and up.

LEGO Disney Frozen II Elsa’s Jewellery Box Creation with Princess Elsa Mini Doll – £31.99 (RRP: £39.99)

Includes an Elsa mini doll and a mythical water spirit figure. Build a magical palace for Elsa that doubles are an intricate jewellery box. Suitable for ages 6 and up.

LEGO 70436 Hidden Side Phantom Fire Engine 3000 Toy – £55.20 (RRP: £59.99)

Features digitally interactive LEGO Hidden Side fire truck model with a transformable mech robot, plus a Nehmaar Reem The Harbinger figure. Children build the model then ‘catch’ the ghosts using a phone or tablet for extra gameplay time. Suitable for ages 9 and upwards.

LEGO City Airport Passenger Airplane, Terminal & Truck Play Set – £62.97 (RRP: £89.99)

There’s currently 30% off this airplane and terminal play set from Lego on Amazon. Jet off with your Lego figures even if we’re grounded at home this year! The large toy plane seats the pilot and passenger figures, with an opening rear cargo door and roof to access the detailed interior. Suitable from 6 years and up.

LEGO 60266 City Ocean Exploration Ship Floating Toy Boat – £95.22 (RRP: £124.99)

A multi-vehicle set that comes with a toy ship that really floats on water, with accessible command cockpit and laboratory, a working crane, helipad, movable boat arm and storage. Plus research submarine, helicopter, speedboat, shark cage and pirate shipwreck with hidden treasure. Suitable for 7 years and up.

Early Prime Day Disney deals

Disney Frozen II Arendelle Castle Village with Princess’ Anna and Elsa – £65.99 (RRP: £74.99)

The popularity of the Frozen films and their franchise doesn’t seem to be melting and kids around the UK have an enduring love for Anna, Elsa and their friends. This Arendelle Castle play set brings the movie to life with not just the castle and interiors but also mini dolls of Anna, Elsa and Kristoff.

Toy Story 4 Disney Pixar 4-Duke Caboom Remote Control Toy – £11.99 (RRP: £13.99)

For any fans of Disney Pixar’s Toy Story, this official Toy Story 4 product is great for children to renact their favourite scenes from the movie.

Fisher-Price Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Carnival Spiral Speedway Playset – £15.73 (RRP: £39.99)

One of Amazon’s best deals ahead of their Prime Day sale, this vehicle play set inspired by Disney Pixar’s Toy Story is currently 61% off. The racing track comes with Woody, Bunny and Ducky, so kids aged 2 and up can race them down the colourful shoots.

Osmo 5-11 Super Studio Disney Frozen 2 Starter Kit – £28.99 (RRP: £39.99)

For ages 5-11, this Frozen 2 Osmo kit is a great educational toy for kids. Needs an IPad to play.

Toy Story 4 Mini 5-Pack of Characters (Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Trixie and Forky) – £10.14 (RRP: £12.70)

Kids love anything miniature and these Toy Story 4 figurines are certainly that! Perfect stocking fillers for kids this Christmas, some of the most loved characters from the film are included in the set, including Woody and Jessie.

Puppy Dog Pals JPL94032 Surprise Action Rolly – £11.15 (RRP: £14.99)

A Puppy Dog Pal that really walks, this toy comes with over 10 sounds and phrases from the show to bring Rolly to life.

Early Prime Day Peppa Pig deals

Peppa Pig Wooden Family Figures Pack – £7.99 (RRP £9.99)

Features four wooden figures including Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa Pig & George Pig. Each figure has ‘drop n play’ feet so they can be easily slotted into the wooden bench provided or any Peppa Pig wooden vehicle or playset.

Peppa Pig Grandpa Pig’s Bath Time Boat – £18 (RRP: £24.99)

With two removable, articulated figures, this toy boat floats on water and is perfect for bathtime fun. It’s recommended for children aged 3 and up and can be played with in the bath or on dry land!

Peppa Pig Flip and Learn Phone Electronic Toy – £8.00 (RRP: £9.99)

This chunky, classic flip-up phone has a backlit answer screen, and children can call Peppa and other characters from the show to hear their greetings. There’s also a quiz feature, where you use the number or colour keys to answer fun trivia questions.



Early Prime Day Wooden toy deals

KidKraft Country Wooden Kitchen for Kids- £151.56 (RRP: £160.38)

This lifelike, kid-sized toy kitchen has an oven, microwave, and stove so your kids can pretend (and learn) all about food prepping, cooking, and washing up afterwards. It’s a fun toy for creative play and has a country-style design.

Country Wooden Pretend Play Toy Kitchen – £151.56 (RRP: £160.38)

A modern-style country kitchen with extra features such as working knobs on the oven and a faucet that twists and turns. This helps the development of your toddler’s fine motor skills. Let them load the oven with food and the sink with plates for hours of play cooking fun.

KidKraft Everyday Heroes set with Toy Fire Truck, Police, Helicopter and Action Figures – £111.80 (RRP: £119.38)

The ultimate play set for kids aged 3 and up, the toy building is split over 3 levels with 12 different themed rooms and a roof-to-floor fire pole. Your child will have hours and hours of fun thanks to the 35-piece accessory kit it comes with, including a police motorcycle, fire truck, fire dog and more.

Melissa & Doug Car Transporter & Service Station Parking Garage Bundle – £32.59 (RRP: £37.98)

Melissa and Doug toys are always guaranteed to be great quality, meaning they will stand the test of time and can be passed down through different generations of kids. This wooden play set bundle comes with a car transporter truck and a two-level carry-all service station and parking garage to tuck cars up when play time is over for the day.